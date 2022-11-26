CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty nice start to a week. A mix of sun and clouds will lead to a good November day with highs well into the 40s for much of the area. Some 50s may again be found farther south. Looking ahead to this week, we have one system that’ll affect our area, mainly tomorrow into tomorrow night. This system looks to carry the potential for a little rain and snow with the bulk of any snow accumulation falling mainly over the northwest zone. Highs tomorrow will range from the 30s northwest to lower 50s farther south. By Wednesday, we are all cold with wind chills around zero that morning! Given such a sharp fall in temperature, some slick roads may also be possible early in the morning. A warm front will probably bounce us right back to 50 by Friday. Have a good week!

