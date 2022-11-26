Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
KCRG.com
No. 3 UConn rallies past No. 9 Iowa to win Phil Knight
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally No. 3 UConn past No. 9 Iowa 86-79 Sunday in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. “It really was difficult to play against these guys,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “I don’t...
KCRG.com
185th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium at Hawkeye game
(IOWA CITY (KTIV) -- It was an exciting moment for members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City. The Wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker, on Friday, performed a flyover above Kinnick Stadium, after the singing of the National Anthem, and before the Iowa Nebraska football “Heroes” game in Iowa City, Iowa.
KCRG.com
Major running event out in eastern Iowa in 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Run CRANDIC races will not return next year. That’s the decision from the Corridor Running board, which posted the announcement on their Facebook page recently. They said they can’t safely hold to multi-city race due to several things including a 10 member, all...
KCRG.com
No. 2 Iowa defeats Penn 26-11, but Brands says changes need to be made
People in Dubuque celebrated the holiday season with the annual Christmas on the Square. Man charged after incident involving gun in Waterloo. A Waterloo man is in custody after police say he shot at two people in a vehicle and left. Real Christmas tree buyers facing some higher prices. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Inflation impacts shopping season
The tough match between England and the USA ended in a 0-0 draw. Victory would give the Hawks the Big Ten West title. The holiday experience at Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids is now open. Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Two dead following Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a car was going west on Highway 34 at mile marker 246 when it went off the roadway, heading south. The vehicle crossed traffic heading east and entered the south ditch where it hit a parked truck. After crashing into the truck, the vehicle rolled onto it’s side and stopped.
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
KCRG.com
A nice start to the week, look for precipitation to return tomorrow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty nice start to a week. A mix of sun and clouds will lead to a good November day with highs well into the 40s for much of the area. Some 50s may again be found farther south. Looking ahead to this week, we have one system that’ll affect our area, mainly tomorrow into tomorrow night. This system looks to carry the potential for a little rain and snow with the bulk of any snow accumulation falling mainly over the northwest zone. Highs tomorrow will range from the 30s northwest to lower 50s farther south. By Wednesday, we are all cold with wind chills around zero that morning! Given such a sharp fall in temperature, some slick roads may also be possible early in the morning. A warm front will probably bounce us right back to 50 by Friday. Have a good week!
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman working to close organ donation loophole
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mary Dickinson cannot be an organ donor, but she is part of a group working to make sure people can take time off work in order to make life-saving donations. Dickinson is an ambassador for Be the Match, a registry for bone marrow or blood...
KCRG.com
Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. The 5K in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque kicked off Thursday morning. At the starting line in Cedar Rapids, a line of kids were excited to begin their sprint in Greene Square.
KCRG.com
Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10 pm, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a police pursuit south of Watkins. Benton County Police were pursuing a black Chevy pickup in relation to a criminal incident that had previously occurred. The police chase entered...
KCRG.com
A sunny and warm Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Eastern Iowa will enjoy a beautiful sunrise this morning with hardly a cloud in the sky. Temperatures are starting out in the 30s across our area. Clouds are expected to build today with temperatures rising into the low to mid 50s. Overnight, a low pressure system to our south will bring scattered showers to the region and continue early Sunday morning.
KCRG.com
Nice start to the work week, storm system follows
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some quiet weather is in store to start off the work week, but things become more active quickly. Lows dip toward the low 20s tonight, with highs back in the mid and upper 40s Monday with some sunshine. Clouds build Monday night, and the chance for rain or a rain/snow mix arrives through the day on Tuesday.
KCRG.com
Pleasant start to the weekend, some rain on the way
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another pleasant day is expected for the start of the traditional weekend, before a rain chance leads into its finale. Lows tonight dip into the 20s, with highs back into the low to mid 50s for most people on Saturday. Sunshine will be plentiful early, with more clouds by sunset. Eventually, this leads to some rain developing across parts of the area Saturday night into early Sunday.
KCRG.com
Hometown Holiday Treat Recipes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The KCRG-TV9 team is sharing their favorite festive treat recipes throughout this holiday season! Take a look at some of the goodies we’ve shared on air! We’ll update this as we continue to share recipes!. Emily’s Peppermint Kiss Cookies:. 1 package of...
KCRG.com
Delicious new items at Fareway are featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares delicious new items at Fareway in this Fareway Cooking Segment. If it carries a Fairway name you know the quality is going to be great and the price point is going to be fair. So if your family is into almond milk, we now have the unsweetened original and then also unsweetened vanilla.
KCRG.com
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
KCRG.com
Inflation leads to increase in Christmas tree prices
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many people spent the afternoon at Christmas tree farms picking out the perfect one, but also potentially paying more due to inflation. “I kind of figured it would be because it seems like everything else is,” Karen Vondracek, of Linn County, said. The group...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids crews respond to house fire near Cherry Hill Park
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday evening at approximately 5:26pm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Broadmore Road NW for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found a heavy amount of smoke coming from the front door and fire in the basement....
KCRG.com
Fire damages car near South Amana, firefighters prevent spread to structure
SOUTH AMANA Iowa (KCRG) - An early morning fire was extinguished in time to save a nearby garage and vehicles, according to fire department officials. At around 1:52 a.m., the Williamsburg Fire Department was sent to the report of a fire in the 2900 block of 170th Street, located southeast of South Amana. Firefighters arrived within 20 minutes and located a vehicle on fire in a driveway near a garage. Crews immediately set out to put out the fire and keep it from spreading to the garage.
