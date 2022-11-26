Read full article on original website
China’s Zhengzhou, home to world’s largest iPhone factory, ends Covid lockdown. Other cities do the same
Major Chinese cities, including financial hub Shanghai and Zhengzhou — home to the world’s largest iPhone factory — said Wednesday they were lifting Covid lockdowns. Zhengzhou is the site of “iPhone City,” a sprawling campus owned by Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn that normally houses about 200,000 workers churning out products for Apple, including the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. The city locked down its urban districts last Friday or five days as Covid-19 cases surged.
China to punish internet users for ‘liking’ posts in crackdown after zero-Covid protests
Internet users in China will soon be held liable for liking posts deemed illegal or harmful, sparking fears that the world’s second largest economy plans to control social media like never before. China’s internet watchdog is stepping up its regulation of cyberspace as authorities intensify their crackdown on online...
Jiang Zemin, former leader who paved the way for China’s rise, dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the Chinese communist leader who paved the way for the country’s emergence as a global superpower, has died, state-run Xinhua news agency announced Wednesday. He was 96. The former chief of the ruling Communist Party and state president died of leukemia and associated multiple organ failure on...
DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs as deliveries ebb after pandemic
Delivery company DoorDash is eliminating more than 1,200 corporate jobs, saying it hired too many people when demand for its services increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Tony Xu said in a message to employees on Wednesday that DoorDash was undersized before the pandemic and sped up hiring to catch up with its growth. It is cutting approximately 1,250 people. Impacted employees will receive 17 weeks of compensation and their February 2023 stock vest. All health benefits will continue through March 31, 2023.
Businesses scramble to limit the damage of looming freight rail strike
From retailers and computer chip makers to the oil-and-gas industry, businesses are scrambling to find workarounds where possible for a potentially devastating freight rail strike. Even as Congress races to avert disaster through a legislative fix, consumer packaged goods companies are proactively shifting both inbound and outbound shipping volume from...
DoorDash to lay off 1,250 corporate employees
DoorDash on Wednesday said it will lay off about 1,250 corporate employees after growing its team too quickly during the pandemic, making it the latest tech company to cut staff in recent weeks. The cuts represent about 6% of DoorDash’s staff, according to a company spokesperson. DoorDash CEO Tony...
5 things to know for Nov. 30: Rail strike, Jan. 6, Marriage bill, China, Alzheimer’s
The storm system that spawned damaging tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi on Tuesday is expected to shift east and weaken today. Still, dozens of counties in the region remain under a tornado watch due to the particularly dangerous situation, the National Weather Service said. Here’s what else you need to...
Inflation in Europe drops for the first time in 17 months
For the first time in 17 months, inflation in Europe is easing. Consumer prices rose by 10% in the year to November, according to the first look at official data for the 19 countries that use the euro. That’s down from a record 10.6% jump the previous month, and is lower than economists had expected.
