Bruins, Penguins unveil Winter Classic jerseys
BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is always an annual celebration of hockey and the outdoors. It's also an annual opportunity for some creative new sweaters to enter the mix for the teams involved.The Bruins and Penguins, a little more than a month away from their Winter Classic meeting at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, revealed their jerseys for the game on Friday. Both jerseys pay homage to the past.On the Bruins' sweater, the word BOSTON on the chest has a typeface inspired by the original spoked-B worn in 1948. The bear logo underneath BOSTON was worn on the shoulders of...
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad & the Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Win vs. Wild
The Toronto Maple Leafs pushed their record to 12-5-5 on the season on Friday afternoon with a 4-3 road win over the Minnesota Wild. After starting the season 4-4-2 in October, the Maple Leafs posted an 8-1-3 record in November. They now sit second in the Atlantic Division and third in the Eastern Conference in the National Hockey League.
Fans Chant “Fire Fletcher!” As Flyers Lose Ninth Straight
Audible chants of “Fire Fletcher!” broke out at Wells Fargo Center as GM Chuck Fletcher's Philadelphia Flyers loat for the ninth straight game, 4-1 to Pittsburgh on Friday. For more on the game, check out Kevin Durso's story here. Our 97.3 ESPN Flyers insider, Kevin Durso, was in...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs stay hot with 4-1 win over Penguins
Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander...
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: TV channel, time, radio info
Game 21: Detroit Red Wings (11-5-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (13-5-5) Where: Little Caesars Arena. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: It's a clash of two hot teams with the Wings on a four-game winning streak and the Leafs on a three-game winning streak. Filip Hronek has eight points in the last five games for Detroit, including five goals. William Nylander has four goals over his past five games for a Leafs team ranked fourth in the league in goals against per game (2.57). The teams play each other twice in January and once again in April.
NHL
Jets use total team effort in big win over Chicago
"Every line scored. That's nice to see." The 'total team effort' phrase might be a cliché, but some nights, it's exactly the right choice of words. Sunday was one of those nights. Five members of the Winnipeg Jets (13-6-1) had multi-point nights, and 13 of 18 skaters had at...
Yardbarker
Penguins Look Tired as Winning Streak Ends at Five Games
PITTSBURGH - It was a battle of teams playing in the second half of back-to-back situations, and for the Pittsburgh Penguins, it showed. Mitch Marner opened the scoring for the Toronto Maple Leafs just 40 seconds into the game capitalizing on a bad line change from the Penguins. Down a...
Yardbarker
Josh Morrissey's OT goal pushes Jets past Stars
Josh Morrissey scored in overtime to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a wild 5-4 road win over the Dallas Stars on Friday. The Jets surrendered three leads in the game, including a 4-2 lead with less than three minutes remaining in regulation. However, Stars forward Jason Robertson scored 17:48 into the third period, and then tallied a controversial equalizer with 20 seconds left on the clock.
Yardbarker
Flyers losing streak grows to ten on Long Island, 5-2
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Philadelphia Flyers fell to the New York Islanders, 5-2. For the third time in the calendar year, the Flyers lost ten straight games. Under the management of Chuck Fletcher, it’s the fifth ten-game losing streak for Philadelphia. Flyers can’t sustain a...
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
NHL
Golden Knights Reverse Retro jerseys look amazing in the dark
Glow in the dark lettering pops as team takes ice in new sweaters. Take a look at the Golden Knights' new Reverse Retro jerseys, including a glow in the dark touch. If you blink, you won't miss the Vegas Golden Knights Reverse Retro jerseys. More like blink and you can...
FanSided
