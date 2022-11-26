Read full article on original website
WLUC
Houghton’s Flowers by Sleeman offers Christmas trees for sale
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On the day after Thanksgiving, Houghton’s Flowers by Sleeman already has dozens of Christmas trees ready for purchase. Community members came out to purchase trees for their homes from a selection of trees including balsam fir and canaan fir. Due to pandemic-related supply issues, however,...
WLUC
Small Business Saturday is once again helping local UP business
HOUGHTON Mich. (WLUC) - Outside of a few big names, the U.P. is surrounded by small businesses. On Saturday, The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce kicked off the holiday shopping season with their welcome event at the office in Houghton. Assistant Katiee Schliefs detailed what the event process looked like. “We’ve...
WILX-TV
Michigan man arrested in undercover trafficking sting operation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old man was arrested in the Upper Peninsula following an undercover sting operation. William Michael Brunk, a resident of Baraga County, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple felonies. According to authorities, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on a fake Snapchat account with a...
WLUC
Michigan Tech women’s basketball rolls through St. Cloud State 82-49
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech used a massive first half to soar past St. Cloud State 82-49 Friday afternoon at SDC Gymnasium in non-conference women’s basketball. With five players in double-figures, Tech shot 50-percent from beyond the arc (12-for-24) and 57-percent overall (24-for-46) to improve to a record of 5-1. St. Cloud State fell to 2-2. Soraya Timms and Isabella Lenz paced the offense with 13 points apiece while Alex Rondorf narrowly missed a double-double after compiling 12 points, nine rebounds. Ellie Mackay and Sloane Zenner added 10 points apiece for the home Huskies.
