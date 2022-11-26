MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech used a massive first half to soar past St. Cloud State 82-49 Friday afternoon at SDC Gymnasium in non-conference women’s basketball. With five players in double-figures, Tech shot 50-percent from beyond the arc (12-for-24) and 57-percent overall (24-for-46) to improve to a record of 5-1. St. Cloud State fell to 2-2. Soraya Timms and Isabella Lenz paced the offense with 13 points apiece while Alex Rondorf narrowly missed a double-double after compiling 12 points, nine rebounds. Ellie Mackay and Sloane Zenner added 10 points apiece for the home Huskies.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO