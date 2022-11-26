ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
utv44.com

2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
PRICHARD, AL
travelwithsara.com

Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show

If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
THEODORE, AL
WEAR

Shots fired as shoppers fight back in Mobile store parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots were fired Friday morning in a Mobile store parking lot as witnesses describe a dramatic takedown of what they say were two men attempting to steal merchandise. It happened at Tractor Supply in Tillman's Corner, and the shots weren't fired by the suspected thieves,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire destroys home in Citronelle: Citronelle Fire Department

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a family home in Citronelle over the weekend. According to a Facebook post, Citronelle Firefighters were dispatched to a home on A J Mason Road for a fire Friday night at about 6:30. When they arrived crews found a single-story family home with a roof and wall collapsing. The […]
CITRONELLE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile business owners look forward to Small Business Saturday

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — After the turkey's done and the football's over, it's time for the big holiday shopping weekend. Black Friday has come to a close and all eyes are turning to Small Business Saturday. It's designed to help small shops compete against major retailers and big box...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local pastor pleading for action on Prichard water problems

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local pastor wants the city of Prichard, Ala. to fix its longstanding problems with water service. Archie Rankin, Pastor of Sure Word Outreach Ministries, says every time it rains heavily in Prichard, Alabama Village suffers. Water issues in Prichard are nothing new, and Rankin is...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small. That’s why we’re looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Witness recalls what he saw from shooting at Paparazzi Night Club

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Paparazzi Club that left four people injured. One witness said he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he’s never seen anything like that before. Eric Reddick was getting off work as a bartender from the Electric Piano Club, driving his friend to […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Despite rain, crowds gather for Downtown Mobile Iron Bowl Block Party

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Saturday was the Iron Bowl, the highly anticipated matchup between the University of Alabama and Auburn University. And to celebrate the match up, Mobile Parks and Recreation threw the Iron Bowl Block Party. Auburn and Alabama fans alike braved the weather and, despite the strong...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

A few showers, otherwise cloudy and warm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. There are a few, light showers leftover for our Friday morning. If you are headed out shopping bring an umbrella just in case. After lunch the rain will be gone, but it will remain cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Tractor Supply customer shoots out tire to stop shoplifters

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Customers at Tractor Supply helped prevent two men from shoplifting today, according to authorities. Officers said they responded to a call regarding shots fired at the Tractor Supply located at 5618 Highway 90 at approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

4 shot at Mobile nightclub, police ask for help

UPDATE 12:40 PM: Mobile Police sent this information to News 5 in reference to the club shooting: On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 216 Dauphin Street, Paparazzi Club, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 27-year-old victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...

