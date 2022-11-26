Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Thanks to Senator Richard Shelby's Vision & Passion, Port of Mobile is the 'Fastest Growing Container Port in the U.S.'Zack LoveMobile, AL
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
‘There was no line, I walked right in”, Black Friday shopper says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Black Friday is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Folks in the Port City headed to stores to score some good deals. But, there weren’t any lines or crowds like many are used to seeing in the past. “It’s not the...
Port City Pacers honor Mobile runners who passed too soon with tree planting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Port City Pacers, with help from the Friends of Mobile Trees, planted two trees at Medal of Honor Park Saturday in honor of runners gone too soon. Trees were planted in memory of Victor Birch and Bowdoin Atchison. Both men were heavily involved in local running events and […]
utv44.com
2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
Big travel day Sunday as people make pit stops along the Gulf Coast
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Millions of people are either on their way home or just getting home. Thousands of people made a trip through the Gulf Coast I-10 corridor this weekend wrapping up the Thanksgiving Holiday. The most immediate concern for drivers at Buc-ee’s on this travel day was getting in and out of […]
travelwithsara.com
Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show
If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
WEAR
Shots fired as shoppers fight back in Mobile store parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots were fired Friday morning in a Mobile store parking lot as witnesses describe a dramatic takedown of what they say were two men attempting to steal merchandise. It happened at Tractor Supply in Tillman's Corner, and the shots weren't fired by the suspected thieves,...
Fire destroys home in Citronelle: Citronelle Fire Department
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a family home in Citronelle over the weekend. According to a Facebook post, Citronelle Firefighters were dispatched to a home on A J Mason Road for a fire Friday night at about 6:30. When they arrived crews found a single-story family home with a roof and wall collapsing. The […]
utv44.com
Mobile business owners look forward to Small Business Saturday
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — After the turkey's done and the football's over, it's time for the big holiday shopping weekend. Black Friday has come to a close and all eyes are turning to Small Business Saturday. It's designed to help small shops compete against major retailers and big box...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local pastor pleading for action on Prichard water problems
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local pastor wants the city of Prichard, Ala. to fix its longstanding problems with water service. Archie Rankin, Pastor of Sure Word Outreach Ministries, says every time it rains heavily in Prichard, Alabama Village suffers. Water issues in Prichard are nothing new, and Rankin is...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores Police respond to a “swatting” call at Gulf State Park Lodge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Gulf Shores Police Department they received a call this afternoon reporting shots fired at the Gulf State Park Lodge. Officers with the Gulf Shores Police responded with the help of surrounding agencies and set up a perimeter. According to police, no shooting victims were...
Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small. That’s why we’re looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
National dancers stomp their feet for the 50th annual Poarch Creek Pow-Wow
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a drizzly day, but that did not stop folks from enjoying the 50th annual Poarch Creek Pow-Wow. The event drew in Native American tribes from across the U.S. to Atmore, Ala. It’s more than just a show; it’s a legacy. “We come...
Witness recalls what he saw from shooting at Paparazzi Night Club
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Paparazzi Club that left four people injured. One witness said he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he’s never seen anything like that before. Eric Reddick was getting off work as a bartender from the Electric Piano Club, driving his friend to […]
WPMI
Despite rain, crowds gather for Downtown Mobile Iron Bowl Block Party
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Saturday was the Iron Bowl, the highly anticipated matchup between the University of Alabama and Auburn University. And to celebrate the match up, Mobile Parks and Recreation threw the Iron Bowl Block Party. Auburn and Alabama fans alike braved the weather and, despite the strong...
WALA-TV FOX10
A few showers, otherwise cloudy and warm
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. There are a few, light showers leftover for our Friday morning. If you are headed out shopping bring an umbrella just in case. After lunch the rain will be gone, but it will remain cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tractor Supply customer shoots out tire to stop shoplifters
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Customers at Tractor Supply helped prevent two men from shoplifting today, according to authorities. Officers said they responded to a call regarding shots fired at the Tractor Supply located at 5618 Highway 90 at approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a...
Scruffy the Schnoodle needs a new home
Our Pet of the Week is a 10-year-old Schnoodle name Scruffy.
4 shot at Mobile nightclub, police ask for help
UPDATE 12:40 PM: Mobile Police sent this information to News 5 in reference to the club shooting: On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 216 Dauphin Street, Paparazzi Club, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 27-year-old victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
WEAR
1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...
1 shot at Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites, ‘life-threatening’ injuries: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said one person was shot at the Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites Wednesday afternoon and has “life-threatening injuries.” Officers were called to 5450 Coca Cola Rd, Mobile, AL 36619 just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in reference to one shot. The man who was shot was transported […]
Comments / 1