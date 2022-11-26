PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 29 points to power No. 8 North Carolina to a 17-point comeback over No. 5 Iowa State and win 73-64 in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament Sunday. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 17 points to help the Tar Heels (6-0) complete the comeback and remain undefeated on the season. Alyssa Ustby contributed 14 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks. “We’re watching them become a team right in front of our very eyes,” North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart said. “Typically, that happens on the practice court. These guys are really becoming a team. We got better this weekend, and that was our goal.” It was the third straight game that North Carolina trailed at the half before rallying to win.

AMES, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO