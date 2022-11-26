Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 78, PORTLAND 77
Percentages: FG .426, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Sjolund 5-6, Gorosito 3-6, Robertson 2-3, Applewhite 1-3, Perry 1-5, Wood 1-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Robertson, Sjolund, Vucinic). Turnovers: 5 (St. Pierre 2, Applewhite, Robertson, Vucinic). Steals: 4 (Applewhite 2, Robertson 2). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 20 UCONN 71, IOWA STATE 53
Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kunc 1-1, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-3, Watson 0-1, Grill 0-3, Kalscheur 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 10 (Holmes 3, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc, Lipsey, Osunniyi, Ward). Steals: 13 (Kalscheur 4, Grill 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Jones, Osunniyi, Ward,...
theScore
No. 18 Alabama edges top-ranked North Carolina in 4OT marathon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mark Sears had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, and No. 18 Alabama sent top-ranked North Carolina to a second straight loss with a 103-101 victory in a quadruple-overtime thriller on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Jahvon Quinerly...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 6 GONZAGA 88, XAVIER 84
Percentages: FG .515, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Jones 3-3, Boum 2-3, J.Nunge 2-4, Tandy 1-4, Claude 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Freemantle 2, J.Nunge). Turnovers: 9 (Boum 2, Jones 2, Claude, Craft, Freemantle, J.Nunge, Miles). Steals: 5 (Claude, J.Nunge, Jones, Miles, Tandy). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 19 UCLA 81, BELLARMINE 60
Percentages: FG .426, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Hopf 4-8, Tipton 2-2, Johnson 2-8, DeVault 1-2, Wieland 1-3, Pfriem 1-4, Suder 0-2, Fairman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Suder 6, Pfriem 4, DeVault 2, Johnson 2, Fairman, Hacker, Hatton, Hopf, Wieland). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
LONG BEACH STATE 78, VERMONT 58
Percentages: FG .358, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Gibson 2-5, Hurley 2-6, Veretto 1-3, Deloney 1-4, Alamutu 0-1, Ndayishimiye 0-1, Penn 0-2, Sullivan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ayo-Faleye). Turnovers: 17 (Duncan 4, Sullivan 3, Alamutu 2, Ayo-Faleye 2, Smith 2, Deloney, Gibson, Ndayishimiye,...
Porterville Recorder
LEHIGH 80, MONMOUTH 76
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .492, FT .478. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Collins 4-9, Doyle 1-1, Allen 0-1, Holmstrom 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Vuga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, Ball, Collins, Vuga). Turnovers: 11 (Ruth 5, Allen 2, Vuga 2, Sandhu, Spence). Steals: 14 (Collins...
Oklahoma State uses big second half to beat Prairie View AM
Avery Anderson III scored 16 points and Moussa Cisse added 13 points and 11 rebounds as Oklahoma State turned it
West Virginia Bounces Back with Win over Portland State
Portland, OR - After falling to Purdue in the opening round of the PK 85 Legacy Tournament, the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-1) rebounded with an 89-71 win over the Portland State Vikings (2-4) Friday night. Six Mountaineers hit double figures with forward Trey Michell leading the way with 16 points followed by Emmitt Matthews Jr.'s 14 points.
Porterville Recorder
UNC WILMINGTON 55, NORTH TEXAS 51
Percentages: FG .391, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Newby 2-3, Thomas 2-4, Harvey 1-2, White 0-1, Farrar 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Harden-Hayes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly). Turnovers: 6 (Kelly 2, Harvey, Newby, Thomas, White). Steals: 8 (Thomas 2, White 2, Farrar, Kelly,...
Porterville Recorder
Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State square off. The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Milwaukee scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
INCARNATE WORD 63, GRAMBLING STATE 61
Percentages: FG .500, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Christon 2-5, Murrell 1-1, Moton 1-2, Gordon 0-1, Smith 0-1, Cotton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Smith). Turnovers: 17 (Cowart 4, Gordon 4, Christon 3, Moton 3, Aku, Cotton, Smith). Steals: 5 (Christon, Cotton,...
Porterville Recorder
NEW MEXICO 98, NORTHERN COLORADO 74
Percentages: FG .491, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Abercrombie 4-5, Knecht 4-8, Kountz 2-4, M.Johnson 1-5, Shaw 1-5, Creech 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (Kountz 7, Knecht 4, Shaw 3, M.Johnson 2, Abercrombie, Ramirez). Steals: 7 (M.Johnson 2, Wisne 2, Knecht, Kountz, Ramirez). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
FAIRFIELD 63, EVANSVILLE 56
Percentages: FG .439, FT .676. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Long 2-5, Leach 1-1, Fields 1-3, Crisler 0-1, Johns 0-1, Wojcik 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Maidoh, Wojcik). Turnovers: 16 (Cook 3, Jeanne-Rose 3, Leach 3, Fields 2, Johns 2, Crisler, Long, Wojcik). Steals: 3 (Wojcik...
Porterville Recorder
No. 8 North Carolina 73, No. 5 Iowa St. 64
NORTH CAROLINA (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.678, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Todd-Williams 3-4, Hodgson 2-3, Kelly 2-7, Paris 0-1, Zelaya 0-1) Blocked Shots: 10 (Key 3, Poole 2, Ustby 2, Adams 2, Todd-Williams 1) Turnovers: 10 (Poole 2, Hodgson 2, Todd-Williams 2, Ustby 2, Adams 1, Key 1) Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 77, Liberty 65
MINNESOTA (4-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.8, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Borowicz 2-2, Hammond 2-3, Gradwell 1-4, Braun 1-5, Heyer 0-3, Battle 0-1, Cayton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Micheaux 1, Borowicz 1, Braun 1, Battle 1) Turnovers: 13 (Battle 4, Micheaux 3, Borowicz 3, Oberg 2, Hammond 1) Steals: 10...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 130, Washington 121
Percentages: FG .537, FT .788. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Morris 4-5, Avdija 2-6, Kispert 1-3, Dotson 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Gill 0-1, Porzingis 0-1, Beal 0-3, Goodwin 0-3, Barton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodwin). Turnovers: 4 (Beal 2, Barton, Porzingis). Steals: 8 (Beal 2, Goodwin...
North Carolina rallies from 17-down to beat No. 5 Iowa State
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 29 points to power No. 8 North Carolina to a 17-point comeback over No. 5 Iowa State and win 73-64 in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament Sunday. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 17 points to help the Tar Heels (6-0) complete the comeback and remain undefeated on the season. Alyssa Ustby contributed 14 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks. “We’re watching them become a team right in front of our very eyes,” North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart said. “Typically, that happens on the practice court. These guys are really becoming a team. We got better this weekend, and that was our goal.” It was the third straight game that North Carolina trailed at the half before rallying to win.
Porterville Recorder
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41
DUKE (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.848, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Balogun 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Day-Wilson 0-2, Bollin 0-1, de Jesus 0-1, Richardson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Oliver 1, Heide 1) Turnovers: 13 (Balogun 2, Taylor 2, de Jesus 2, Brown 1, Day-Wilson 1, Bollin 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 102, Detroit 94
Percentages: FG .429, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (E.Mobley 2-2, Mitchell 2-8, Okoro 1-1, Neto 1-2, Osman 1-4, Wade 1-5, Diakite 0-1, Garland 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diakite 2, E.Mobley, Osman). Turnovers: 14 (E.Mobley 3, Mitchell 3, Osman 3, Diakite 2, Garland 2,...
Comments / 0