NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 78, PORTLAND 77

Percentages: FG .426, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Sjolund 5-6, Gorosito 3-6, Robertson 2-3, Applewhite 1-3, Perry 1-5, Wood 1-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Robertson, Sjolund, Vucinic). Turnovers: 5 (St. Pierre 2, Applewhite, Robertson, Vucinic). Steals: 4 (Applewhite 2, Robertson 2). Technical Fouls: None.
NO. 20 UCONN 71, IOWA STATE 53

Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kunc 1-1, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-3, Watson 0-1, Grill 0-3, Kalscheur 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 10 (Holmes 3, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc, Lipsey, Osunniyi, Ward). Steals: 13 (Kalscheur 4, Grill 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Jones, Osunniyi, Ward,...
No. 18 Alabama edges top-ranked North Carolina in 4OT marathon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mark Sears had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, and No. 18 Alabama sent top-ranked North Carolina to a second straight loss with a 103-101 victory in a quadruple-overtime thriller on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Jahvon Quinerly...
NO. 6 GONZAGA 88, XAVIER 84

Percentages: FG .515, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Jones 3-3, Boum 2-3, J.Nunge 2-4, Tandy 1-4, Claude 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Freemantle 2, J.Nunge). Turnovers: 9 (Boum 2, Jones 2, Claude, Craft, Freemantle, J.Nunge, Miles). Steals: 5 (Claude, J.Nunge, Jones, Miles, Tandy). Technical...
NO. 19 UCLA 81, BELLARMINE 60

Percentages: FG .426, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Hopf 4-8, Tipton 2-2, Johnson 2-8, DeVault 1-2, Wieland 1-3, Pfriem 1-4, Suder 0-2, Fairman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Suder 6, Pfriem 4, DeVault 2, Johnson 2, Fairman, Hacker, Hatton, Hopf, Wieland). Steals:...
LONG BEACH STATE 78, VERMONT 58

Percentages: FG .358, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Gibson 2-5, Hurley 2-6, Veretto 1-3, Deloney 1-4, Alamutu 0-1, Ndayishimiye 0-1, Penn 0-2, Sullivan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ayo-Faleye). Turnovers: 17 (Duncan 4, Sullivan 3, Alamutu 2, Ayo-Faleye 2, Smith 2, Deloney, Gibson, Ndayishimiye,...
LEHIGH 80, MONMOUTH 76

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .492, FT .478. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Collins 4-9, Doyle 1-1, Allen 0-1, Holmstrom 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Vuga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, Ball, Collins, Vuga). Turnovers: 11 (Ruth 5, Allen 2, Vuga 2, Sandhu, Spence). Steals: 14 (Collins...
West Virginia Bounces Back with Win over Portland State

Portland, OR - After falling to Purdue in the opening round of the PK 85 Legacy Tournament, the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-1) rebounded with an 89-71 win over the Portland State Vikings (2-4) Friday night. Six Mountaineers hit double figures with forward Trey Michell leading the way with 16 points followed by Emmitt Matthews Jr.'s 14 points.
UNC WILMINGTON 55, NORTH TEXAS 51

Percentages: FG .391, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Newby 2-3, Thomas 2-4, Harvey 1-2, White 0-1, Farrar 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Harden-Hayes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly). Turnovers: 6 (Kelly 2, Harvey, Newby, Thomas, White). Steals: 8 (Thomas 2, White 2, Farrar, Kelly,...
Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State square off. The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Milwaukee scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.
INCARNATE WORD 63, GRAMBLING STATE 61

Percentages: FG .500, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Christon 2-5, Murrell 1-1, Moton 1-2, Gordon 0-1, Smith 0-1, Cotton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Smith). Turnovers: 17 (Cowart 4, Gordon 4, Christon 3, Moton 3, Aku, Cotton, Smith). Steals: 5 (Christon, Cotton,...
NEW MEXICO 98, NORTHERN COLORADO 74

Percentages: FG .491, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Abercrombie 4-5, Knecht 4-8, Kountz 2-4, M.Johnson 1-5, Shaw 1-5, Creech 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (Kountz 7, Knecht 4, Shaw 3, M.Johnson 2, Abercrombie, Ramirez). Steals: 7 (M.Johnson 2, Wisne 2, Knecht, Kountz, Ramirez). Technical Fouls:...
FAIRFIELD 63, EVANSVILLE 56

Percentages: FG .439, FT .676. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Long 2-5, Leach 1-1, Fields 1-3, Crisler 0-1, Johns 0-1, Wojcik 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Maidoh, Wojcik). Turnovers: 16 (Cook 3, Jeanne-Rose 3, Leach 3, Fields 2, Johns 2, Crisler, Long, Wojcik). Steals: 3 (Wojcik...
No. 8 North Carolina 73, No. 5 Iowa St. 64

NORTH CAROLINA (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.678, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Todd-Williams 3-4, Hodgson 2-3, Kelly 2-7, Paris 0-1, Zelaya 0-1) Blocked Shots: 10 (Key 3, Poole 2, Ustby 2, Adams 2, Todd-Williams 1) Turnovers: 10 (Poole 2, Hodgson 2, Todd-Williams 2, Ustby 2, Adams 1, Key 1) Steals:...
Minnesota 77, Liberty 65

MINNESOTA (4-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.8, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Borowicz 2-2, Hammond 2-3, Gradwell 1-4, Braun 1-5, Heyer 0-3, Battle 0-1, Cayton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Micheaux 1, Borowicz 1, Braun 1, Battle 1) Turnovers: 13 (Battle 4, Micheaux 3, Borowicz 3, Oberg 2, Hammond 1) Steals: 10...
Boston 130, Washington 121

Percentages: FG .537, FT .788. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Morris 4-5, Avdija 2-6, Kispert 1-3, Dotson 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Gill 0-1, Porzingis 0-1, Beal 0-3, Goodwin 0-3, Barton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodwin). Turnovers: 4 (Beal 2, Barton, Porzingis). Steals: 8 (Beal 2, Goodwin...
North Carolina rallies from 17-down to beat No. 5 Iowa State

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 29 points to power No. 8 North Carolina to a 17-point comeback over No. 5 Iowa State and win 73-64 in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament Sunday. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 17 points to help the Tar Heels (6-0) complete the comeback and remain undefeated on the season. Alyssa Ustby contributed 14 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks. “We’re watching them become a team right in front of our very eyes,” North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart said. “Typically, that happens on the practice court. These guys are really becoming a team. We got better this weekend, and that was our goal.” It was the third straight game that North Carolina trailed at the half before rallying to win.
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41

DUKE (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.848, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Balogun 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Day-Wilson 0-2, Bollin 0-1, de Jesus 0-1, Richardson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Oliver 1, Heide 1) Turnovers: 13 (Balogun 2, Taylor 2, de Jesus 2, Brown 1, Day-Wilson 1, Bollin 1,...
Cleveland 102, Detroit 94

Percentages: FG .429, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (E.Mobley 2-2, Mitchell 2-8, Okoro 1-1, Neto 1-2, Osman 1-4, Wade 1-5, Diakite 0-1, Garland 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diakite 2, E.Mobley, Osman). Turnovers: 14 (E.Mobley 3, Mitchell 3, Osman 3, Diakite 2, Garland 2,...

