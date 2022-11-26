VINEMONT, Ala. – Vinemont’s inaugural Christmas in the Park will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4-6 p.m. at the South Vinemont Trail and Art Park. The community is welcome to attend the lighting of an 18-foot Christmas tree and to visit with Santa Claus. Kids will have plenty of festive activities to enjoy. The Vinemont Community Center will be open for kids to make Christmas ornaments. Hot chocolate and cookies will also be provided. The town’s first Christmas in the Park will showcase the developments made to the new Art Park situated behind the community center. Plans for the park began in...

