Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Related
94-Year-Old Grandmother Receives Her High School Diploma
graduation cap and tassel with diploma lie on a grassy fieldPhoto byOlichel on Pixabay.com. 94-year old Grace Lee McClure Smith is the oldest high school graduate in Madison County, Alabama. When she was just 16, young Grace dropped out of high school to marry her high school sweetheart, Calvin, who left to fight in WWII.
southerntorch.com
Alabama Student wins $10,000+ BERNINA Sweepstakes Prize!
HUNTSVILLE, AL., Nov. 21, 2022 – A dream comes true today for Alabama student Lacee Culpepper, who will travel to Barb’s Sewing Center in Huntsville to collect over $10,000 in prizes as a part of the BERNINA $100k+ Dream Studio Sweepstakes. For the 24-year-old Rainsville resident and aspiring...
$1,100 tip is ‘Friendsgiving’ surprise for Alabama Waffle House waitress
A group of Cullman-area friends “upped the ante” on a young tradition they call Friendsgiving by giving a Waffle House waitress a $1,100 tip. Tanya Ragsdale described the incident in a Nov. 19 Facebook post: She said her party of 12 went out for an early gathering at the Waffle House on Ala. 157 at I-65 planning to leave $100 each.
Decatur running out of time to decide on medical marijuana dispensaries
The Decatur City Council must act by early December on medical marijuana dispensaries if potential operators are to meet a year-end state deadline for applications, and a 1,000-foot buffer initially proposed between dispensaries and other property uses looms as a hurdle. City Attorney Herman Marks said last week the council...
Christmas on the Square coming soon in Moulton
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce announced that all dates are set for the city's annual Christmas on the Square in front of the Moulton Courthouse.
Cruisin' the Strip in Florence, Alabama
If you grew up in the Shoals area of north Alabama and you're over 40 years old, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about when I refer to "the strip" that was located in Florence. Take a look back at some of the places along the strip and see if you remember. I've even found a few old photos that are sure to take you back. Let's take one more loop, Shoals....let's cruise the strip!
WAFF
2 people found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur on Sunday. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. The apartments are located on McEntire Ln.
Muscle Shoals mothers open area’s first selfie studio and museum
Two Muscle Shoals mothers have opened the area's first Selfie Studio and Museum.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting
HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting. HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police investigating after one injured …. HPD was called out to...
WAAY-TV
Marshall County woman gives kidney to stranger to save her friend's life
Grant's Kate Duncan Smith High School library holds all the classics, plus a tale of love and selflessness never before told. Charlene Pace worked as the school's librarian for 38 years, and she's proud of the relationships she has forged with students — many of whom she still keeps in touch with.
WHNT-TV
Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement 'Impossible' Before Dec. 9
A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer William "Ben" Darby. Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement ‘Impossible’ …. A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer...
Vinemont Christmas in the Park Dec. 3
VINEMONT, Ala. – Vinemont’s inaugural Christmas in the Park will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4-6 p.m. at the South Vinemont Trail and Art Park. The community is welcome to attend the lighting of an 18-foot Christmas tree and to visit with Santa Claus. Kids will have plenty of festive activities to enjoy. The Vinemont Community Center will be open for kids to make Christmas ornaments. Hot chocolate and cookies will also be provided. The town’s first Christmas in the Park will showcase the developments made to the new Art Park situated behind the community center. Plans for the park began in...
Madison County donates $500,000 to Children’s Advocacy Center, approves fire truck purchase
The Madison County Commission is lending a hand to the National Children’s Advocacy Center. The Commission voted Wednesday to donate $500,000 from the chairman’s budget to the center, which is in Huntsville. The Commission also approved the purchase of a used fire truck for the Monrovia Volunteer Fire...
WAFF
A, B, C, easy as 1, 2, 3 for this reading toddler!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At just 12 months old, Diego Jr. was learning how to read. Now, the 3-year-old is practicing with flash cards and spelling out basic words. During the pandemic, his mom, Colette, was spending much of her time finding new ways to teach through a...
Permits issued for $9.5 million Decatur 3M, $4 million Huntsville Hospital projects
Expansions at Decatur’s 3M plant and Huntsville Hospital are among the most expensive projects issued building permits in the last week. They are among four projects in the Huntsville area issued permits exceeding $1 million, according to Southern Exposure Information. The city of Decatur issued a permit for a...
WAFF
New Hope Police warn of Thanksgiving dangers
NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) In-state rivals turned teammates are raising money to fight against ALS. Updated: 11 hours ago. In-state...
Danville teen found, safe after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.
police1.com
Ala. officers called heroes after rescuing person trying to jump off bridge
GADSDEN, Ala. — Three Gadsden police officers are being called heroes after they saved a person who was trying to jump off a bridge. “One week ago today, three members of our police department risked their own lives to save the life of someone they had never met before,” police department officials posted on Facebook Friday. “Sgt. Sergeant Danny Haas, Officer Alec Burgess and Officer Chris Phillips went above and beyond the call of duty by placing themselves in danger to save the life of a distraught individual.”
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville Santa Claus parade tonight
Last night, community members and representatives of community organizations gathered to hear carolers and watch the lights go on at Kent Park’s Christmas Tree. The event was the official kick-off to a host of activities in downtown Huntsville this weekend, including the Santa Claus Parade tonight, starting at 7 p.m.
Police investigating after two found dead in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said it's investigating after two were found dead at a local apartment building.
Comments / 1