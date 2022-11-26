Read full article on original website
Edey scores 21 as No. 24 Purdue beats No. 8 Duke 75-56
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Purdue beat No. 8 Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament. Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with...
Jon Scheyer preaches patience after Duke's loss to Purdue
Duke coach Jon Scheyer noted the Blue Devils have had just one practice with the full cast of characters this season. A preseason foot injury to five-star wing Dariq Whitehead forced Duke to practice short-handed for weeks. Duke looked disjointed and frazzled Sunday. Purdue appeared to be the complete opposite. The Boilermakers used a late 12-0 surge to run away from Duke, 75-56, in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game.
Shorthanded Louisville Suffocates Longwood for Bounce Back Win
LOUISVILLE. Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points to lead No. 10 Louisville to a 100-37 rout of Longwood on Friday. The Cardinals (5-2) were without Hailey Van Lith, who did not play because of an unspecified injury. The star junior guard, whose 21.2 scoring average was tied for 24th nationally entering Friday, was not needed against the Lancers (1-4) as her teammates jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first 4:04.
No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Xavier Musketeers play in Portland, Oregon
Xavier Musketeers (4-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -7; over/under is 159.5. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the Xavier Musketeers in Portland, Oregon. The Bulldogs have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Gonzaga is the top team in the WCC with 38.3 points in...
Purdue upsets Gonzaga in PK85 semifinals
PORTLAND - Zach Edey scored 23 points to lead the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) to an 84-66 upset over the No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-2) in the semifinals of the PK85 tournament. The Boilermakers led by as many as 15 points and overcame a sloppy start to dominate the...
Sources: Mavericks to sign Kemba Walker to boost backcourt
The Mavericks intend to sign veteran guard Kemba Walker to address their glaring need for another creator in Luka Doncic's supporting cast, sources confirmed to ESPN.
NC A&T women hold off UAPB
The North Carolina A&T women got all they could handle from Arkansas Pine-Bluff but managed to come away with a win over the SWAC squad. The post NC A&T women hold off UAPB appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Big Ten Roundup (Nov. 27): Purdue Drubs Duke in Record-Setting Weekend
Purdue became the first team since UCLA in 1968 to win back-to-back neutral-site games by 18 or more points against top-10 ranked teams after beating No. 8 Duke and No. 6 Gonzaga in Portland. Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds in the 75-56 win over Duke on Sunday.
Sources: Western Michigan to part ways with coach Tim Lester
Sources tell ESPN that Western Michigan is parting ways with football coach Tim Lester after six seasons.
Bowl Projection Tracker: Where Will the Rebels Spend the Postseason?
Now that the regular season has concluded, it's time to see where Ole Miss will go bowling this postseason.
Gonzaga vs. Xavier: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Xavier Musketeers will take on the #6 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest. Xavier came up short against the Duke Blue...
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Kentucky | Game 12
LEXINGTON, Ky. - After getting back on track against NC State to capture their fifth win in six games, the Louisville football program now heads down the road to Lexington, Ky. for the annual Governor's Cup showdown against in-state rival Kentucky. Their home finale wasn't pretty at times, as both...
Justin Jefferson Explains His Milestone Day Against the Patriots
The Vikings’ receiver credits his coaches and teammates for his success. Plus, the remaking of the Cowboys’ offensive line and Staley’s players reward his bet on them.
