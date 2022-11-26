ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Edey scores 21 as No. 24 Purdue beats No. 8 Duke 75-56

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Purdue beat No. 8 Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament. Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Jon Scheyer preaches patience after Duke's loss to Purdue

Duke coach Jon Scheyer noted the Blue Devils have had just one practice with the full cast of characters this season. A preseason foot injury to five-star wing Dariq Whitehead forced Duke to practice short-handed for weeks. Duke looked disjointed and frazzled Sunday. Purdue appeared to be the complete opposite. The Boilermakers used a late 12-0 surge to run away from Duke, 75-56, in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
LouisvilleReport

Shorthanded Louisville Suffocates Longwood for Bounce Back Win

LOUISVILLE. Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points to lead No. 10 Louisville to a 100-37 rout of Longwood on Friday. The Cardinals (5-2) were without Hailey Van Lith, who did not play because of an unspecified injury. The star junior guard, whose 21.2 scoring average was tied for 24th nationally entering Friday, was not needed against the Lancers (1-4) as her teammates jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first 4:04.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX Sports

No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Xavier Musketeers play in Portland, Oregon

Xavier Musketeers (4-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -7; over/under is 159.5. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the Xavier Musketeers in Portland, Oregon. The Bulldogs have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Gonzaga is the top team in the WCC with 38.3 points in...
PORTLAND, OR
HBCU Gameday

NC A&T women hold off UAPB

The North Carolina A&T women got all they could handle from Arkansas Pine-Bluff but managed to come away with a win over the SWAC squad. The post NC A&T women hold off UAPB appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
GREENSBORO, NC

