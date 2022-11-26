ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Boston 130, Washington 121

WASHINGTON (121) Avdija 4-8 0-0 10, Kispert 3-8 1-2 8, Porzingis 7-11 7-8 21, Beal 11-19 8-9 30, Morris 6-8 0-0 16, Gibson 4-6 4-4 12, Gill 1-2 3-5 5, Gafford 2-2 0-0 4, Barton 2-8 2-3 6, Dotson 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 4-8 1-2 9. Totals 44-82 26-33 121.
BOSTON, MA
UNC WILMINGTON 55, NORTH TEXAS 51

Percentages: FG .391, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Newby 2-3, Thomas 2-4, Harvey 1-2, White 0-1, Farrar 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Harden-Hayes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly). Turnovers: 6 (Kelly 2, Harvey, Newby, Thomas, White). Steals: 8 (Thomas 2, White 2, Farrar, Kelly,...
DENTON, TX
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41

DUKE (6-1) Brown 4-9 0-0 8, Balogun 3-9 0-0 7, Day-Wilson 1-8 0-0 2, Oliver 0-5 0-0 0, Taylor 7-10 3-4 18, Bollin 1-2 0-0 2, Heide 3-6 2-2 8, de Jesus 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Volker 1-5 0-0 2, Richardson 1-7 0-0 2, Totals 23-66 5-6 54.
CORVALLIS, OR
NO. 20 UCONN 71, IOWA STATE 53

Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kunc 1-1, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-3, Watson 0-1, Grill 0-3, Kalscheur 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 10 (Holmes 3, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc, Lipsey, Osunniyi, Ward). Steals: 13 (Kalscheur 4, Grill 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Jones, Osunniyi, Ward,...
AMES, IA
WEST VIRGINIA 84, FLORIDA 55

Percentages: FG .345, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Richard 1-1, Fudge 1-2, Castleton 0-1, Kugel 0-2, Lofton 0-3, Bonham 0-4, Jones 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Fudge 4, Felder 2, Jones, Kugel, Richard). Turnovers: 13 (Castleton 3, Jitoboh 3, Kugel 2, Lofton 2, Bonham,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Minnesota 77, Liberty 65

MINNESOTA (4-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.8, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Borowicz 2-2, Hammond 2-3, Gradwell 1-4, Braun 1-5, Heyer 0-3, Battle 0-1, Cayton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Micheaux 1, Borowicz 1, Braun 1, Battle 1) Turnovers: 13 (Battle 4, Micheaux 3, Borowicz 3, Oberg 2, Hammond 1) Steals: 10...
MINNESOTA STATE
LEHIGH 80, MONMOUTH 76

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .492, FT .478. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Collins 4-9, Doyle 1-1, Allen 0-1, Holmstrom 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Vuga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, Ball, Collins, Vuga). Turnovers: 11 (Ruth 5, Allen 2, Vuga 2, Sandhu, Spence). Steals: 14 (Collins...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
NO. 19 UCLA 81, BELLARMINE 60

Percentages: FG .426, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Hopf 4-8, Tipton 2-2, Johnson 2-8, DeVault 1-2, Wieland 1-3, Pfriem 1-4, Suder 0-2, Fairman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Suder 6, Pfriem 4, DeVault 2, Johnson 2, Fairman, Hacker, Hatton, Hopf, Wieland). Steals:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NEBRASKA 75, FLORIDA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .390, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (De.Green 1-1, House 1-3, Fletcher 1-6, Cleveland 0-1, Warley 0-2, Mills 0-3, Da.Green 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (McLeod 2, Mills 2, Corhen, Fletcher). Turnovers: 18 (Cleveland 5, Warley 5, Da.Green 3, Mills 2, Corhen, Fletcher,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Michigan St. 78, Portland 77

PORTLAND (5-4) Sjolund 5-7 0-0 15, Wood 2-8 2-2 7, St. Pierre 2-5 1-1 5, Perry 1-6 0-0 3, Robertson 5-16 4-4 16, Applewhite 5-7 5-5 16, Gorosito 3-8 0-0 9, Vucinic 3-4 0-0 6, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 12-12 77. MICHIGAN ST. (5-2) Hauser 5-11 2-2 14,...
PORTLAND, OR
NO. 6 GONZAGA 88, XAVIER 84

Percentages: FG .515, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Jones 3-3, Boum 2-3, J.Nunge 2-4, Tandy 1-4, Claude 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Freemantle 2, J.Nunge). Turnovers: 9 (Boum 2, Jones 2, Claude, Craft, Freemantle, J.Nunge, Miles). Steals: 5 (Claude, J.Nunge, Jones, Miles, Tandy). Technical...
Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103

Percentages: FG .649, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Korkmaz 3-3, Milton 3-6, T.Harris 2-2, House Jr. 1-4, Niang 1-5, Melton 1-6, Champagnie 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 8 (Harrell 2, Reed 2, House Jr., Korkmaz, Melton, T.Harris). Turnovers: 14 (Reed 5, Melton 3, Korkmaz 2,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115

Percentages: FG .512, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 17-41, .415 (Dinwiddie 3-6, Doncic 3-7, Kleber 2-3, Finney-Smith 2-6, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Wood 2-6, Campazzo 1-1, J.Green 1-2, Bertans 1-3, Pinson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kleber, Powell). Turnovers: 13 (Doncic 6, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., J.Green, Kleber,...
Cleveland 102, Detroit 94

Percentages: FG .429, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (E.Mobley 2-2, Mitchell 2-8, Okoro 1-1, Neto 1-2, Osman 1-4, Wade 1-5, Diakite 0-1, Garland 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diakite 2, E.Mobley, Osman). Turnovers: 14 (E.Mobley 3, Mitchell 3, Osman 3, Diakite 2, Garland 2,...
NEW MEXICO 98, NORTHERN COLORADO 74

Percentages: FG .491, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Abercrombie 4-5, Knecht 4-8, Kountz 2-4, M.Johnson 1-5, Shaw 1-5, Creech 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (Kountz 7, Knecht 4, Shaw 3, M.Johnson 2, Abercrombie, Ramirez). Steals: 7 (M.Johnson 2, Wisne 2, Knecht, Kountz, Ramirez). Technical Fouls:...
GREELEY, CO
LONG BEACH STATE 78, VERMONT 58

Percentages: FG .358, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Gibson 2-5, Hurley 2-6, Veretto 1-3, Deloney 1-4, Alamutu 0-1, Ndayishimiye 0-1, Penn 0-2, Sullivan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ayo-Faleye). Turnovers: 17 (Duncan 4, Sullivan 3, Alamutu 2, Ayo-Faleye 2, Smith 2, Deloney, Gibson, Ndayishimiye,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Memphis 127, N.Y. Knicks 123

MEMPHIS (127) Brooks 8-16 4-5 23, Jackson Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, Adams 6-9 4-9 16, Konchar 4-6 1-1 10, Morant 9-20 9-11 27, Clarke 3-7 3-3 9, LaRavia 2-2 0-0 6, Roddy 2-4 0-0 6, Aldama 3-7 0-0 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 46-95 23-31 127. NEW YORK (123)
MEMPHIS, TN
PORTLAND STATE 83, OREGON STATE 71

Percentages: FG .429, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Taylor 1-1, Krass 1-2, Pope 1-3, Akanno 1-8, Rataj 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Rataj 2, Andela). Turnovers: 17 (Taylor 7, Stevens 3, Bilodeau 2, Pope 2, Akanno, Andela, Krass). Steals: 4 (Akanno, Krass,...
PORTLAND, OR
Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The Terrapins...
LOUISVILLE, KY
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Florida

West Virginia is set to play its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday evening in Portland against the Florida Gators. The Mountaineers have had a few guys battling the stomach bug throughout the last few days but managed to bounce back following a 12-point loss to Purdue to defeat Portland State comfortably. There was no shortage of offense as six Mountaineers finished the game in double digits; Tre Mitchell (16), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (14), Kedrian Johnson (12), Seth Wilson (12), Joe Toussaint (11), and Erik Stevenson (11).
GAINESVILLE, FL

