Health officials warn of "Triple-demic" with RSV, flu, and COVID cases 02:28

Health care workers in Colorado are saying between RSV, the flu and COVID, the state is in the midst of a "triple-demic." Colorado Public Health Physician Hector Frisbie has been spreading the word.

"Get the vaccine facts," he says on TV, on podcasts and in person.

He insists COVID is still dangerous, "We need to tell the patients who are high risk to go to the hospital immediately when they start having some mild symptoms."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 09: A pharmacist prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots during an event hosted by the Chicago Department of Public Health at the Southwest Senior Center on September 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The recently authorized booster vaccine protects against the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the more recent omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5. / Getty Images

Frisbie emphasizes getting a COVID booster is still necessary. He had one patient, a male over 65 who got COVID and RSV at the same time and passed away.

The danger of COVID was hammered home this week in an online news conference by state health department officials.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy told reporters, "I think the takeaway for today is that we continue to see an increasing trend as far as influenza and COVID-19 go and for RSV. We also continue to see pretty high levels of hospitalizations that are the pediatric population."

The state reports the number of those hospitalized in Colorado with COVID is currently 387. The percent of those testing positive is 12.1%.

State Incident Commander Scott Bookman offered, "You know getting vaccinated is our best tool to prevent the spread here, both for influenza and COVID-19."

These days seeing people wearing masks is getting less and less common but doctors and health officials warn it's not time to let your guard down even though we are more protected.

Dr. Frisbie noted, "We have the vaccination we are vaccinated and we have access to antiviral medication which is specific for COVID-19."

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has the locations offering COVID vaccinations throughout the state of Colorado at https://covid19.colorado.gov/testing .