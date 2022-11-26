Family of teen who died from jumping into icy lake speaks out

Teen dies after rescue from icy pond in Douglas County 02:25

By: Jasmine Arenas, CBS News Colorado reporter

The community of Roxborough is mourning the loss of a teen who fell through an icy lake on Tuesday afternoon.

Family, friends and loved ones held a vigil for Dyllan Whittenburg, who the family says died attempting to save the life of three others who also fell in the lake.

Yvonne Wenzel, the aunt of the teen says he is the oldest of four siblings

Right now the family is feeling tremendous pain to have lost him in this way.

"We are sad, we are devastated, but we are at peace knowing we had a hero," Wenzel expressed.

According to the family, he died just one day after turning 14, on Thanksgiving day. The three other teens who fell into the icy lake were rescued by West Metro Fire and Douglas County Sheriff's deputies and survived.

While the Douglas County Sheriff's Department has yet to confirm the details of what exactly happened, the family believes Dyllan died attempting to save those lives.

"From our understanding, Dyllan saw there was an issue, and he just took off running from what everybody said and dove in the water," Wenzel said.

The family says all three were in the water when Dyllan went in. For now, they want to remember his life in a positive light.

"He literally lit it up the room, whether you knew Dyllan or you didn't know Dyllan, he lit it up," Wenzel said.

Details on this case have yet to be confirmed by the Douglas County Sheriff's Department. Right now, this incident remains an open death investigation.