ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

Young mother's unborn child tragically killed in shooting attack

By Dillon Thomas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYNMl_0jNtCPDD00

Family reacts to shooting that killed unborn baby 02:45

A Fort Morgan woman and her boyfriend are recovering from an attack this week that also claimed the life of their unborn baby boy.

Sturgis Strand and Juan Gutierrez were shot in Fort Morgan earlier this week, allegedly by the father of Strand's older child. Gutierrez and Strand survived the attack, but tragically the unborn boy, named Mario, died as a result of a gunshot wound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6jd9_0jNtCPDD00
CBS

"It was the worst thing ever," said Randy Strand, Sturgis's father. "My daughter got shot in the stomach, she was 37 and a half weeks pregnant."

Randy, and his sister Misty, spoke with CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas about the heartbreak their family has gone through since the shooting hospitalized Sturgis and Juan.

While they did not want to speak on many specifics of the shooting out of respect of the investigation, they did share that Randy's granddaughter was present when her father, Andres Garcia, allegedly shot her mother.

"This all occurred right next to her five-year-old daughter, two feet away," Randy said.

"Which was the daughter of the shooter," Misty said.

After a search, law enforcement said they found Garcia and arrested him during a traffic stop. Another unnamed woman was arrested during the traffic stop but was later released.

Garcia was jailed on a $2 million bond and charged with multiple crimes including two counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy.

The Strand Family said they were devastated over the loss of baby Mario, and also felt justice wasn't served because Colorado law does not recognize Mario's death as a murder.

"It was a week away from the baby being born," Randy said.

"This baby was a human, and he was murdered," Misty said. "By Colorado law, they don't consider him a human. But, baby Mario was a human."

The Strand Family noted that Mario was only one week away from his due date and could have been born on the day he was killed and been considered a perfectly healthy child. They said they felt the laws should be changed to make Mario's death punishable by a murder charge.

"It is not enough, there should be a murder charge. He was murdered," Randy said.

While devastated over the loss of his grandchild, Randy said he was also balancing being grateful that his daughter and her boyfriend survived the shootings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhKRF_0jNtCPDD00
CBS

Sturgis, who approved the family's interview with CBS News Colorado from her hospital bed, is now able to speak. However, she is understandably going through a very difficult process of grieving and healing at the same time.

"I thank God every day. When I got to the hospital I went to the chapel. I thank God," Randy said.

The family has set up a crowdfunding effort in hope of raising money to cover the mounting medical bills Juan and Sturgis will now face. The fundraiser, titled "Help Family In Need" on one of the most popular crowdfunding websites, is seeking to raise at least $20,000 to help the family. So far donors have already raised nearly $8,000 for the fundraiser which is under the category of "Rent, Food & Monthly Bills."

Randy said his daughter wanted the community to know she greatly loved her baby boy, Mario, and was mourning the loss of not only a pregnancy but also of a child.

"Hold your kids, love your kids and tell them every single day. Because you never know when they can be taken away in an instant," Randy said.

Comments / 6

Gotta have Hope
1d ago

Do you know what confused me? The poor "baby" was murdered, and yet if she ripped it out limb by limb that wouldn't be murder??

Reply(1)
5
Related
People

Va. Mom Allegedly Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter Fatal Dose of Benadryl After Custody Dispute

Reports say 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl Authorities have charged a Virginia mom with murder in connection to the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was found unresponsive in a motel, according to police. Citing the medical examiner's office, WTVR-TV reports Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl. According to a news release, police in Virginia Beach, Va., responded to the Cutty Sark Motel on Aug. 1 where they discovered 38-year-old Leandra Andrade suffering from a medical emergency. Her daughter,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Law & Crime

Megachurch Leader in California Charged with Killing 11-Year-Old Daughter, Torturing Victim’s Younger Sisters

One of the leaders of a California megachurch was arrested this week and charged with a spate of felonies for allegedly torturing and killing her adopted 11-year-old daughter. Leticia Diane McCormack, the 49-year-old ordained elder at San Diego’s Rock Church, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful cruelty to a child in the death of Aarabella McCormack nearly three months ago, authorities announced.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Law & Crime

‘There Is Evil in the World’: Missouri Husband and Wife Under Arrest After Remains of Pregnant Woman and Unborn Child Found in Separate Locations

A married couple under arrest in McDonald County, Missouri faces first-degree kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of 33-year-old Ashley Bush, who was 31 weeks pregnant at the time she was shot and killed while looking for a work-from-home job opportunity, authorities say. Ashley Bush was lured online by...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
Law & Crime

‘You Tore Her Open and Ripped Her Baby from Her Stomach’: Texas Woman Sentenced to Death for Killing Pregnant Friend, Stealing Unborn Child

A 29-year-old Texas woman is heading to death row for killing her pregnant friend and cutting the unborn baby from the victim’s womb. A Bowie County jury on Wednesday sentenced Taylor Rene Parker to death for the 2020 slayings of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and unborn Braxlynn Sage Hancock, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
People

Aspiring Nashville Singer Who Shot Homeless Man After He Asked Her to Move Her Car Avoids Jail

Katie Quackenbush was convicted of shooting a homeless man after the two argued on a Nashville street in September 2017 A woman from Nashville who shot and injured a homeless man in 2017 will not spend any time in jail. Katie Quackenbush, an aspiring singer who goes by the name Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation earlier this month, according to multiple outlets. She will spend her probation in her home state of Texas, Nashville's WKRN added. Her lawyer's request for judicial diversion was...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Mother of girl killed in Uvalde shooting hits out at school district after her surviving daughter was dress-coded

The mother of a student killed in the Uvalde school shooting has said her surviving daughter was dress-coded. Kimberly Mata-Rubio called on the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District to reassess its priorities five months after the massacre at Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed. Ms Mata-Rubio and her husband lost their 10-year-old daughter, Lexi, in the attack. In a 26 October tweet, Ms Mata-Rubio said she received a message from a school official asking her to bring leggings for her surviving daughter, who also attends school in the district, because cuts in her jeans...
UVALDE, TX
Law & Crime

‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children

A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
CELINA, TX
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'

A father charged with manslaughter over the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him go to bed despite having complained about a deadly snake bite. Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland's South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
The Independent

‘Ex-husband’ storms Thanksgiving dinner to shoot two dead and wound two others in Houston

The calm of a Thanksgiving dinner was terrifyingly disturbed when gunman stormed through the backdoor of a home in Houston and killed a man and a woman while another two – including a 15-year-old boy – were injured.During an early morning press conference held outside the Spring Branch home where the massacre unfolded, Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu confirmed that police had received a call about a shooting at approximately 9.18pm Thursday, shortly after the group inside had finished sitting down for their holiday dinner.Officers arrived shortly after and found two people dead, whose identities have not been...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

A woman was hit by a train while detained in a police car. Why is she still facing charges?

On 16 September, 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was hit by a freight train while she sat inside a Platteville Police Department patrol car in Colorado. The unfathomable actions of Platteville Sergeant Pablo Vazquez, who parked the car on the tracks, and Fort Lupton Officer Jordan Steinke, who placed her inside the vehicle after she was arrested, cost Ms Rios-Gonzalez nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum and 12 days in a hospital bed. Despite charges being brought against Mr Vazquez and Ms Steinke, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office has yet to drop felony menacing charges against Ms Rios-Gonzalez,...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
CBS Philly

Mexican prosecutors identify U.S. suspect in killing of Shanquella Robinson

Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have filed charges against a U.S. woman on suspicion of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video.Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson.But they said they have approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico.Robinson's death at a resort development in the Baja resort town of San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries. The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of...
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
84K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy