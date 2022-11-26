Read full article on original website
Florida Teens On Video Brutally Attacking Alligator With Machete, FWC Investigating
Brutal footage emerged showing a teenager hitting and killing a juvenile alligator with a machete. According to NBC News, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said they’ve launched a criminal investigation into the horror at Bonita Springs, southwest Florida. Experts say it not only constitutes harassing an alligator but
Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary
We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
The Weather Channel
Nicole: Condos In Danger Of Collapse On Florida's East Coast, State of Emergency For 45 Counties
Buildings were already vulnerable due to erosion from Hurricane Ian. Some people refused to evacuate. Street flooding was reported in several areas. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida's East...
Abducted, 6-year-old JoJo reunites with mom at Miami Airport
MIAMI - More than two months after he was abducted from South Florida, a 6-year-old boy with autism was reunited with his mother Tuesday night at Miami International Airport.CBS4 cameras showed the moment Jorge "JoJo" Morales, holding a Miami-Dade police officer's hand spotted his mom, Yanet Leal Concepcion and while smiling, gave her a big hug and a kiss in Concourse J.She tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench "There are no words to express how happy I am."She also shared photos with CBS4 showing her smiling son on board a flight from Canada Tuesday morning. Leal Concepcion said, "I have...
Florida Judge Orders Ron DeSantis To Turn Over Records On Migrant Flights
The governor's office intends to appeal the decision, claiming it already provided enough information on the controversial flights.
Judge Says Florida Governor DeSantis Migrant Flights Lawsuit Needs Changes
A Leon County circuit judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a South Florida senator challenging the use of state funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but advised how to revamp the legal complaint so the case can move
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole weakens to tropical storm after causing damage in Broward County, nearby counties
(WSVN) - Hurricane Nicole officially made landfall, just south of Vero Beach, Thursday morning and has since weakened to a tropical storm. 7News had live team coverage of the storm as it passed through. The central coast of Florida was pelted by rain as the tropical system crawled through. Winds,...
Two survivors left ‘dangling 100ft’ over high-voltage power lines after Maryland plane crash
Two people were left dangling at a height of about 100 feet after their small plane crashed into a high-voltage transmission tower and became entangled in power lines in Maryland, officials said.The single-engine plane, which had departed White Plains, New York, crashed into the power lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5.40pm on Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.A pilot, identified by Maryland State Police as Patrick Merkle, 65, and a passenger Jan Williams, 66, were onboard, said Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.The two occupants were...
Florida AG Moody Says “It’s Not Rocket Science” Enforce The Law
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said it’s not “rocket science” why the Sunshine State continues to grow while blue states are bleeding residents. It’s all about leadership that is responsive to what people need. Appearing on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” program, Florida’s top
Tampa Bay street races often are posted online for attention. A new law makes it evidence.
Florida Sen. Jason Pizzo said he remembers the look on the faces of the transportation committee members when he showed them a gruesome video of a decapitated woman’s head lying on the sidewalk. The video posted to Instagram showed dead bodies — including the headless woman — lying on...
