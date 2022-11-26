Two people were left dangling at a height of about 100 feet after their small plane crashed into a high-voltage transmission tower and became entangled in power lines in Maryland, officials said.The single-engine plane, which had departed White Plains, New York, crashed into the power lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5.40pm on Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.A pilot, identified by Maryland State Police as Patrick Merkle, 65, and a passenger Jan Williams, 66, were onboard, said Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.The two occupants were...

