Virginia State

Orlando Sentinel

Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary

We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Abducted, 6-year-old JoJo reunites with mom at Miami Airport

MIAMI - More than two months after he was abducted from South Florida, a 6-year-old boy with autism was reunited with his mother Tuesday night at Miami International Airport.CBS4 cameras showed the moment Jorge "JoJo" Morales, holding a Miami-Dade police officer's hand spotted his mom, Yanet Leal Concepcion and while smiling, gave her a big hug and a kiss in Concourse J.She tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench "There are no words to express how happy I am."She also shared photos with CBS4 showing her smiling son on board a flight from Canada Tuesday morning. Leal Concepcion said, "I have...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Two survivors left ‘dangling 100ft’ over high-voltage power lines after Maryland plane crash

Two people were left dangling at a height of about 100 feet after their small plane crashed into a high-voltage transmission tower and became entangled in power lines in Maryland, officials said.The single-engine plane, which had departed White Plains, New York, crashed into the power lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5.40pm on Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.A pilot, identified by Maryland State Police as Patrick Merkle, 65, and a passenger Jan Williams, 66, were onboard, said Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.The two occupants were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

