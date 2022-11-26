Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match
Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames results, recap, grades: Sami Zayn turns on Kevin Owens, aids The Bloodline
A stellar, story-rich WarGames match between Team Bloodline and Team Brawling Brutes closed out Survivor Series on a high note. Sami Zayn may not be blood, but he is very much part of The Bloodline. Zayn chose family over friendship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, playing a pivotal role in his team's victory over Kevin Owens and company at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results (11/25) - WarGames Advantage Match, Bianca Belair Names Fifth Member Of Her Team, World Cup Tournament Semi-Finals
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" for November 25, 2022, coming to you live from the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, Rhode Island!. The go-home show for Survivor Series: WarGames will feature a WarGames Advantage Match, as The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre will go head-to-head with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Sheamus, his Brawling Brutes teammates, Butch and Ridge Holland, McIntyre, and Kevin Owens will be squaring off with The Usos, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, an Solo Sikoa as WarGames comes to the main roster for the first time ever. The winning team will be able to enter the WarGames match first to ensure they are never outnumbered by the opposing team. Who will gain the advantage?
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
bodyslam.net
Live WWE Survivor Series 2022 Results (11/26/22)
Tonight, WWE presents Survivor Series 2022 from Boston, MA. – Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch). – Women’s War Games Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai,...
Bleacher Report
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Survivor Series WarGames. This is the first time WWE has brought the double-cage setup to the main roster, so two big matches were set up to take place inside the dangerous structure. Here is a look at the card:. The Bloodline...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, Survivor Series, Sheamus, More
WWEShop.com is selling a new “Box Office Bex” t-shirt for Becky Lynch. You can check that out below:. You can check out the livestream for WWE’s “The Best of Survivor Series” below:. The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to discuss his strategy as...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/28/22)
WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. As of this writing, only The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Austin Theory, the new WWE United States Champion, is expected to make an appearance to celebrate his victory over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW now that AJ Styles has defeated Finn Balor.
Kevin Owens Has A Message For Sami Zayn, FTR Retain | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for November 25, 2022. - Kevin Owens approached Sami Zayn backstage and wondered what would happen if Zayn did something that upset The Bloodline. While Jey Uso secretly listened in the background, he noted that he has had to bail Zayn out plenty of times in the past. Owens told Zayn to strike first, rather than waiting for The Bloodline to turn on him. Jey then confronted Zayn, who lied about his conversation with Owens.
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Blocks Sami Zayn and The Bloodline From WWE War Games Advantage
Before WWE's Survivor Series War Games, the opposing teams in the Men's War Games match had to settle who would get the advantage, and it was The Bloodline's Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn facing Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Butch, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland for the opportunity. This all came after both teams collided earlier in the night backstage, so it was a pretty active night for both teams. Unfortunately for Zayn Kevin Owens was also ringside, and he would intervene when Zayn attempted to give Jey a Title to use. Owens would push Zayn in the ring with the Title, causing him to get ejected, and that allowed Owens to interfere and help Sheamus get the win and the advantage for War Games.
wrestlinginc.com
Reported Plans For Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Opponent
For two and a half years Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE. "The Tribal Chief" made his return at SummerSlam 2020, and has been on a nonstop roll ever since, capturing the WWE Universal and WWE Heavyweight Championships. Reigns has speared through multiple opponents during his title run, defeating names like Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Edge, John Cena, and even his own blood in Jey Uso. As "The Head of the Table's" reign continues, it appears that his next challenger is going to be a stunner.
Bleacher Report
What's Next for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames?
Survivor Series is historically known for it's multi-Superstar elimination matches, but this year eschewed that trend in favor of bringing the WarGames stipulation to the main roster. The main event of the pay-per-view saw The Bloodline battle the team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens inside the...
Bleacher Report
The Real Winners and Losers From WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Match Card
WWE Survivor Series WarGames promised a fresh perspective to a long-running event. This is a night when many greats have debuted and rivalries have ended, but this was the first time the dual ring had been seen at the event. The Bloodline found a dangerous alliance challenging them inside the...
Bleacher Report
Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results
The Bloodline arrived, raised hell and left Boston and WWE Survivor Series War Games with their arms raised in victory, and they added another chapter to their classic storyline while they were at it. An epic main event served as the backdrop for the latest in the narrative of Sami...
ringsidenews.com
First Look At WWE Survivor Series WarGames
WWE is less than an hour away from going live with the 36th annual Survivor Series premium live event. The upcoming PLE will feature two WarGames matches, two title bouts, as well as a grudge match. WWE just dropped the first look at the Survivor Series WarGames set. The company...
Bleacher Report
Projecting Where Becky Lynch Fits Into the Current WWE Landscape
No woman has emerged from the rest of the pack to become the biggest star in WWE's women's division quite like Becky Lynch. Once stuck in the dark abyss of undercard irrelevancy, she became a bona fide main event player as The Man. One baby and a year away from the ring later and she returned as Big Time Becks, proving she could reinvent herself and be just as effective as a lead heel.
Bleacher Report
Becky Lynch Is Back, Preston Vance's Heel Turn Was Needed, More WWE and AEW Takes
This week's SmackDown was the go-home show before Saturday's Survivor Series pay-per-view, and as such was arguably the focus of wrestling's Friday action, but Rampage was not without its own interesting moments. The Dark Order took on the trio of Rush, The Butcher and The Blade in the main event...
411mania.com
WWE News: Sneak Peek Of The Shield On This Is Awesome, Best of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Video, More
– WWE featured a sneak peek clip from Peacock’s This Is Awesome focusing on The Shield, described as:. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
Bleacher Report
The Bloodline's Next Chapter, AEW Trios, Damage CTRL Buried, More Quick Takes
WWE Survivor Series on Saturday left fans with more questions than answers, and that isn't necessarily a bad thing. As enjoyable as the event was on the whole, it specifically succeeded at setting the stage for what's to come in the months ahead. Many matches are gradually taking shape for WrestleMania 39, but whether WWE will stay the course with certain storylines remains to be seen.
