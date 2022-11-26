Read full article on original website
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Make Huge Splash at Shortstop
This would turn the Angels into a serious contender in the American League.
MLB News: Marlins Target Dodgers’ Hitting Coach Brant Brown For Job Opening
The Dodgers could be seeing some change within the coaching staff for the upcoming 2023 season.
Pirates agree to sign ex-All-Star slugger
Despite back-to-back seasons of 100 losses, things may be looking up ever so slightly for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the Pirates have agreed to terms with free agent slugger Carlos Santana. The deal is reportedly for one year and $6.7 million. The 36-year-old Santana...
Could Pittsburgh Pirates Bring Back Veteran Outfielder Andrew McCutchen?
The Pittsburgh Pirates recently added a pair of veterans to their clubhouse, acquiring Ji-Man Choi and Carlos Santana. Would it make sense for the Pirates to bring back 2013 National League MVP Andrew McCutchen? Jack Vita speculates.
Angels Roster News: LA Brings Back Catcher on Minor League Deal
He played in 12 games for the Angels lat season, including one big one.
How Will Seattle Mariners Replace Carlos Santana at DH?
The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a one-year deal with Carlos Santana, meaning that the Seattle Mariners have an opening at designated hitter. How will M's executive Jerry Dipoto replace Santana at DH?
Bleacher Report
The Biggest Boom-or-Bust 2022-23 MLB Free Agents
Nobody ever accused any Major League Baseball free agent of being a wholly safe bet, so it's perhaps fair to say that any player in any given market is a boom-or-bust type. Still, we'd naturally prefer to focus on the ones in the 2022-23 market who match that description more than most.
Bleacher Report
Mike Clevinger, White Sox Reportedly Agree to Contract in 2022 MLB Free Agency
The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a deal with free-agent starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Clevinger was up and down in his return to the mound in 2022 after missing all of 2021 because of Tommy John surgery. The right-hander finished the season...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Top 25 Outfielders of the 2022 MLB Season
It's time to put a bow on the 2022 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings. Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position power rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
Bleacher Report
Want to Feel Old? The Best Player in Every MLB Organization Born in the 2000s
On March 31, 2019, Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Elvis Luciano became the first player born in the 2000s to reach the big leagues. In the years since, a wave of talented young players who weren't even born when Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire were chasing down Roger Maris during the 1998 season has descended on Major League Baseball.
J.T. Realmuto Earns Baseball America All-MLB First Team
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto picked up Baseball America first-team All-MLB honors.
Bleacher Report
Sneaky-Good 2023 NFL Free Agents Teams Should Be Eying Down the Stretch
Can you believe we're already in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season? Time has flown by since the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams opened the campaign on September 8. We're now almost exactly halfway between that game and Super Bowl LVII. After the Super Bowl, the big focus...
Bleacher Report
Athletes with the Highest Annual Salary in 2022
When athletes reach the peak of their profession, the numbers on their annual salary tend to become dizzying. From the pitch and gridiron to the hardwood and ring, international superstars pocket tens of millions of dollars each year. The world's highest-paid group features the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Canelo Álvarez, Lionel Messi and Stephen Curry.
Bleacher Report
Hypothetical NFL Trades We Wish Could Happen Before the Playoffs
The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Nov. 1, and player movement is now limited to free-agent signings and practice-squad elevations. That means that many contenders are practically out of luck when it comes to filling late-season holes. This is a problem that NFL franchises are hoping to...
Julio Teheran’s Minor League Deal With Padres Could Lead To Major Payday
Julio Teheran has 11 seasons of MLB experience under his belt. The former Atlanta Braves starter has a chance to earn a pretty penny with the San Diego Padres in 2023.
Chris Jones reaches contract inventive with sack against Rams
Chiefs DL and CEO of Sack Nation Chris Jones had a big payday when he took Los Angeles Rams QB Bryce Perkins to the ground on Sunday.
Altuve a Co-Winner of Luis Aparicio Award
Houston Astros' José Altuve and Minnesota Twins Luis Arráez took home Luis Aparicio award honors.
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Josh Jacobs Says Seahawks Heckler's Sign and Trash Talk 'Turnt Me Up'
Most times, the enthusiasm of Seattle Seahawks fans creates a massive home-field advantage. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs credited one overzealous Seattle fan with helping motivate him before Las Vegas' 40-34 victory over the Seahawks. “It all started before the game,” Jacobs told Peter King of NBC Sports. “This fan,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bears' Darnell Mooney Likely Needs Season-Ending Surgery for Ankle Injury
The Chicago Bears suffered a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday that pushed their losing streak to five games, but the team also suffered an injury to a key offensive player. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney "likely needs season-ending surgery to...
Pirates Add Veteran Presence, Potential Trade Chip In Carlos Santana
Carlos Santana is coming off a league-average year with the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners. The first baseman is looking to bounce back with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
