Larry Brown Sports

Pirates agree to sign ex-All-Star slugger

Despite back-to-back seasons of 100 losses, things may be looking up ever so slightly for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the Pirates have agreed to terms with free agent slugger Carlos Santana. The deal is reportedly for one year and $6.7 million. The 36-year-old Santana...
Bleacher Report

The Biggest Boom-or-Bust 2022-23 MLB Free Agents

Nobody ever accused any Major League Baseball free agent of being a wholly safe bet, so it's perhaps fair to say that any player in any given market is a boom-or-bust type. Still, we'd naturally prefer to focus on the ones in the 2022-23 market who match that description more than most.
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 25 Outfielders of the 2022 MLB Season

It's time to put a bow on the 2022 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings. Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position power rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
Bleacher Report

Want to Feel Old? The Best Player in Every MLB Organization Born in the 2000s

On March 31, 2019, Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Elvis Luciano became the first player born in the 2000s to reach the big leagues. In the years since, a wave of talented young players who weren't even born when Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire were chasing down Roger Maris during the 1998 season has descended on Major League Baseball.
Bleacher Report

Athletes with the Highest Annual Salary in 2022

When athletes reach the peak of their profession, the numbers on their annual salary tend to become dizzying. From the pitch and gridiron to the hardwood and ring, international superstars pocket tens of millions of dollars each year. The world's highest-paid group features the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Canelo Álvarez, Lionel Messi and Stephen Curry.
Bleacher Report

Hypothetical NFL Trades We Wish Could Happen Before the Playoffs

The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Nov. 1, and player movement is now limited to free-agent signings and practice-squad elevations. That means that many contenders are practically out of luck when it comes to filling late-season holes. This is a problem that NFL franchises are hoping to...
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Josh Jacobs Says Seahawks Heckler's Sign and Trash Talk 'Turnt Me Up'

Most times, the enthusiasm of Seattle Seahawks fans creates a massive home-field advantage. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs credited one overzealous Seattle fan with helping motivate him before Las Vegas' 40-34 victory over the Seahawks. “It all started before the game,” Jacobs told Peter King of NBC Sports. “This fan,...
