ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cal-UCLA Football Summary: Bears Lose to No. 18 Bruins

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2df1ew_0jNtCJA500

Cal gave No. 18 UCLA a scare, but the Bears could not pull off the upset, losing to UCLA 35-28 on Friday afternoon in Berkeley in Cal's final game of the regular season.

Cal had a lead of 21-10 in the first half and was ahead 28-27 in the fourth quarter. But the Bruins made the plays down the stretch on Chip Kelly's 59th birthday.

Here is the game summary.

NO. 18 UCLA 35, CAL 28

RECORDS: UCLA (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12), CAL (4-8, 2-7 Pac-12)

PLAYER OF THE GAME: UCLA quarterback Dorian-Thompson Robinson. He completed 21 of 30 passes and accounted for three touchdowns -- one passing and two rushing.

TURNING POINT: After Cal took a 28-27 lead in the fourth quarter, UCLA drove 73 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. That score and two-point conversion gave the Bruins a seven-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

CAL PLAYERS NOT AVAILABLE FRIDAY: Cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns III, cornerback Kaleb Higgins, outside linebacker Braxten Croteau, wide receiver Tommy Christakos.

KEY PLAY 1: UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jake Bobo to complete a 55-yard drive and give UCLA a 7-0 lead with 7:04 remianing in the first quarter.

KEY PLAY 2: UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira attempted a 33-yard field goal that hit the left upright and bounced back, no good, leaving the Bruins' lead at 7-0 with 3:15 left in the first quarter.

KEY PLAY 3: Cal's Jack Plummer completed a 46-yard touchdown pass to J.Michael Studivant that tied the score 7-7 with 16 seconds left in the first quarter.

KEY PLAY 4: On a fourth-3 play from the UCLA 46-yard line, the Bruins' Colson Yankoff ran for five yards and a first down.

KEY PLAY 6: On that same UCLA possession, UCLA's Zach Charbonnet was stopped inches from the goal-line on a third-and-goal play from the Cal 1-yard line. UCLA was penalized 5 yards for an illegal procedure penalty before the start of a fourth-and-1 play, so UCLA's Nicholas Barr-Mira kicked a 23-yard field goal to give UCLA a 10-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

KEY PLAY 7: On a fourth-and-1 play from the Cal 26-yard line, the Bears' Jackson Sirmon took a direct snap on a fake-punt play and ran 2 yards for a Cal first down.

KEY PLAY 8: On that same Cal possession, Cal's Jack Plummer threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to a tightly guarded Jeremiah Hunter, giving Cal a 14-10 lead with 4:37 left in the first half.

KEY PLAY 9: Cal's Jackson Plummer threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Hunter, who made an outstanding catch amid tight coverage. That gave Cal a 21-10 lead with 58 seconds left in the first half.

KEY PLAY 10: On a play that started with 40 seconds left in the first half, UCLA quarterback Dorion Thompson-Robinson threw a 32-yard pass to Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, putting the ball at the Cal 26-yard line.

KEY PLAY 11: On that same UCLA possession, UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson ran 18 yards for a touchdown that reduced Cal's lead to 21-17 with 18 seconds remaining in the first half.

KEY PLAY 12: On a third-and-10 play from the Cal 32-yard line, UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw an 18-yard completion to Jake Bobo for a Bruins first down at the Cal 14.

KEY PLAY 13: On that same possession, Dorian Thompson-Robinson ran 14 yards for a touchdown, giving UCLA a 24-20 lead with 7:06 left in the third quarter.

KEY PLAY 14: On a fourth-down play from the UCLA 44-yard line Cal right-footed punter Jamieson Sheahan fielded a poor snap on a bounce, ran to his left and kicked the ball with his left foot. The ball was downed at the UCLA 12-yard line.

KEY PLAY 15: Cal's Jeremiah Hunter fumbled the ball on a punt return, and UCLA's Laiatu Latu recovered at the Cal 43-yard line with 1:47 to go in the third quarter. UCLA turned that into a 26-yard field goal by Nicholas Barr-Mira, increasing UCLA's lead to 27-21 with 14:01 left in the fourth quarter. (UCLA failed to score a touchdown after getting a first down at the Cal 8-yard line.)

KEY PLAY 16: Cal's Jack Plummer threw a 49-yard completion to Jeremiah Hunter, giving Cal a first-and-goal at the UCLA 8-yard line. On the next play, Plummer threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jaydn Ott, giving Cal a 28-27 lead with 11:16 left in the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAY 17: UCLA's Zach Charbonnet ran 5 yards for a touchdown to complete a 73-yard scoring drive. That and a two-point converson on a completion to Jake Bobo gave UCLA a 35-28 lead with 7:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAY 18: On a fourth-and-2 play from the Cal 22-yard line with 2:01 left, UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw an incomplete pass.

KEY PLAY 19: On a fourth-and-6 from tthe Cal 26-yard line, Cal's Jack Plummer completed a 12-yard pass to Jaydon Ott, but Ott fumbled and the ball was recovered by UCLA's Car Jones Jr. at the Cal 38-yard line.

STAT OF THE GAME: UCLA had 541 yards off offense compared with 361 yards for Cal.

INDIVIDUAL STAT OF THE GAME: Cal quarterback Jack Plummer threw incompletions on his first four pass attempts of the game, then completed 14 passes in a row for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

INDIVIDUAL STAT OF THE GAME II: Cal wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter had eight catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

INDIVIDUAL STAT OF THE GAME III: UCLA's Zach Charbonnet rushed for 119 yards on 24 carries.

QUARTERBACK STATS: Cal’s Jack Plummer was 24-for-34 for 294 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson was 21-for-30 for 189 yards and one touchdown and no interceptions, and he ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

WHAT IT MEANS: Cal lost its eighth game of the season, which is the most losses by a Bears team since 2013, when they went 1-11.

CAL'S BOWL BAROMETER: Cal has a 0% chance of landing a bowl berth.

NEXT GAME: Cal will upen its 2023 season with a road game against North Texas on Sept. 2. The Golden Bears will then play Auburn on Sept. 9 in Berkeley.

Heading into their games on Saturday, Nov. 26, North Texas is 6-5 with a game against Rice on Saturday, and Auburn is 5-6 coming into its Saturday game against rival Alabama.

.

Cover photo of Jack Plummer by Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Caleb Williams painted his fingernails with profane message for Notre Dame

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is exploding on the national college football scene. Now, fans are learning about an odd tradition he has. The AP’s Greg Beacham shared on Twitter Saturday that Williams had “F–K ND” painted across his nails. There was one letter on each of his finger nails to spell out the profane message for USC’s rival. The nails on his right hand had the F-word listed. On his left hand was N-D-X-X.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Muir Wins CIF Football Championship!

The John Muir HS Mustangs won the CIF Southern Division 10 Championship Saturday night, Nov. 26, shutting out the Salesian Mustangs 21-0. The John Muir Mustangs scored a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage on a long run. Later they scored on a long touchdown pass to lead 14-0 at the half. They scored again on a short touchdown run in the third quarter. All three points after touchdown kicks were successful.
PASADENA, CA
High School Football PRO

Dublin, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Campolindo High School football team will have a game with San Ramon Valley High School on November 25, 2022, 18:55:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
DUBLIN, CA
Athletics Nation

Holier Than Thao: A Look At Oakland’s Surprise New Mayor

Given the timing of her election, Sheng Thao is assured of being a TTO mayor. Either she will be the mayor when the Oakland A’s finally get a new stadium, or she will be the mayor who loses the Oakland A’s to another city, or she will be the mayor who presides over yet 4 more years of stadium limbo.
OAKLAND, CA
sfbayview.com

Ranked choice voting shakes up Oakland mayoral election

Ranked-choice voting (RCV) is a hot topic in Oakland right now, after the long count of mayoral election ballots shows Asian candidate, Sheng Thao, beat out Black candidate Loren Taylor by a very thin margin of votes. Allyssa Victory, the most progressive and grassroots candidate in the election, did great and proved herself to be a political force to reckoned with in Oakland, in part because of RCV.
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Sheng Thao Becomes Oakland’s Mayor

Sheng Thao, Oakland’s District 4 Councilmember, declared victory Monday night in the city’s mayoral election after two weeks of ballot counting gave her a 682-vote edge over her closest rival, District 6 Councilmember Loren Taylor. Taylor conceded on Tuesday morning. “I have never felt more hopeful about Oakland’s...
OAKLAND, CA
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy