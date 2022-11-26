Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Related
1 taken to hospital after late-night shooting at North Carolina hotel, suspect unknown, police say
Raleigh police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a hotel late Saturday night.
cbs17
12-year-old dies, Raleigh police seek driver after girl hit by Hyundai hybrid that fled scene
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for the driver of a white Hyundai hybrid car in the deadly hit-and-run of a girl Friday night. The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. and involved a 12-year-old girl, who was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.
Police: WakeMed North on lockdown as officers search for nearby 'suspicious suspect'
The Raleigh Police Department said Sunday that WakeMed North is on lockdown while officers in the area search for a "suspicious suspect." Police said the suspect was not currently in the hospital, but did tell WRAL News this suspect was the reason for the lockdown. Police did not say if...
jocoreport.com
Driver Of Illegally Parked Vehicle Leads Police On Chase, Drugs Seized
CLAYTON – Clayton Police seized several ounces of cocaine and marijuana and arrested two people Saturday night. It started out at the Food Lion on US 70 Business. Police Chief Greg Tart said an officer was investigating an illegally parked vehicle in the fire lane in front of the grocery store. As the officer was talking with the driver, he sped away. In the process the suspect hit a parked car.
WITN
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were hurt in a car crash in Goldsboro after crashing into a utility pole. WRAL reports that a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for someone speeding on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said Marcus Laquan...
2-car crash sends vehicle into Cumberland County home
No one in the home was injured when a vehicle struck the residence after a two-car crash. The driver was taken to a hospital.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Raleigh's North Hills Shopping Center
Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the North Hills Shopping Center on Sunday night.
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ man already sought for info in 1 killing is now wanted for murder in Friday shooting: Cumberland Co. deputies
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An “armed and dangerous” Fayetteville man already wanted for info he might have in an October killing is now wanted in a deadly shooting from Friday night, Cumberland County deputies say. Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, is wanted in the murder of Lowell Anderson,...
Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
WRAL
Johnston County gas station employee dies in stabbing; suspect in custody
GARNER, N.C. — One person died in a stabbing Friday evening inside a gas station in Johnston County. At least six Johnston County sheriff's deputies arrived at Murphy Express along Highway 42, in addition to fire and medical personnel. The person killed was an employee of the gas station,...
WITN
Goldsboro man in critical condition following shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police say they are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police say they responded to call about a shooting in the 200 Block of Randall Lane around 2:51 a.m. where they found 30-year-old Andre Boykin with a gunshot wound to his head.
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
counton2.com
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of Raleigh Christmas Parade performer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade. The calls were released to CBS 17 one day after Hailey’s parents, Trey and April Brooks shared a...
cbs17
3 crashes cause heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates Sunday afternoon, NCDOT reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three crashes caused heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates after all occurring within just one hour, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It comes as rain, wind and thunder move through the area. NCDOT reported that the first crash happened at 1:11 p.m....
WRAL
Girl dies after being hit by driver along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh
A girl went to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. A girl went to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh.
jocoreport.com
Store Employee Killed Inside Business
JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
WRAL
Man dies after shooting at Cumberland County apartment complex
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a man died from his injuries in the shooting at the Crosswinds Green Two apartment complex. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a man died from his injuries in the shooting at the Crosswinds Green Two apartment complex.
Months-long project will close Person Street south of downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A months-long road project south of downtown Raleigh gets underway Monday. Repairs to water and sewer lines will close South Person Street between Hoke Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard beginning Nov. 28. The project is expected to take three months, depending on weather and...
Some dog! Rocky Mount police bloodhound tracks down three teens accused of stealing car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. Some city leaders are now trying to take steps to help community members keep their belongings safe. On the cold morning of Nov....
Comments / 0