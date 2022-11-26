ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

jocoreport.com

Driver Of Illegally Parked Vehicle Leads Police On Chase, Drugs Seized

CLAYTON – Clayton Police seized several ounces of cocaine and marijuana and arrested two people Saturday night. It started out at the Food Lion on US 70 Business. Police Chief Greg Tart said an officer was investigating an illegally parked vehicle in the fire lane in front of the grocery store. As the officer was talking with the driver, he sped away. In the process the suspect hit a parked car.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man in critical condition following shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police say they are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police say they responded to call about a shooting in the 200 Block of Randall Lane around 2:51 a.m. where they found 30-year-old Andre Boykin with a gunshot wound to his head.
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Store Employee Killed Inside Business

JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...

