Another new episode of Yellowstone, another new tune from Miss Lainey Wilson. She premiered a song called "New Friends" on episode 4 last night, which played as Jamie and Market Equities' Sarah Atwood were drinking and flirting at the bar. Ultimately, they hooked up (because Jamie is an idiot), so I'm sure it's just the beginning of all the drama to come with those two. Lainey shared her excitement for the new song to be out over on Instagram, and I have […]

21 MINUTES AGO