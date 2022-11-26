Read full article on original website
Lainey Wilson Debuts Another Fantastic New Song On ‘Yellowstone’ Called “New Friends”
Another new episode of Yellowstone, another new tune from Miss Lainey Wilson. She premiered a song called “New Friends” on episode 4 last night, which played as Jamie and Market Equities’ Sarah Atwood were drinking and flirting at the bar. Ultimately, they hooked up (because Jamie is an idiot), so I’m sure it’s just the beginning of all the drama to come with those two. Lainey shared her excitement for the new song to be out over on Instagram, and I have […] The post Lainey Wilson Debuts Another Fantastic New Song On ‘Yellowstone’ Called “New Friends” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan’s Vocals Remain Unmatched With These Powerhouse Records
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has one of the most powerful voices in the industry. She easily takes one of the top five spots on the list of modern-day powerhouse vocalists. Since making her return to the spot with the release of her 2021 EP Heaux Tales, the singer has been racking up nominations and awards one ceremony at a time. She earned a few more, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year.’
NME
Kele Okereke announces new album ‘The Flames pt. 2’ and shares first single ‘Vandal’
Kele Okereke has announced new album ‘The Flames pt. 2’ and shared the first single ‘Vandal’ – you can listen below. The Bloc Party frontman’s sixth solo studio album is due for release on March 24, 2023 via KOLA Records / !K7. First single...
‘I’d wear a mac on stage because of all the spitting’: Lora Logic on punk, prayer and Poly Styrene
It was the summer of 1977 when Lora Logic discovered she was no longer the saxophonist with X-Ray Spex. “I called our manager, Falcon, to find out when our next rehearsal was,” she says. “He said, ‘Oh, didn’t you know? We found a new sax player.’”
NME
Filipino indie quintet Banna Harbera announce farewell show
Filipino indie quintet Banna Harbera have announced their final show as a band. Titled ‘Sorry & Goodbye’ – after their track from the 2016 EP ‘Persistence’ – the five-piece’s last gig will take place later this December 27 at Saguijo Bar. The band have also teased “special guest acts” for their swan song.
Complex
Stormzy Calls On Sampha, Black Sherif, India Arie & More For Third Studio Album ‘This Is What I Mean’
After much fanfare, Stormzy’s third full-length album, This Is What I Mean, has now been released. He first signposted that something was coming with the marathon “Mel Made Me Do It” visual (which sadly doesn’t feature on the album), before officially kicking off the build-up with “Hide & Seek” in October.
The personal apocalypse of Weyes Blood's 'And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow'
The singer-songwriter's fifth album is an ecosystem of intimacy, in its power to redeem and to destroy.
hypebeast.com
Fred Perry Taps Pro-Ject for Three Heritage-Inspired Record Decks
In time for the holidays, Fred Perry has revealed an all-new, dual-branded record player, made in collaboration with turntable innovators Pro-Ject. The collaboration pays homage to Fred Perry’s heritage, with three state-of-the-art turntables based on the brand’s iconic colorways: Marron/White/Ice, White/Ice/Navy and Black/Champagne. Crafted with the finest details, the Fred Perry-branded device is a hybrid version of two of Pro-Ject’s most popular turntables: the Essential and the Debut. Emblazoned with Fredy Perry’s 30 Leaf Laurel Wreath motif, the record player is completely original to the fashion label.
hypebeast.com
Metro Boomin Reveals Pink Floyd-Inspired ‘Heroes & Villains’ Album Cover
Metro Boomin is readying for the debut of his long-awaited sophomore LP Heroes & Villains. After delaying the project’s release last month due to sample clearance roadblocks, the hip-hop producer returned to tease a collaboration with Travis Scott and is showing off the cover art for the record, which will drop on December 2.
musictimes.com
Kwabs' Music Career Over? 'Walk' Singer Breaks Down Over Massive Loss
He is renowned for his outstanding vocal performance on songs like "Perfect Ruin" and "Cheating On Me." Kwabs though is facing a huge dilemma, a possibility of losing his music career altogether. But musician Kwabs, 32, revealed in a devastating video that his voice has ceased functioning properly, which has...
Marcus Mumford Gives Update On Mumford & Sons Future
The band's frontman recently released his first solo album.
operawire.com
High Definition Tape Transfer Releases Rare Concert Recording Starring Maria Callas
High Definition Tape Transfers has released a rare recording featuring superstar icon Maria Callas. The recording will feature a Copenhagen concert dating from June 9, 1963 featuring the famed soprano alongside conductor Georges Prêtre leading the Danish Radio Symphony. The CD features music from “Guglielmo Tell,” “Norma,” “I Vespri...
Stereogum
Kele – “Vandal”
Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke has announced his sixth solo album, The Flames Pt. 2, due out March 24. Along with the news is a lead single, “Vandal,” the art for which features Kele burning a copy of the Smiths’ The Queen Is Dead. “As a British...
The Warhol Museum has Discovered and Digitized Rare Master Tracks of the Velvet Underground’s Seminal Debut Album
Mark your calendars with a new holiday: the musings of the Velvet Underground—in all their raw glory—will soon be available for listening. The Andy Warhol Museum has discovered and digitized rare master tapes from the band’s epoch-defining 1967 debut album, “The Velvet Underground & Nico,” from Verve Records. The monophonic reel-to-reel ¼” tapes contain alternative versions and mixes of the nine initial songs that formed the foundation of the 1967 release. “You’re hearing the album as the band originally intended,” Matt Gray, manager of archives at the Warhol said in a statement. “The track listing alone is a retelling of the album. The...
Rick Wakeman Reveals New Album ‘A Gallery of the Imagination’
Rick Wakeman revealed details of his new concept album, A Gallery of the Imagination, another collaboration with the English Rock Ensemble. The former Yes star is joined by bassist Lee Pomeroy, guitarist Dave Colquhoun, drummer Ash Sloan and vocalist Hayley Sanderson on the 12-track follow-up to The Red Planet. It was recorded in five separate studios.
