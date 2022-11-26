ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WJFW-TV

Friday Night Blitz: Winter Edition 11-25-22

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Friday Night Blitz: Winter Edition featured the Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament, the Turkey Shoot Tournament in Wausau and the Wisconsin Windigo-Chippewa Steel game at the Dome. In the Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament, the featured games were D.C. Everest-Rhinelander girls basketball, Wausau East-Mosinee girls basketball, New London-Mosinee...
WAUSAU, WI
Watertown Public Opinion

Weekly High School Sports Schedule for Nov. 28-Dec. 3

The South Dakota High School. Activities Association's winter high school seasons officially open this week,. Gymnastics and wrestling teams are scheduled to open on Tuesday, followed by a handful of high school. girls basketball games starting on Thursday. Here is the schedule for northeastern South Dakota events:. BOYS-GIRLS WRESTLING. Thursday,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Mesabi Tribune

MI-B opens season with win over Stewartville

MENDOTA HEIGHTS—The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team opened their season with an impressive win on Friday, downing Class AAA No. 9 Stewartville 71-59 at the Twin Cities Thanksgiving Tipoff. The Class A No. 2 Rangers trailed the Tigers by one at the break 40-39, but outpaced their opponents by 13 over the final 18 minutes after they settled in to things. “Early on, their pressure and length bothered us,” Mountain...
STEWARTVILLE, MN

