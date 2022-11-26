Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Friday Night Blitz: Winter Edition 11-25-22
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Friday Night Blitz: Winter Edition featured the Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament, the Turkey Shoot Tournament in Wausau and the Wisconsin Windigo-Chippewa Steel game at the Dome. In the Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament, the featured games were D.C. Everest-Rhinelander girls basketball, Wausau East-Mosinee girls basketball, New London-Mosinee...
Weekly High School Sports Schedule for Nov. 28-Dec. 3
The South Dakota High School. Activities Association's winter high school seasons officially open this week,. Gymnastics and wrestling teams are scheduled to open on Tuesday, followed by a handful of high school. girls basketball games starting on Thursday. Here is the schedule for northeastern South Dakota events:. BOYS-GIRLS WRESTLING. Thursday,...
Seidel nails buzzer-beater to lift Newman Catholic boys basketball past Northland Pines
WAUSAU – Isaac Seidel hit a shot at the buzzer to lead the Newman Catholic boys basketball team to a 60-58 win over Northland Pines in a semifinal of the Wausau West Invitational on Friday night. Mason Prey led Newman Catholic, which was playing its season opener, with 24...
KAAL-TV
Saturday HS Girls Basketball Recap: Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, La Crescent all win
(ABC 6 News) — Dover-Eyota hosted the Early Bird Invitational and beat Minneapolis North 63-25 Saturday night. Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Houston 39-26 at that same invitational. Elsewhere, Pine Island lost their home opener to La Crescent 63-50.
WJFW-TV
Holmen takes down Rhinelander in tournament victory for first win of season
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament for both boys and girls basketball. Rhinelander's girls basketball team won their opening contest against D.C. Everest, while Holmen dropped their opening round game to Crandon. That set up a matchup between the 0-3 Holmen and the 2-2...
PJ Fleck after Wisconsin win: 'You all wanted me fired last week'
The back-to-back wins over Wisconsin are the first for Minnesota since 1994.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football drops hype video for border battle with Wisconsin in Week 13
Minnesota knows how much is on the line against Wisconsin. It’s the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Golden Gophers will be tasked with slowing down a surging Wisconsin team under interim HC Jim Leonhard. Minnesota will be trying to take home the axe for the second year in a row.
Newman Catholic boys basketball surges past Wausau West with big second half
WAUSAU – Mason Prey poured in 40 points to help lead the Newman Catholic boys basketball team to a 69-56 victory over Wausau West in the championship game of the Wausau West Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday night at West High School. Prey was 12-for-18 from the field, including 6...
MI-B opens season with win over Stewartville
MENDOTA HEIGHTS—The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team opened their season with an impressive win on Friday, downing Class AAA No. 9 Stewartville 71-59 at the Twin Cities Thanksgiving Tipoff. The Class A No. 2 Rangers trailed the Tigers by one at the break 40-39, but outpaced their opponents by 13 over the final 18 minutes after they settled in to things. “Early on, their pressure and length bothered us,” Mountain...
Here are Saturday's high school sports results
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES GIRLS BASKETBALL Appleton West 83, Manitowoc 62 MANITOWOC - City Figlinski and Olivia Peterson combined for 49 points to lead the Terrors to the win over the...
