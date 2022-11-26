Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WLKY.com
Lights on Main returns to Louisville for third year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One-hundred decorated Christmas trees are on display on in the RePurposed lot on West Main Street in downtown Louisville. This is the third year for Lights on Main, sponsored by I Would Rather Be Reading, a local organization that serves children who have experienced trauma. Proceeds...
WLKY.com
Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
The program is a guaranteed income pilot led by Metro United Way, which will distribute $900,000 total to 150 young adults in three Louisville neighborhoods through March, with no requirements for how the money is spent.
WLKY.com
MAP: Where you can get live Christmas trees in the Louisville region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Can't see the map below?Click here. It's the age old Christmas question: do you get a real tree or a fake one?. For those looking for a live one, there are plenty of options in the Louisville region. Here is a list of some Christmas tree...
Wave 3
‘It chokes me up sometimes’: Construction detours customers from century-old Clarksville bakery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For 100 years, one Clarksville bakery has united generations and families. William’s Bakery has whisked hearts and stomachs in Clarksville for almost 120 years. Now, construction is detouring customers away from the Indiana bakery. WAVE News talked to the owner about trying to make it...
WLKY.com
Louisville organization highlights uptick in veteran suicides during holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeremy Harrell, founder of Veteran's Club Inc. on Shelbyville Road, says that during the holiday season, some veterans struggle with mental health issues. Service members may be far away from family, going through financial struggles, or trying to transition back to life at home after service.
wdrb.com
WATCH | Scott Satterfield speaks after Louisville's loss to Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield speaks to the media after the Cardinals played Kentucky in Lexington on Nov. 26. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Wave 3
Butchertown bar to end some weekend events after incident reported
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Butchertown bar is shutting down some weekend events after an incident took place early Saturday. The High Horse Bar made a post to social media saying there was an incident around 3 a.m. and that they have made the decision to end the late-night DJ scene for safety reasons.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
60 firefighters tamed a huge fire near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure was ablaze fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Nov. 25. An abandoned building at South 13th Street and West Hill Street was up in flames, according to Metro Safe officials. Louisville Fire was reportedly on scene around 5 p.m.; a total of 60...
Wave 3
StormSnowTALK! Blog 11/25
Hundreds gathered at Shawnee Park in West Louisville for the annual Thanksgiving Juice Bowl. Local family donates meals to cancer patients at UofL for Thanksgiving. Tommy and Alex Gift have been providing Thanksgiving meals for patients and their families for the past eight years in memory of their mother, Mary Jane.
WLKY.com
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Churchill Downs for final weekend of racing season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's racing season officially comes to a close Sunday at Churchill Downs. For this final weekend, some pretty special visitors stopped by the track. Santa and Mrs. Claus met with kids and took pictures. The couple says their trip to Louisville always helps when it...
LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Wave 3
Crews at scene of fire in Downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Downtown Louisville. MetroSafe has confirmed a fire in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. No injuries have been reported yet. All streets around it are blocked for right now.
WLKY.com
Louisville patrons say Black Friday crowds smaller than usual
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of Americans made their way to the mall and to big box retailers for Black Friday. According to the National Retail Federation, it was the start of what would be the busiest holiday shopping weekend in five years. In Louisville, evidence of that could be...
aseaofblue.com
Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans
Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
WLKY.com
Butchertown bar is changing its business practices after early morning incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Butchertown bar says they're changing the way they do business after an incident early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department says responding officers did not locate any victims and tells WLKY there was no 'active trouble' when they responded to Story Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
Popular music venue to reopen under new ownership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A once popular music venue in Louisville will soon have new life with a pair of new owners at the helm. Louisville-resident Mark Evans announced on Instagram that he and Alley Mcdowell purchased The Whirling Tiger in Butchertown. Evans said in his post that he plans...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky players, fans send out a flurry of Ls down after latest rout of Louisville
Kentucky continued its dominance over Louisville on Saturday with its fourth straight win, and fifth out of the last 6 meetings. Kentucky finished 7-5 this season, and the Wildcats improved on a streak that now stands at 20 straight wins over non-conference opponents. Chris Rodriguez set a school record with...
Comments / 0