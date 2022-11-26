ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Lights on Main returns to Louisville for third year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One-hundred decorated Christmas trees are on display on in the RePurposed lot on West Main Street in downtown Louisville. This is the third year for Lights on Main, sponsored by I Would Rather Be Reading, a local organization that serves children who have experienced trauma. Proceeds...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Butchertown bar to end some weekend events after incident reported

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Butchertown bar is shutting down some weekend events after an incident took place early Saturday. The High Horse Bar made a post to social media saying there was an incident around 3 a.m. and that they have made the decision to end the late-night DJ scene for safety reasons.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

StormSnowTALK! Blog 11/25

Hundreds gathered at Shawnee Park in West Louisville for the annual Thanksgiving Juice Bowl. Local family donates meals to cancer patients at UofL for Thanksgiving. Tommy and Alex Gift have been providing Thanksgiving meals for patients and their families for the past eight years in memory of their mother, Mary Jane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews at scene of fire in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Downtown Louisville. MetroSafe has confirmed a fire in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. No injuries have been reported yet. All streets around it are blocked for right now.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville patrons say Black Friday crowds smaller than usual

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of Americans made their way to the mall and to big box retailers for Black Friday. According to the National Retail Federation, it was the start of what would be the busiest holiday shopping weekend in five years. In Louisville, evidence of that could be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans

Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Popular music venue to reopen under new ownership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A once popular music venue in Louisville will soon have new life with a pair of new owners at the helm. Louisville-resident Mark Evans announced on Instagram that he and Alley Mcdowell purchased The Whirling Tiger in Butchertown. Evans said in his post that he plans...
LOUISVILLE, KY

