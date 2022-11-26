ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken Live Game Updates

By Aidan Champion
 2 days ago

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the team's three-game homestand.

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-4-1) are looking to get another big win streak going as they enter Friday's matchup with the Seattle Kraken (11-5-3) coming off two-straight wins.

The two teams met earlier in the season, with Vegas having come away with the 5-2 victory in Seattle.

Here's how you can watch Fridays game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Forward Ryan Donato puts Seattle on the board early in the contest. 1-0, Kraken.

PENALTY: Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb sits for holding.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Seattle forward Andre Burakovsky gives his team a 2-0 advantage.

PENALTY: Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz is penalized for tripping.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy with the rebound on the power play. 2-1, Seattle.

SCORING UPDATE #4: Vegas forward Phil Kessel with the goal. Game is tied, 2-2.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Game is all even at 2-2.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #5: Burakovsky with another goal. 3-2, Seattle.

PENALTY: Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud heads to the box for slashing.

SCORING UPDATE #6: Kraken forward Jordan Eberle scores to give Seattle a two-goal lead late in the period.

END OF SECOND PERIOD: Seattle leads, 4-2.

START OF THIRD PERIOD:

FINAL: Golden Knights lose 4-2.

The Vegas Golden Knights showed promise after deleting a two-goal lead in the first period, but another solid offensive second period from the Seattle Kraken would put them right back in the driver seat heading into the third period.

Both teams went scoreless in the third, and Vegas would fall to Seattle for the first time ever.

The Golden Knights will be back at T-Mobile Arena Saturday for their second matchup with the Vancouver Canucks.

