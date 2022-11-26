ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Southern California businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSupA_0jNt9LQL00

Local businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday 02:26

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is known across the country as "Small Business Saturday," and businesses all over Southern California were gearing up Friday for the influx of customers expected over the weekend.

"I feel very proud," said Christine Parsley, owner of Recircle Home Owner in Long Beach. "I'm so grateful for anyone who has given us any kind of support."

Officials at the Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce said they do not think one day is enough to highlight the amazing local businesses in the community. Starting Nov. 26, Torrance will kick off Small Business Week, during which residents have seven days to take advantage of more than 50 deals offered at participating stores.

"Our small businesses have gone through a lot in the past three years," said Donna Duperron, president and CEO of the Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce. "Shopping small has always been important and it's probably more important this year."

Some highlights, Duperron said, include 20% off all services, retail and gift cards at Zoom Room doggy daycare, free moisturizing hair treatment with the purchase of any service at Fantastic Sams, and 15% off and a free gift at Merle Norman cosmetic studio and spa.

The week will provide an opportunity to support businesses as they continue their post-pandemic recovery. Fortunately, Dupperon said, many of Torrance's beloved small businesses have been able to remain open over the last few turbulent years.

This year, the city's sales tax surpassed pre-pandemic levels, according to officials. In recent months, Torrance has seen an uptick in new businesses, Dupperon added.

"In the month of October, we had 19 businesses join the chamber and that has been the largest number of new members in a single month since probably March of 2019," Duperron said. "Nineteen is a really amazing number of new businesses in a 31-day period of time."

The chamber has more than 600 members in its directory; around 60 percent of those are small businesses, meaning they have fewer than 100 employees.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Inside SoCal: Spirit of the Holidays (11/27)

L.A. Zoo Lights returns with a special message about conservation and Surfing Santa's hit the waves in support of children with autism.L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals AglowSponsored by the Los Angeles ZooOne of SoCal's best light shows has come back bigger than ever. The silk lantern sculptures of animals and botanicals represent everything the Zoo offers – both seen and unseen. The unseen efforts are their conservation successes that much of the public may not realize. They helped bring the California condor back from extinction and are currently working to ensure the same for the southern mountain yellow-legged frog. Enjoy the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area

Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Industrial building planned in Perris

An Orange County developer plans to build a 100,000-square-foot industrial building in Perris. The structure will be developed at Ramona Expressway and Brennan Avenue without a signed tenant, according to Westport Properties Inc. in Irvine. Construction is expected to start during the third quarter of 2023 and be completed in...
PERRIS, CA
CBS LA

The Citadel Outlets all-night shopping party continues into Black Friday

Shoppers are grabbing the deals this morning at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce. The shopping center is in the midst of its 27-hour shopping spree, with most stores opening last night, Thanksgiving, around 8 p.m. and keeping their doors open, overnight, until 11 p.m. this Black Friday. Early this morning lines were long, one customer called them Disneyland lines. Shopper Aleli Gita said it's her first Black Friday ever. "Im so happy, I even videoed some of the queue here and I told my friends it's longer than disney." The lines show it -- the National Retail Federation projected an 8 percent increase in retail sales this year. The Citadel Outlets offer extended hours through the weekend, with visits from Santa as well. 
COMMERCE, CA
KTLA.com

Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live on Dec. 4th

The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
southpasadenareview.com

City Asks Residents to Trap Peafowl for Relocation

Though not all residents are on board, the city is looking to push ahead with its Peafowl Management Plan, which now calls for resident volunteers to help trap the peacocks and peahens in their yards to assist with relocation efforts. Residents who would like to volunteer must have space in...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms

"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near. We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.
IRVINE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

San Gabriel Nursery & Florist Gets Into the Holiday Season

San Gabriel Nursery & Florist is a family-owned and operated business that has been serving the gardening needs of Southern California residents since its founding in 1923 and looking forward to celebrating its centennial in 2023. The nursery’s many years of experience include extensive knowledge about the plants, climate and...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
CBS LA

Below-freezing temperatures anticipated this week, officials say

A cold weather alert has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County where overnight temperatures are expected to drop to below-freezing this week.The alert is in effect from Monday through Thursday in Lancaster; Tuesday and Wednesday in the Santa Clarita Valley; and Monday through Friday at Mount Wilson.Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said children, the elderly and those with disabilities or special medical needs are most vulnerable during cold weather. "Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside. There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning," Davis said. Residents were also urged to frequently check on loved ones, friends and neighbors and to avoid leaving pets outdoor. For those experiencing homelessness, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. For more information, visit www.lahsa.org/ or call the L.A. County Information line at 211.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Report: California, ‘Story of Two Economies,’ Must Promote Growth in Underserved Regions

California must do more to promote inclusive and sustainable regional economic growth by prioritizing resources for underserved regions, a state watchdog panel has found. The report by the Little Hoover Commission, Equitable Economic Development Across California, examines how state government can promote inclusive growth in California’s less prosperous regions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

This Grand Christmas Parade Will Ho, Ho, Ho Through Hollywood

"What's happening in Hollywood?" has been a commonly asked question over the decades, with people pausing to wonder what major premiere, awards show, or special entertainment event is taking place in the heart of the Movie City. But if it is the Sunday after Thanksgiving, you can bet it is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA Council votes to ban oil drilling

The City Council voted to move forward Tuesday with the process of phasing out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. Two committees had approved the item before it came before the council, which voted 10-0 to request that the city attorney prepare an ordinance to prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out all oil drilling activities in the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

150 animals adopted during 'Black Saturday' event at shelter in Riverside

Many people who watched CBS2's coverage of an animal adoption event in Riverside decided themselves to adopt. The "Black Saturday" event--a twist on "Black Friday and "Small Business Saturday"--was a success with 150 dogs and cats being adopted following the coverage. "I did see it on your show and I was like, "Oh, the adoption . . ." said one woman who went over to the Riverside Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley. The shelter was offering free adoptions of pets Saturday. It says it has been experiencing a bed shortage and an overpopulation of pets. The shelter says it has not seen lines like Saturday's since prior to the pandemic. 
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
192K+
Followers
26K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy