Pet owners see long wait times for healthcare services amid national veterinarian, vet tech shortage

 2 days ago

Many pet owners across the country have been seeing long wait times to see a veterinarian.

That's due to a national shortage of veterinarians and veterinary technicians.

Appointment problems started during the pandemic but have gotten worse as the demand for pet healthcare services increases, WRTV reported.

James Lloyd, the former dean of the University of Florida's College of Veterinary Medicine says demand is expected to grow by 33% by 2029.

Lloyd also projected a shortage of 15,000 domestic pet veterinarians by 2030.

