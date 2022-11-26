With Thanksgiving Weekend out of the way, so many are looking for what Christmas activities to participate in. One of them is coming up Saturday, December 10th at the Oakwood Public Library. Does anyone remember receiving the board game Candyland for Christmas? As Tammy Helka from the Oakwood Public Library recently told Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection, from 9 to 4 Saturday the 10th the entire library is going to be a life size version of Candyland. And that’s just part of the special day.

OAKWOOD, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO