Kansas State

Missouri 29, Arkansas 27: Five Questions 'Answered'

Arkansas' woes in Columbia (Mo.) continued on Friday as the Razorbacks fell to the Missouri Tigers in the annual Battle Line Rivalry from Faurot Field, 29-27. The loss drops the Hogs to 6-6 overall and 3-5 in SEC play to close the regular season. "I want to congratulate Missouri for...
West Plains’ football season ends in state semifinals

The West Plains High School football team fell one win short of playing for a state championship. The Zizzers went to O’Fallon on Saturday and suffered a 42-14 loss to St. Dominic in the semifinals of the Class 4 State Playoffs. West Plains’ season comes to an end at 9-4.
Doctor from Liberty Hospital nominated for NFL’s Fan of the Year Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local doctor has been nominated for the NFL’s Fan of the Year Award!. Dr. Amy Patel is a breast imaging specialist and medical director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital. Patel was selected as the Lamar Hunt legacy honoree at the Chiefs home opener. She tells us she couldn’t believe her eyes when Hunt himself took it a step further, and presented her with a 2022 Chiefs Fan of the Year jersey.
Over 6,000 Cases of Sugar Recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

If you purchased sugar recently, there's a chance that it might contain something more dangerous than sugar, if ingested. We all use sugar for a variety of things. Whether it be for baking, cooking, or making a delicious picture of sweet tea, the uses for sugar are endless. Since we use sugar for so much, That's why it's necessary that you know about a new recall that involves sugar.
Famous actors from Missouri

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop […]
Fans pack KCP&L District for World Cup watch party

Another holiday tradition unfolded today at Crown Center. It’s the 50th year for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree lighting there. Missouri holds off Arkansas 29-27 to reach bowl eligibility. Updated: 6 hours ago. Brady Cook threw for 242 yards and a touchdown while running for 138 yards and another...
WATCH: Morgan Wallen Bags His First Ever Missouri Buck

Morgan Wallen recently went on a hunting trip to Missouri, and the country music superstar was very successful. He ended the trip by landing an absolute stud of a buck. Morgan, fresh off his Dangerous tour, came up to Missouri after a ten-hour drive from Nashville in his tour bus. Wallen said he hadn’t hunted much this season prior to the trip to hunt with outdoorsman Mark Drury. Accompanying Wallen was his cousin Jared, another songwriter from Tennessee.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
