If you purchased sugar recently, there's a chance that it might contain something more dangerous than sugar, if ingested. We all use sugar for a variety of things. Whether it be for baking, cooking, or making a delicious picture of sweet tea, the uses for sugar are endless. Since we use sugar for so much, That's why it's necessary that you know about a new recall that involves sugar.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO