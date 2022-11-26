ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

abc17news.com

Josh Taylor will not return to Mizzou volleyball

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One day after the Mizzou volleyball season came to an end, Mizzou Athletics announced that head coach Josh Taylor will not be retained for next season. “We thank Coach Taylor for all he has done the past seven years for the volleyball program and University,” Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a press release on Sunday. “We wish him, Molly and their family nothing but the best in the future. I believe Mizzou is one of the best volleyball jobs in the country. We will continue to invest in our volleyball program and will work quickly to find the candidate who is the best fit to continue building our championship culture.”
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Drinkwitz adds two commitments to Class of 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Eli Drinkwitz landed two commitments for the Class of 2023 surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday. First on Thanksgiving day, three-star wide receiver Daniel Blood announced his commitment to the Tigers. Blood is the third wide receiver added to the '23 class, joining three star's Marquis Johnson and Joshua...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt

HARTSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man hurt. At 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound and believe...
HARTSBURG, MO

