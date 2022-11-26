COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One day after the Mizzou volleyball season came to an end, Mizzou Athletics announced that head coach Josh Taylor will not be retained for next season. “We thank Coach Taylor for all he has done the past seven years for the volleyball program and University,” Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a press release on Sunday. “We wish him, Molly and their family nothing but the best in the future. I believe Mizzou is one of the best volleyball jobs in the country. We will continue to invest in our volleyball program and will work quickly to find the candidate who is the best fit to continue building our championship culture.”

