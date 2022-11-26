Read full article on original website
Family honored at Christmas parade
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event
HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - On December 2, Kentucky State Police Officers and some other volunteers, are asking you to come out and “Cram the Cruiser.”. According to a press release, the event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public can come out and help KSP cram...
Missing Providence juvenile found
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State family tells us a teenage boy is back home after his disappearance. The family of 16-year old Graham Watson of Providence previously told us they hadn’t seen or heard from him since Tuesday. Watson’s mother told us he needed to come home so he can go to rehab. She […]
Top 10 Best Owensboro Restaurants for Holiday Visitors
Do you have family or friends visiting for the holidays? We asked where the best restaurants to bring out-of-towners are in Owensboro. From burgers to barbecue, along with breakfast, here are your top 10 recommendations. Do you agree with these great choices?. We wanted to know where the best restaurants...
EPD K9 retires after nearly a decade of service
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After a long nine years, an Evansville Police Department K9 has officially retired from the force. K9 Bohdan, whose last day of service was on November 22, had over 70 criminal apprehensions and recovered over a million dollars in illegal drugs off city streets. Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc posted […]
Energy on Ice is back in Owensboro
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Energy on Ice is back in Owensboro. The rink will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until January. The event opened up on Black Friday to a large crow, all of whom told 14 News they were pleased with how it turned out. Convention Center General...
Memorial set for ‘77 UE plane crash victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is holding a memorial for teh December 13, 1977 plane crash victims. 29 people for the UE community and flight crew died in the crash. To honor the lives lost, the public is invited to attend two services on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Christmas at Panther Creek opening Friday night
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas at Panther Creek will soon light up the holiday spirit. Officials say the event is celebrating its 19th anniversary, and the annual display consists of a 1.15-mile driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. This will go from November 25 to January 2, and the park is […]
A Gift For Supporting Ascension St. Vincent Mobile Dental Clinic!
Since its launch in 2000, Ascension St. Vincent Mobile Dental Clinic has provided dental care to children in need at Tri-State schools. The Clinic would not be able to provide this life-changing care without the support of generous donors. Treatment barriers such as insurance, transportation, and a lack of services in counties are eliminated.
Gun drawn during fight in Evansville, deputies say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A domestic dispute ended with a man behind bars Sunday morning in Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive shortly before 6 o’clock Sunday morning. The caller told police she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend earlier that morning and […]
Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville teen was arrested overnight after Indiana State Police troopers say he was speeding, and fled from authorities. According to a press release, that happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. on State Road 66 near State Road 61. Officials with ISP say they saw a...
Dirt bike involved in serious crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a driver was seriously hurt during a crash Saturday. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Forest Avenue. The crash report does not provide much information, but says a Honda XR was the only vehicle involved. We haven’t been...
Evansville homeowner finds shell casings overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A southside Evansville resident woke up to a distressing discovery Saturday morning, which ended with police getting involved. According to a media report, officers responded to the home along Rheinhardt Avenue for “found property”. The homeowner spoke with officers and showed them 9mm shell casings that were found in front of […]
Madisonville’s ‘Deck the Park’ underway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Madisonville is getting in the Christmas Spirit. Deck the Park is underway nightly through the January 1. It’s a two mile drive thru light display at Madisonville City Park with lots of tunnels and displays. There are also Christmas photo ops. Admission is free from...
Top Five Best Tattoo Studios Around Evansville Indiana
If you are ready to get some new ink - or maybe your very first tattoo - choosing the right tattoo studio and artist is incredibly important. There are talented tattoo artists creating stunning visual artwork in shops around the world, but we have a list of the Top 5 Best Tattoo Studios in the Evansville area.
Police: Two shot at one another on Clay Street
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A shooting occurred at the 600 block of Clay Street on Friday night. Henderson Police say Issac Beck,18, and Davion Hannah, 21, were arrested. Police say the two were shooting at each other, but no one was hurt. Beck was charged with: Assault, 1st degree Wanton Endangerment-1st degree Hannah was charged […]
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville. Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street. Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene. Officials...
Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41
INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties. ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say […]
Incredibly Cute Dog Invasion Coming to Owensboro, Kentucky
The cutest and most talented puppies are coming to town. Wesley Williams and his adorable pups performed their popular act seen on Season 15 of America's Got Talent. Puppy Pals Live! is bringing its action-packed show to town. A pawsitively great time is planned for young and old alike. Some...
