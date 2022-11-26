ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

1 Dead in Head-On Crash on SR-78 Near Ramona

At least one person has died in a head-on crash just east of Ramona on Friday, California Highway Patrol said. Two cars crashed just before 5 a.m. on state Route 78 near Rancho Santa Fe Court, CHP said. One person died at the scene and a second person was injured,...
RAMONA, CA
Nationwide Report

14-Year-Old Boy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)

The San Diego Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Granada Avenue and Date Street at 3:34 p.m. According to the officials, the victim was riding his BMX-style bike south in the 1700 block of Granada Avenue when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Granada and Date. He was struck by a 2019 Subaru Ascent that was heading east in the 2800 block of Date Street.
SAN DIEGO, CA
triton.news

Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD

A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Chimney Fire Causes Large Amount of Smoke in Escondido House

Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze inside a house in Escondido Saturday that spread a large amount of smoke from the fireplace. The fire was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the 900 block of Viletta Drive. When the first fire engine arrived, smoke appeared to be coming from the rear corner of the structure, the Escondido Fire Department said.
ESCONDIDO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy