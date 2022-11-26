Read full article on original website
Man Sleeping in Parked Vehicle Seriously Injured by Speeding Car in Midway District
A man sleeping in the backseat of his parked vehicle suffered serious injuries when his car was rear-ended by a speeding 2006 Dodge Magnum in the Midway District, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Kurtz Street. The 36-year-old woman driving the...
Police: Drunk woman and her mother flee hit-and-run scene in Midway District
SAN DIEGO — A woman was arrested after crashing her car into a parked car in the Midway District with a man sleeping inside, then fleeing the scene Sunday morning, according to police. First responders were dispatched to the 2700 block of Kurts Street in the Midway District of...
Motorcyclist killed in crash after running red light, Chula Vista police say
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says a woman died after her motorcycle and an SUV got into a serious crash Saturday morning in the area of Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya. CVPD says it received multiple 911 calls from drivers reporting the serious crash...
Woman on motorcycle killed after reportedly running red light in Otay Ranch
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman is dead after reportedly running a red light in Chula Vista Saturday morning and colliding with an SUV, according to police. Chula Vista police responded to the intersection of Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya around 11:30 a.m. following reports of a traffic collision.
Witnesses Say Female Motorcyclist Killed in Chula Vista Wreck Ran Red Light
A 34-year-old woman died Saturday in Chula Vista when she apparently ran a red light and her motorcycle hit an SUV. The collision happened at 11:32 a.m. at Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya, said Sgt. Anthony Molina of the Chula Vista Police Department. Witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle enter the...
2 Dead After Being Struck by Car in Oceanside on Thanksgiving Night
Two people were killed after being struck by a car on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, police said Friday. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Oceanside Boulevard near State Tree Drive, just west of Interstate 5, according to the Oceanside Police Department. Oceanside officers were on the boulevard and...
2 People Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Oceanside (Oceanside, CA)
The Oceanside Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred on Oceanside Boulevard near State Tree Drive, just west of Interstate 5, at around 8:30 p.m.
62-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ramona (Ramona, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred on State Route 78 just before 5 a.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving west on the state route when it entered the eastbound lanes and got into a head-on collision with another vehicle.
2 people hit by car, killed in Oceanside
Two people were killed after being struck by a car on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, police said Friday.
Man Walking on Street in Teralta West Hospitalized After Being Shot in the Head
A 34-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in the head in the Teralta West neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police were called at 6:07 p.m. to the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue, where they learned that the victim was walking with the suspect when a witness heard a popping sound and saw the victim fall and the suspect walk quickly away.
One killed in East County crash on SR-78
One person was killed Friday after two vehicles crashed near Ramona, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Missing at-risk juvenile last seen in San Marcos
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk juvenile.
Police crackdown on street vending after a hot dog vendor stabbed a person
SAN DIEGO — A person stabbed by a street vendor after an alleged turf war between hot dog vendors outside Petco Park led to San Diego police enforcing a strict street vending ban. Even though street vending has been banned in the Gaslamp, East Village, and Little Italy since...
1 Dead in Head-On Crash on SR-78 Near Ramona
At least one person has died in a head-on crash just east of Ramona on Friday, California Highway Patrol said. Two cars crashed just before 5 a.m. on state Route 78 near Rancho Santa Fe Court, CHP said. One person died at the scene and a second person was injured,...
Dramatic Imperial Beach rescue attempt that left two people dead caught on camera
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Seven people were rescued, and at least two people died Saturday morning after the panga boat they were on capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach, according to officials. "A scene like that is initially chaotic. Everyone is trying to make rescues. There were a...
14-Year-Old Bike Rider Struck by 2019 Subaru Ascent in South Park Neighborhood
A 14-year-old bicyclist is expected to recover after being struck by a vehicle in the South Park neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday. At 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, the teenager was riding a BMX-style bike south in the 1700 block of Granada Avenue, while a 2019 Subaru Ascent was headed east in the 2800 block of Date Street.
14-Year-Old Boy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Granada Avenue and Date Street at 3:34 p.m. According to the officials, the victim was riding his BMX-style bike south in the 1700 block of Granada Avenue when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Granada and Date. He was struck by a 2019 Subaru Ascent that was heading east in the 2800 block of Date Street.
2 dead after panga capsizes off Imperial Beach
An early morning started off quick in Imperial Beach on Saturday. Around 6 a.m. Imperial Beach Fire and Rescue responded to a panga that tipped over near Cortez Avenue and Seacoast Drive. Officials say several people were on board.
Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD
A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
Chimney Fire Causes Large Amount of Smoke in Escondido House
Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze inside a house in Escondido Saturday that spread a large amount of smoke from the fireplace. The fire was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the 900 block of Viletta Drive. When the first fire engine arrived, smoke appeared to be coming from the rear corner of the structure, the Escondido Fire Department said.
