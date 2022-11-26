Read full article on original website
Related
Roth names new DD for Dept. of Public Works
Malia Kekai has been named the new Deputy Director for the Department of Public Works on Hawai'i Island.
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Big Waves Bury Highway, Hilo Locals React
HILO, Hawai'i - Bayfront Highway in Hilo was closed on Saturday, as high surf pounded north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. (BIVN) – Huge waves rolled into Hilo on Saturday, crashing over the Bayfront Highway and flooding surrounding parking areas. As of Sunday morning, the High Surf Warning that...
bigislandnow.com
From homeless to a Big Island police officer; Hope Services provided ‘break’ his family needed
In 2016, Damien Grace was working two jobs, at Safelite Auto Glass and at Foodland in Hilo doing security, desperately trying to support his wife and five young children, including an 8-month-old. But for six months, the family cleaned themselves before dusk with water jugs warmed only by the sun....
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIVE: Mauna Loa erupting; county opens shelters as South Kona residents self-evacuate
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa is erupting. Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano. USGS webcams at the summit clearly showed a long fissure erupting fountains...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Powerful’ north-northeast swell declines, but not before closing roads and beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning level surf for north-facing shores was expanded to include east-facing shores across the state Saturday, along with north and west shores of Hawaii Island. Beachgoers were advised to use extreme caution as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the shoreline. The...
mauinow.com
Big Island nature park with colorful ʻōhi‘a trees honors two volunteers posthumously
On the Big Island 23 years ago, volunteers transformed a 10-acre green space in the heart of Waimea from a tangled mess of invasive trees with ground covered in Christmas berry into a beloved community park called Ulu La‘au. One of the park’s founder, Carol Hendricks, who also was...
High surf closes Bayfront Hwy., Kamehameha Ave.
Hawai'i Police Department has said that portions of Bayfront Hwy. and Kamehameha Ave. have been closed due to high surf in the area.
bigislandnow.com
Hikers warned not to trespass in East Hawai‘i’s Narnia without a permit or hunting license
The Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to curb illegal hiking in an area known as Narnia. On Saturday, five officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were stationed at the entrance to the area and stopped 20 would-be Narnia hikers to inform them that it’s illegal to hike in the area without a permit or hunting license.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning-level surf closed beaches on Hawaii Island, with some of the swell washing rocks and debris on some east shores exposed to an extra large north-northwest swell. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park...
Hawaii County and Maui police see more public interest in active shooter training
It was a deadly week of mass shootings in the country, with nearly a dozen lives taken too soon from shootings inside businesses. These incidents happened thousands of miles away from Hawaii, but the danger that this could happen at any place, at any time is very real.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Bayfront Highway is still closed due to high surf
Update [4:43 p.m.]: Bayfront Highway is still closed due to high surf and Kamehameha Avenue is partially open. Original post: Portions of both Bayfront Highway and Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo are closed this morning due to high surf. Hawaii Police Department issued an email at 2:45 a.m. indicating the closure...
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo’s beloved Christmas lights parade was back after being canceled in 2020 and 2021
After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hilo’s beloved Christmas lights parade was back Saturday night, with hundreds of residents lining the downtown streets to enjoy the festivities. “I think people need this,” said Danielle Preston, 27, from Mountain View. She was standing...
bigislandnow.com
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed due to high surf
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed today due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning Thursday for north-facing shores through Saturday morning. Hawai‘i County announced Keokea in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha in Hilo closed this morning due to the dangerous surf.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo Christmas parade returns in full glory on Nov. 26
A glorious glow of thousands of twinkling and steadily shining bright lights will again bathe Downtown Hilo in holiday spirit on Saturday with the return of a yuletide tradition. Nearly 40 entries and more than 700 people will ring in the most wonderful time of the year, marching, driving, riding...
bigislandnow.com
Hoʻōla Farms in Hilo receives $750,000 USDA grant for veterans program
Hoʻōla Farms in Hilo is one of four organizations awarded a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant through the federal agency’s program to enhance agricultural opportunities for military veterans. The USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture selected projects offering onsite, hands-on training and classroom education that lead...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
informnny.com
World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON) — Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption. The unrest began back in July and peaked in September with 40 to 50 small earthquakes a day. Recently, there have been about 10 to 20.
3.5 years prison for Hilo man in COVID funds fraud
Carey Mills aged 47 of Hilo, Hawai'i has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison. The conviction covered wire fraud "in connection with a scheme to defraud the federal government of program funds intended for COVID-19-related relief", according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
Comments / 1