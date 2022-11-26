ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL’s Most-Watched Regular Season Game Ever Was Thanksgiving Giants-Cowboys Tilt

We know many of you spent Thanksgiving Day eating turkey (well, most of you), visiting with relatives, and watching football. Apparently, a whole lot of you were watching football, as a record 42 million viewers tuned in to Fox Sports and its streaming platform, taking in the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. A new regular season record was set by the contest, won by Dallas, 28-20. The game matched two NFC East rivals in a bout that will go a long way toward seeing who makes the playoffs. The Giants were also involved in the previous record-setting game, held...
Cowboys News: OBJ's lawyer talks deboarding, offense working on pre-snap penalties

Odell Beckham’s aborted plane ride dominated headlines in Cowboys Nation on an off Sunday, with the free agent wide receiver set to visit Dallas in another week’s time. By Sunday night, Beckham’s lawyer had issued a statement that painted a very different picture of what happened aboard that American Airlines flight. League sources suggest that it likely won’t impact Beckham’s upcoming team meetings anyway, and another source thinks the smart money is on Beckham wearing the star.
Cowboys-Giants game on Thanksgiving sets stunning record

If you enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game along with your turkey and cranberry sauce this week, you certainly were not alone. FOX Sports revealed Friday that the Cowboys-Giants divisional showdown on Thanksgiving Day set a pretty stunning record. With 42 million viewers across all FOX platforms, it was the most-watched regular season game on record of any network ever.
The Commanders now hold the NFC's final playoff spot after Seahawks lose in OT

Could all four NFC East teams actually make the playoffs in 2022?. As it stands Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders hold four of the NFC’s seven playoff spots. And before you say there is a long time to go, and this will not hold up, here we are 12 weeks into the season, and all four teams have a winning record.
