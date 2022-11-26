Read full article on original website
NFL’s Most-Watched Regular Season Game Ever Was Thanksgiving Giants-Cowboys Tilt
We know many of you spent Thanksgiving Day eating turkey (well, most of you), visiting with relatives, and watching football. Apparently, a whole lot of you were watching football, as a record 42 million viewers tuned in to Fox Sports and its streaming platform, taking in the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. A new regular season record was set by the contest, won by Dallas, 28-20. The game matched two NFC East rivals in a bout that will go a long way toward seeing who makes the playoffs. The Giants were also involved in the previous record-setting game, held...
Cowboys vs. Giants Breaks All-Time TV Audience Record
The Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium attracted 42 million television viewers, shattering a record that existed for three decades.
NFL Week 13 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 13 NFL games
NFL Week 13 begins with an AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football and it concludes with a Monday Night Football game between NFC South rivals in the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check out our rundown of games from Thursday through Monday...
Cowboys News: OBJ's lawyer talks deboarding, offense working on pre-snap penalties
Odell Beckham’s aborted plane ride dominated headlines in Cowboys Nation on an off Sunday, with the free agent wide receiver set to visit Dallas in another week’s time. By Sunday night, Beckham’s lawyer had issued a statement that painted a very different picture of what happened aboard that American Airlines flight. League sources suggest that it likely won’t impact Beckham’s upcoming team meetings anyway, and another source thinks the smart money is on Beckham wearing the star.
Cowboys-Giants game on Thanksgiving sets stunning record
If you enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game along with your turkey and cranberry sauce this week, you certainly were not alone. FOX Sports revealed Friday that the Cowboys-Giants divisional showdown on Thanksgiving Day set a pretty stunning record. With 42 million viewers across all FOX platforms, it was the most-watched regular season game on record of any network ever.
WFAA
Dak Prescott credits Cowboys' resilience following interceptions vs. Giants
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott was not having a good Thanksgiving by halftime at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback had thrown two interceptions and the New York Giants used one of his turnovers to add a field goal as part of their 13-7 lead at the break. “As...
Big Blue View
NFC playoff picture: Giants remain at No. 6 heading into final stretch
The New York Giants enter the home stretch of the 2022-23 NFL season with a tenuous hold on a playoff berth. The 7-4 Giants are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC. This week’s opponent, the 7-5 Washington Commanders, is the No. 7 seed. All four NFC East...
The Commanders now hold the NFC's final playoff spot after Seahawks lose in OT
Could all four NFC East teams actually make the playoffs in 2022?. As it stands Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders hold four of the NFC’s seven playoff spots. And before you say there is a long time to go, and this will not hold up, here we are 12 weeks into the season, and all four teams have a winning record.
