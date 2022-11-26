Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Boston 130, Washington 121
WASHINGTON (121) Avdija 4-8 0-0 10, Kispert 3-8 1-2 8, Porzingis 7-11 7-8 21, Beal 11-19 8-9 30, Morris 6-8 0-0 16, Gibson 4-6 4-4 12, Gill 1-2 3-5 5, Gafford 2-2 0-0 4, Barton 2-8 2-3 6, Dotson 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 4-8 1-2 9. Totals 44-82 26-33 121.
Woonsocket Call
Reid and Merrimack host Bradley
Merrimack Warriors (1-5) at Bradley Braves (3-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -11.5; over/under is 127. BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces the Bradley Braves after Ziggy Reid scored 21 points in Merrimack's 71-57 loss to the Providence Friars. The Braves are 3-0 on their home court. Bradley is seventh in the MVC...
Woonsocket Call
Bryant 73, Syracuse 72
BRYANT (5-1) Walker 6-13 6-6 18, Edert 1-4 0-0 3, Gross-Bullock 6-12 0-3 15, Pride 4-11 4-4 13, Timberlake 4-10 5-6 13, Latimer 2-6 3-4 9, Mosher 0-3 0-0 0, Cramer 1-1 0-0 2, Moon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 18-23 73. SYRACUSE (3-3) Bell 6-13 0-0 14, Williams 0-1...
Syracuse Rallies to Beat Boston College, Snap Losing Streak
Syracuse scored 26 straight points in the fourth quarter to rally from a 17-6 deficit and beat Boston College 32-23 Saturday night. With the win, the Orange improved to 7-5 (4-4) on the season and snaps its five game losing streak. Next up for Syracuse is its bowl game which is to be ...
Tyrece Radford (31 points) sparks Texas A&M past DePaul
Tyrece Radford scored a career-high 31 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead Texas A&M past host DePaul 82-66 on Friday
No. 2 Houston off its game, but survives scare from Kent St.
Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and Jamal Shead hit the go-ahead jumper with 48 seconds left as No. 2 Houston
Grimsley tops out Hough in triple OT
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – Sophomore kicker Jackson Henry calmly booted a 20-yard field, in the third overtime, to lift the Grimsley Whirlies to a thrilling, 40-37, victory over Hough in a quarterfinal round game of the South Carolina 4A state playoffs, Friday night. Grimsley (14-0) survived an ...
Comments / 0