Protests over China’s draconian “zero Covid” policy are sweeping the country, reaching Beijing and Shanghai amid scenes of mass public defiance not seen since Tiananmen Square more than three decades ago.The discontent is no longer just about the Covid restrictions – which are seemingly ineffective as well as repressive, with cases reaching 40,052, a fifth consecutive daily record – but is now an open challenge to the regime of Xi Jinping. Demonstrators chanted “down with the Chinese Communist Party” and “Xi needs to go,” and there were calls for an end to the autocracy, and for a new democratic future....

31 MINUTES AGO