Nashville, TN

CBS Sports

Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns

When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win

The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne

Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game

Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland

Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers. Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Will play Sunday

Simmons (ankle) is active against the Bengals on Sunday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Simmons has been dealing with a lingering ankle issue that has kept him on the injury report for the past month and also forced him to miss Week 10 against the Broncos. However, he's feeling good enough to suit up Sunday, which is good news for the Titans' defense.
CBS Sports

Jalen Hurts rewrites Eagles record book on career night; teammates aren't surprised how QB1 has become elite

PHILADELPHIA -- There's nothing that surprises Jalen Hurts' teammates when the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback breaks off an electric run or makes a throw only the best quarterbacks in the NFL can convert. Perhaps the Eagles' front office didn't know initially how good QB1 could be, but plenty of his playmakers saw performances like Sunday night coming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Monster volume day in loss

Godwin secured 12 of 13 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday. Godwin comfortably paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also securing the only touchdown among the team's wideouts. Godwin's score came from 10 yards out in the first quarter, his second trip to the end zone in as many games after not recording any in the first seven contests of the campaign. Godwin has no fewer than six receptions in any game since Week 1, giving him a very safe fantasy floor ahead of a Week 13 Monday night divisional clash against the Saints.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF

Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched

Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Sitting out Sunday

Eskridge (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a Week 11 bye, Eskridge is the only Seahawks player on the 53-man roster who has an injury designation as the team returns to action Sunday. Eskridge suffered the bruised hand in the Seahawks' Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, and though he was expected to be good to go following the bye week, he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Look for either Dareke Young or Penny Hart to step in Sunday for Eskridge as the Seahawks' No. 4 receiver.
CBS Sports

Titans' Kristian Fulton: Ready to go Sunday

Fulton (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Bengals, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Fulton missed Week 10 against the Broncos with the injury, then exited Week 11 early after aggravating it against the Packers. After closing this week with back-to-back limited practices, Fulton will take the field Sunday against the Bengals.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Eagles' A.J. Brown: Mixed results on SNF

Brown caught four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but he also lost a fumble in a 40-33 win over Green Bay. Brown converted a short catch for a score -- his seventh of the campaign -- to help offset an early turnover in an eventual shootout victory. Overall, it was a step in the right direction after the star wideout produced just 67 yards and no scores over his last two contests. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting against the Packers' porous rush defense (300 combined rushing yards), but Brown and the passing attack may need to flip that script against the Titans' far-superior defensive front Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Jets' Tyler Conklin: Three catches in Week 12 win

Conklin caught all three of his targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Bears. Conklin put forth a respectable showing in quarterback Mike White's season debut, highlighted by a 29-yard catch in the third quarter on an accurate delivery from White. The entire Jets passing game looked as good as it has all season with White under center, which bodes well for Conklin's outlook moving forward. The tight end has a revenge game on tap in Week 13 against the Vikings team with which Conklin spent his first four seasons before joining the Jets via free agency this past offseason.

