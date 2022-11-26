Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Suffers ‘Broken Arm’ On WWE SmackDown
If you believe WWE, Raquel Rodriguez is suffering from a “broken arm” injury. During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez prior to her scheduled tag team match with Shotzi against the two women. In a backstage segment, the two slammed Rodriguez’s arm into a crate. While it was initially announced that Raquel was taken to a local hospital, that wasn’t the case.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference
At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
wrestleview.com
Big Title Change At WWE Survivor Series
Austin Theory is the new WWE United States Champion. Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a three-way to win the Championship for a second time at Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Rollins had held the U.S. Title for 47 days, defeating Lashley on the October 10 episode...
WWE Survivor Series WarGames live results: The Bloodline vs. Team Brutes
WarGames makes its main roster debut at Saturday's PPV from Boston.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Wants A Match With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since October 26, 2021 — making her just the third woman to hold a title continuously for a full year. She retained her title on the November 15 episode of "NXT," outlasting Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, albeit with a little bit of help from Isla Dawn. Still, she is the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. On that episode, though, some may say she made her entrance dressed similarly to how WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella used to present — so much so that the Bella twins even responded to it. And while the champ doesn't see it that way, she always knew the internet was going to go there.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match
Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
ComicBook
WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Sami Zayn Proves His Allegiance as The Bloodline Win Main Event
The main event for WWE's Survivor Series War Games premium live event was the Men's War Games match, which would be between The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland alongside Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre. Earlier in the night Reigns and Zayn looked to be on the same page, and the advantage was with the Brawling Brutes. That would serve them well throughout the match, and at several points, The Bloodline looked like they were going to fall due to infighting between Jey and Zayn. That all changed though when Zayn made his allegiances perfectly clear, taking out Kevin Owens and offering him up for Jey to get the pin and the win, sacrificing his best friend for The Bloodline and giving them the win.
webisjericho.com
Brock Lesnar Apparently Refused To Wrestle Former Universal Champion
Very few wrestlers have ever had enough power to tell Vince McMahon who they were and weren’t prepared to wrestle, yet Brock Lesnar, during his second run with WWE, certainly had that power. And now, while discussing AJ Styles vs. Lesnar from Survivor Series 201, Road Dogg would reveal on his podcast that contrary to popular belief, Lesnar never refused to work with Jinder Mahal at this event. However, he would let slip that Lesnar did refuse to work with Kevin Owens, although no reason was given.
itrwrestling.com
New United States Champion Crowned At Survivor Series
Survivor Series 2022 might be all about WarGames, but WWE also has a brand new United States Champion. On October 10th, Brock Lesnar shocked the world by returning to WWE for the first time since WWE SummerSlam, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Lesnar attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley, delivering multiple F5’s before locking in the Kimura, doing enough damage to Bobby Lashley’s arm that he was unable to apply the Hurt Lock to Seth Rollins during their title bout immediately afterward.
PWMania
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard Did Not Speak for Ten Years After Leaving the WWF in 1989
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters leaving the WWF in 1989 on the latest “ARN” podcast. Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard resigned from WWE in 1989 to return to WCW. Blanchard was not picked up by WCW after he failed a drug test. Anderson mentioned not speaking to Blanchard for the next ten years:
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Says She Had To Fix Her Gear When It Split Before WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair makes her own gear, and she had to do a fix to her ring outfit before WWE Crown Jewel. Belair faced Bayley and successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship at the Saudi Arabia PPV, and during a conversation with The MagaCast she talked about how her gear split before the PPV. You can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
PWMania
Mandy Rose Discusses a Possible Match With Nikki Bella
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose joined INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet this week to discuss her current run, moving back to NXT from the main roster, her character change, how things are different with Triple H, and several other topics. Rose discussed her initial plans after winning the...
Kevin Owens Has A Message For Sami Zayn, FTR Retain | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for November 25, 2022. - Kevin Owens approached Sami Zayn backstage and wondered what would happen if Zayn did something that upset The Bloodline. While Jey Uso secretly listened in the background, he noted that he has had to bail Zayn out plenty of times in the past. Owens told Zayn to strike first, rather than waiting for The Bloodline to turn on him. Jey then confronted Zayn, who lied about his conversation with Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Spears Comments On Wife Cassie Lee's Wrestling Future
Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears are prioritizing parenthood, which Spears revealed recently. In August, the wrestling couple unveiled a major life update to the world, with the announcement of Cassie's pregnancy. The duo will soon welcome a baby boy to the world, and they will subsequently shift their focus to...
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts New WWE Signee
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Sunday evening and shared about chatting with new WWE signee and "Cheer" star Gabi Butler at Saturday's WWE premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames. "It was great to chat with WWE's newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can't wait to see...
