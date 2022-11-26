Lee has nine gone nine straight games without lighting the lamp. Prior to these nine games, Lee had four goals in five games, so this is likely just a bad streak for Lee. The Islanders have won four straight games and are scoring more goals than in past years, but that is mainly due to their defense scoring at a much higher clip than they did under former coach Barry Trotz. Lee still does have eight goals and 11 assists, with a rating of plus-5 in 23 games, so he has been productive. The team and Lee would like to see more peaks and fewer valleys.

22 HOURS AGO