Castaic, CA

Castaic, November 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Heritage High School soccer team will have a game with Castaic High School on November 26, 2022, 09:00:00.

Heritage High School
Castaic High School
November 26, 2022
09:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

coloradoboulevard.net

Muir Wins CIF Football Championship!

The John Muir HS Mustangs won the CIF Southern Division 10 Championship Saturday night, Nov. 26, shutting out the Salesian Mustangs 21-0. The John Muir Mustangs scored a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage on a long run. Later they scored on a long touchdown pass to lead 14-0 at the half. They scored again on a short touchdown run in the third quarter. All three points after touchdown kicks were successful.
PASADENA, CA
scvnews.com

Nov. 26: Golden Valley Grizzlies CIF Championship Game

The Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Team will compete in the Division 7 CIF Southern Section Championship finals on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Canyon High School football field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The William S. Hart Union High School District urges SCV residents to support the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Caleb Williams painted his fingernails with profane message for Notre Dame

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is exploding on the national college football scene. Now, fans are learning about an odd tradition he has. The AP’s Greg Beacham shared on Twitter Saturday that Williams had “F–K ND” painted across his nails. There was one letter on each of his finger nails to spell out the profane message for USC’s rival. The nails on his right hand had the F-word listed. On his left hand was N-D-X-X.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire

Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
SANTA PAULA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Snow is coming to Valley: County plans parks parties

SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Parks After Dark programs will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to transform 34 LA County parks, including Jackie Robinson Park and Stephen Sorensen Park, into winter wonderlands during December. A “mega snow”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Bus Fire Causes Major Backup on the 5 Freeway in Castaic

A bus fire on the Northbound 5 freeway near Castaic caused a major backup Sunday afternoon. According to a CHP incident report, a tour bus caught on fire around 3 p.m. on I-5 south fo Templin Highway. The bus carried about 50-60 people, but all were able to escape. No injuries were reported.
CASTAIC, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

USC Arcadia Hospital’s Crystal Ball Raises $694,000 for Robotic Surgery

First published in the Nov. 17 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The USC Arcadia Hospital Foundation recently held its 33rd annual Crystal Ball celebration at the Pasadena Convention Center Nov. 5, which attracted 630 guests who raised $694,000 in support of the development and operation of a robotic surgery program at the hospital.
PASADENA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Manhattan Beach Student-Athletes Signing Day

Seventeen Mira Costa athletes signed letters of intent earlier this month to play at universities next year. The student-athletes ,and their families celebrated the occasion at the MCHS athletic complex on November 9. The students (all seniors) are: Brooke Balue – University of Washington, Beach Volleyball; Ameena Campbell – CSU Fullerton, Indoor Volleyball; Jaylen Clark – Texas Christian University, Indoor Volleyball; James Coyne – Niagara University, Swimming; Dillon DeSpain – Long Beach State, Baseball; Lauren Donnelley – University of Southern California, Rowing; Carly Greskovics – University of Michigan, Indoor Volleyball; Shae Harvey – Stanford University, Soccer; Jacqueline “JJ” Hoover – Loyola Marymount University, Soccer; Erin Inskeep – Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Beach Volleyball; Dustin “DJ” Mullenhoff – Elmhurst University, Lacrosse; Grace Pfaff – Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Beach Volleyball; Emily Protiva – University of North Carolina, Charlotte, Soccer; Tanon Rosenthal – University of Arizona, Beach Volleyball; Ben Tunila – Villanova University, Swimming; Drew Wright – Northwestern University, Indoor Volleyball.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Santa Clarita mall briefly evacuated after apparent 'accidental' gunshot

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A mall in Santa Clarita was briefly evacuated Saturday night after a gunshot went off in the mall, according to authorities. Reports of a gunshot in the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall came in just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies. As a precaution the mall was evacuated.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia

Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
ARCADIA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Construction To Fully Close 5 Freeway Next Week

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plan to intermittently close one direction of the 5 Freeway (I-5) next week to build a new bridge to Weldon Canyon. The closures are set to occur between the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

A.M. fire burns two homes

One person was detained after a fire broke out in Stanton on Thursday (today) morning. The blaze was in the 10900 block of Endry Street (near Katella Avenue and Beach Boulevard). Arriving Orange County Fire Authority firefighters found a “well-involved” house fire that was extending to an adjacent home. A...
STANTON, CA
CBS LA

Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley

With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving.  "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
MOORPARK, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AV men arrested in freeway shooting

LOS ANGELES — Two Lancaster brothers were arrested for their alleged involvement in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the northbound San Diego Freeway in the Van Nuys area that left a motorist wounded. Elijah Allen Green, 24, and Jaiden Allen Green, 18, both of Lancaster, were arrested, Tuesday, and booked...
LANCASTER, CA
