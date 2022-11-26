ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield resident Tina Cobelle-Sturges creates RADical Hope painting to support nonprofit's life-saving mission

Well-known, award-winning Ridgefield artist, Tina Cobelle-Sturges has once again donated a painting to RADical Hope Foundation for their fundraising event planned for November 29 at the Union League Club in New York City. Founded by Ridgefield resident Larry Bossidy’s daughter and son-in-law Pam and Phil Martin in honor of their...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Lavender + Pine Gifting

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Lavender +...
NORWALK, CT
Redding home for sale: exceptional colonial in Little River Estates

Exceptional colonial in Little River Estates with extensive updates on two picturesque acres in a premier cul de sac location. Set back privately with stone walls, a stone patio with a custom firepit and hot tub, plus an expansive deck for outdoor enjoyment. Attention to detail inside and out, including...
REDDING, CT
Fairfield County Bank donates billboard on I95 exit 15 to RVNAhealth

Thank you to Fairfield County Bank for generously donating their billboard space on I95N Exit 15 to RVNAhealth from November through January! The Bank has been a loyal supporter of RVNAhealth for more than 25 years. The use of this billboard is another example of the many ways in which...
FAIRFIELD, CT

