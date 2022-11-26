ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WRGB

Missing: Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. Samantha Humphrey is a 14 year old female. She is 4’11, 95 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans, and tan Timberland boots.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Shooting reported at Queensbury Walmart

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — Warren County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police are on the scene at the Walmart in Queensbury, investigating a shooting there Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's office was called to the store at 3:45 p.m., to investigate reports of a male with a gunshot...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Watervliet community turns out for annual tree lighting

WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Now that Santa has made his presence known, it’s time to light the trees throughout the Capital Region. Saturday night it was Watervliet’s turn. They've been doing it for two decades now, and organizers say this was the biggest turnout in years. An opportunity for folks to see a city at its best, and this year, an individual doing even more to prove that.
WATERVLIET, NY
WRGB

Niskayuna stuffs a firetruck for Toys for Tots

NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — With the holiday deals in full display-- it's also the time of year where communities come together to make Christmas happen for children and families in need. That's where events like Stuff the Truck and Toys for Tots come in. Saturday in Niskayuna, families from...
NISKAYUNA, NY
WRGB

Shaftsbury man charged with reckless endangerment after shots-fired call

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WRGB) — A Shaftsbury man is in custody, charged with three counts of reckless endangerment after an incident Friday evening that brought multiple agencies to his door. Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, Vermont State Police troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to reports of a weapons offense...
SHAFTSBURY, VT
WRGB

The Capital Region lights up for the holidays

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — It's the darkest time of the year, but the holidays are coming, and the Capital Region is ready. On Dec. 2, the City of Albany will host its annual tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature holiday songs by Albany High School chorus students and cookies baked by Albany High culinary students. The event will be held in Academy Park (across from City Hall) at 5 p.m. Free doughnuts, hot cider, coffee, and cocoa, and free holiday crafts.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Crews fighting fire in Petersburgh

PETERSBURGH, NY (WRGB) — Crews are on the scene of a residential fire in Petersburgh Sunday evening. The fire is on Route 2, and crews have been fighting it for several hours. The chief described the fire as "active."
PETERSBURG, NY
WRGB

Capital Region shops local on Small Business Saturday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Many consumers have hit the stores and malls for a chance at some holiday steals and deals on new gifts for loved ones and today marked Small Business Saturday. According to the the U.S. Small Business Administration there are over 32 million independent businesses...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

