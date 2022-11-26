WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Now that Santa has made his presence known, it’s time to light the trees throughout the Capital Region. Saturday night it was Watervliet’s turn. They've been doing it for two decades now, and organizers say this was the biggest turnout in years. An opportunity for folks to see a city at its best, and this year, an individual doing even more to prove that.

WATERVLIET, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO