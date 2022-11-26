Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing: Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. Samantha Humphrey is a 14 year old female. She is 4’11, 95 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans, and tan Timberland boots.
Shooting reported at Queensbury Walmart
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — Warren County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police are on the scene at the Walmart in Queensbury, investigating a shooting there Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's office was called to the store at 3:45 p.m., to investigate reports of a male with a gunshot...
Watervliet community turns out for annual tree lighting
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Now that Santa has made his presence known, it’s time to light the trees throughout the Capital Region. Saturday night it was Watervliet’s turn. They've been doing it for two decades now, and organizers say this was the biggest turnout in years. An opportunity for folks to see a city at its best, and this year, an individual doing even more to prove that.
Niskayuna stuffs a firetruck for Toys for Tots
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — With the holiday deals in full display-- it's also the time of year where communities come together to make Christmas happen for children and families in need. That's where events like Stuff the Truck and Toys for Tots come in. Saturday in Niskayuna, families from...
Schenectady business owner among first in NY to be awarded retail dispensary license
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A business owner in Schenectady County has been awarded one of the state’s first retail dispensary licenses. Earlier this week, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses. Out of a pool of more than 900 applicants,...
Santa and three elves skydive into Capital Region at Ellms Farm
CHARLETON, NY (WRGB) — As he always does, Santa made his grand entrance at the end of the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City on Thursday, but Saturday, he made possibly an even grander entrance in the Capital Region. Skydiving Santa and 3 of his elves descended upon...
The Holiday Train rolls into the Capital Region, helping local food banks
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The holiday season is a time of giving. That's the inspiration behind the annual Holiday Train fundraising tradition. Hundreds of people weathered the storm as they showed up to see the festive train make its grand entrance in Saratoga Springs. The holiday train serves...
Three juveniles arrested after reportedly stealing vehicle, possessing loaded hand-gun
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Three teenage males are in custody, accused of threatening a woman with a loaded handgun and stealing her car Saturday night. The incident occurred on Benson Street in Albany. Those involved were two 15-year-olds who are Albany residents. The other suspect is a 16-year-old from...
"They were great people" Princetown community remembers victims of double homicide
"All you need to say is that they were great people." Schenectady County — Hundreds of family and friends gathered outside of Princetown Town Hall on Friday, coming together in the form of a vigil for Bill Horwedel and Alesia Wadsworth. Led by Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church Pastor Tony Solomon, the group lit candles, sang hymns and prayed.
Shaftsbury man charged with reckless endangerment after shots-fired call
SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WRGB) — A Shaftsbury man is in custody, charged with three counts of reckless endangerment after an incident Friday evening that brought multiple agencies to his door. Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, Vermont State Police troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to reports of a weapons offense...
The Capital Region lights up for the holidays
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — It's the darkest time of the year, but the holidays are coming, and the Capital Region is ready. On Dec. 2, the City of Albany will host its annual tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature holiday songs by Albany High School chorus students and cookies baked by Albany High culinary students. The event will be held in Academy Park (across from City Hall) at 5 p.m. Free doughnuts, hot cider, coffee, and cocoa, and free holiday crafts.
Crews fighting fire in Petersburgh
PETERSBURGH, NY (WRGB) — Crews are on the scene of a residential fire in Petersburgh Sunday evening. The fire is on Route 2, and crews have been fighting it for several hours. The chief described the fire as "active."
Capital Region shops local on Small Business Saturday
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Many consumers have hit the stores and malls for a chance at some holiday steals and deals on new gifts for loved ones and today marked Small Business Saturday. According to the the U.S. Small Business Administration there are over 32 million independent businesses...
With online sales and other options, the chaos of Black Friday shopping is cooling off
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The tradition of leaving Thanksgiving dinner to go Black Friday shopping is starting to change. “It depends on the store. I think Laced Up probably had no lie over 100 people standing outside but the rest of the mall not really, besides Lulumelon.”. Many...
