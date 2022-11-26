Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst High’s track project funding held up over PFAS fears
AMHERST — A full-scale renovation and reorientation of the deteriorating track and its interior field at Amherst Regional High School is up in the air following a deadlocked vote by the Town Council on Monday. Half of the councilors voted against funding for the project, citing concerns about the its artificial turf surface producing PFAS chemical contaminants.
iBerkshires.com
Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
Candidates selected for Paulo Freire Charter School board of trustees following mass resignation
CHICOPEE — Following a disagreement where half the board of trustees for the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School resigned last month, five remaining members unanimously voted to add two more members to the board. The school’s governance board recommended to the full board in a meeting Tuesday the...
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst school board OK with cameras at new elementary school
AMHERST — Despite some concern voiced by the public and municipal committees about having security cameras at the new elementary school planned for the site of Fort River School, school officials are giving the architect permission to incorporate some cameras into the designs. The Amherst School Committee voted 4-0...
amherstbulletin.com
Special historic district proposed along Amherst’s North Pleasant Street
AMHERST — A business-specific Local Historic District that might offer more protections to buildings and properties in a mostly commercial section of downtown Amherst is a concept being presented to the Local Historic District Commission. Steve Bloom of Lincoln Avenue recently gave the commission an overview for expanding an...
Chicopee, Northampton among recipients of grants for dam removal projects
State grants announced last week will accelerate a project to remove a high-risk dam in Chicopee’s Szot Park and allow Northampton to restore a stream and wetlands on a former golf course. Officials for the Department of Ecological Restoration awarded $11.8 million in grants to 24 different communities to...
Mountain View School in Easthampton COVID-19 booster clinic
Preregistration is required to receive a COVID-19 booster being held at the Mountain View School in Easthampton on Wednesday.
Jeffrey Amanti reelected to lead Westfield Technical Academy’s advisory board
WESTFIELD — Jeffrey Amanti, production manager of Advance Manufacturing, was reelected as General Advisory Board chair at the Westfield Technical Academy annual meeting on Nov. 15. At the meeting, Amanti thanked everyone for their support in being reelected. He spoke to the current job market and the high demand...
Holyoke school receiver proceeds with reshaping elementary, middle schools
HOLYOKE — A rezoning plan for the Holyoke Public Schools will include transforming the Lt. Clayre P. Sullivan School into a middle school for 500-plus students starting in the 2023-2024 school year. The plan, aimed at separating the city’s elementary and middle schools, was outlined in an update that...
amherstbulletin.com
Around Amherst: Donations double value of $25 chamber gift cards
AMHERST — Gift cards available through the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce will again have a holiday match through donations by local businesses that will double their value to $50. The chamber will be selling 240 of these $25 gift cards starting Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at the...
State seeks feedback on proposed changes to public access in Ware River watershed system
State officials will convene a meeting on Nov. 29 in Barre where they will hear comments and answer questions on proposed changes to policies governing public access to the Ware River watershed system. The watershed is part of a system that provides potable water to 3.1 million people, primarily in...
amherstbulletin.com
Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield
DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
amherstbulletin.com
Key tax revenue streams on the rise in Hadley
HADLEY — Meals, lodging and cannabis excise taxes are becoming an increasingly important revenue stream for the town’s municipal budget, to the tune of nearly $1.5 million last fiscal year — a figure that is continuing a strong showing through the first quarter of this fiscal year.
American International College president Hubert Benitez looks to expand school’s global reach
Hubert Benitez is still counting the days - certainly not toward the end of his nascent tenure, but from its beginning. “On November 11, I hit my 7-month mark,” says the president of American International, whose early tenure has been marked by an investiture, a whirlwind set of meetings touching on every bit of campus life and activity and a relentless promotion of his vision to transform the 137-year-old institution.
amherstbulletin.com
Grant to help Amherst plan change to trash, recycling services
AMHERST — A possible change in how trash, recyclables and compostables are removed from Amherst households, in hopes of reducing the amount of material that ends up in the regional waste stream, is being supported with a technical assistance grant from the state. Amherst officials announced receipt on Nov....
Bridge deck repairs in Greenfield on Monday
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing bridge deck repairs on Route 2 over Shelburne Road at mile marker 46.8 in Greenfield beginning Monday.
amherstbulletin.com
State examining crosswalk in Hadley where boy hit
HADLEY — At a Route 9 crosswalk where a Hopkins Academy student was seriously injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle last month, Hadley police cycled the crossing lights on the state highway 10 times on Wednesday. Five of the times the High-Intensity Activated Cross-Walk, or HAWK light, was...
amherstbulletin.com
The Lehrer Report: Nov. 25, 2022
Indoor garden report: The Thanksgiving cactus came through and there will be flowers on Thanksgiving Day. In addition, the coleus cuttings I put in water have roots and now I can pot them. ***. The Merry Maple took decades to grow, yet it was cut down in less than...
granbydrummer.com
Holcomb Farm preserved
Last month, we took a break from reporting on the usual activities of the Friends of Holcomb Farm to share the news of the Town’s decision to permanently preserve 277 of the Farm’s acreage as open space and enter into a long-term agreement with the Friends to “lease and use” the land for agriculture, education and passive recreation, for the benefit of all of Granby. Today, it’s back to work; doing what we have done for 30 years—with your support—stewarding the “jewel of Granby.” Happy holidays to all, and here’s to a healthy and fruitful 2023!
Nonprofit organizations and foodbanks in Western Massachusetts serve on Thanksgiving
It would be safe to assume someone like Jack Smith has nothing to be thankful for. He isn’t homeless but has lost both of his parents as well as his grandmother, who used to give food away every Thanksgiving. However, the moment he stepped into Open Pantry Community Services...
