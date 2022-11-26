ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst High’s track project funding held up over PFAS fears

AMHERST — A full-scale renovation and reorientation of the deteriorating track and its interior field at Amherst Regional High School is up in the air following a deadlocked vote by the Town Council on Monday. Half of the councilors voted against funding for the project, citing concerns about the its artificial turf surface producing PFAS chemical contaminants.
AMHERST, MA
iBerkshires.com

Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst school board OK with cameras at new elementary school

AMHERST — Despite some concern voiced by the public and municipal committees about having security cameras at the new elementary school planned for the site of Fort River School, school officials are giving the architect permission to incorporate some cameras into the designs. The Amherst School Committee voted 4-0...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Special historic district proposed along Amherst’s North Pleasant Street

AMHERST — A business-specific Local Historic District that might offer more protections to buildings and properties in a mostly commercial section of downtown Amherst is a concept being presented to the Local Historic District Commission. Steve Bloom of Lincoln Avenue recently gave the commission an overview for expanding an...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Around Amherst: Donations double value of $25 chamber gift cards

AMHERST — Gift cards available through the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce will again have a holiday match through donations by local businesses that will double their value to $50. The chamber will be selling 240 of these $25 gift cards starting Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at the...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield

DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
DEERFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Key tax revenue streams on the rise in Hadley

HADLEY — Meals, lodging and cannabis excise taxes are becoming an increasingly important revenue stream for the town’s municipal budget, to the tune of nearly $1.5 million last fiscal year — a figure that is continuing a strong showing through the first quarter of this fiscal year.
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

American International College president Hubert Benitez looks to expand school’s global reach

Hubert Benitez is still counting the days - certainly not toward the end of his nascent tenure, but from its beginning. “On November 11, I hit my 7-month mark,” says the president of American International, whose early tenure has been marked by an investiture, a whirlwind set of meetings touching on every bit of campus life and activity and a relentless promotion of his vision to transform the 137-year-old institution.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Grant to help Amherst plan change to trash, recycling services

AMHERST — A possible change in how trash, recyclables and compostables are removed from Amherst households, in hopes of reducing the amount of material that ends up in the regional waste stream, is being supported with a technical assistance grant from the state. Amherst officials announced receipt on Nov....
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

State examining crosswalk in Hadley where boy hit

HADLEY — At a Route 9 crosswalk where a Hopkins Academy student was seriously injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle last month, Hadley police cycled the crossing lights on the state highway 10 times on Wednesday. Five of the times the High-Intensity Activated Cross-Walk, or HAWK light, was...
HADLEY, MA
amherstbulletin.com

The Lehrer Report: Nov. 25, 2022

﻿Indoor garden report: The Thanksgiving cactus came through and there will be flowers on Thanksgiving Day. In addition, the coleus cuttings I put in water have roots and now I can pot them. ***. The Merry Maple took decades to grow, yet it was cut down in less than...
AMHERST, MA
granbydrummer.com

Holcomb Farm preserved

Last month, we took a break from reporting on the usual activities of the Friends of Holcomb Farm to share the news of the Town’s decision to permanently preserve 277 of the Farm’s acreage as open space and enter into a long-term agreement with the Friends to “lease and use” the land for agriculture, education and passive recreation, for the benefit of all of Granby. Today, it’s back to work; doing what we have done for 30 years—with your support—stewarding the “jewel of Granby.” Happy holidays to all, and here’s to a healthy and fruitful 2023!
GRANBY, CT

