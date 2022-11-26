Read full article on original website
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst receives $75,000 grant to fund more inclusive streetscape
AMHERST — A municipal plan that would guide development in downtown Amherst, including the look of mixed-use and commercial buildings and the future of streets and sidewalks, is being supported by a state grant. Amherst officials announced this month that the town has received $75,000 from the Department of...
Candidates selected for Paulo Freire Charter School board of trustees following mass resignation
CHICOPEE — Following a disagreement where half the board of trustees for the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School resigned last month, five remaining members unanimously voted to add two more members to the board. The school’s governance board recommended to the full board in a meeting Tuesday the...
Mountain View School in Easthampton COVID-19 booster clinic
Preregistration is required to receive a COVID-19 booster being held at the Mountain View School in Easthampton on Wednesday.
South Hadley meets fundraising goal to preserve 210 acres of farmland
SOUTH HADLEY — The town and Kestrel Land Trust has raised enough funds, including through private donations, to ensure 210 acres of farmland abutting the Connecticut River will permanently be for farm use through an agricultural preservation restriction attached to the land’s deed. The State Department of Agricultural...
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst school board OK with cameras at new elementary school
AMHERST — Despite some concern voiced by the public and municipal committees about having security cameras at the new elementary school planned for the site of Fort River School, school officials are giving the architect permission to incorporate some cameras into the designs. The Amherst School Committee voted 4-0...
amherstbulletin.com
Grant to help Amherst plan change to trash, recycling services
AMHERST — A possible change in how trash, recyclables and compostables are removed from Amherst households, in hopes of reducing the amount of material that ends up in the regional waste stream, is being supported with a technical assistance grant from the state. Amherst officials announced receipt on Nov....
amherstbulletin.com
Special historic district proposed along Amherst’s North Pleasant Street
AMHERST — A business-specific Local Historic District that might offer more protections to buildings and properties in a mostly commercial section of downtown Amherst is a concept being presented to the Local Historic District Commission. Steve Bloom of Lincoln Avenue recently gave the commission an overview for expanding an...
City Council to vote on a special permit for a new trampoline park at Springfield Plaza on Monday
SPRINGFIELD — Fall River resident Jun Zhang will go before the City Council on Monday to request a special permit to operate an indoor trampoline park in the Springfield Plaza. Funcity Trampoline Park has locations in Seekonk, New Britain, Connecticut, and Goffstown, New Hampshire. Each site offers trampolines, a...
Holyoke school receiver proceeds with reshaping elementary, middle schools
HOLYOKE — A rezoning plan for the Holyoke Public Schools will include transforming the Lt. Clayre P. Sullivan School into a middle school for 500-plus students starting in the 2023-2024 school year. The plan, aimed at separating the city’s elementary and middle schools, was outlined in an update that...
amherstbulletin.com
Key tax revenue streams on the rise in Hadley
HADLEY — Meals, lodging and cannabis excise taxes are becoming an increasingly important revenue stream for the town’s municipal budget, to the tune of nearly $1.5 million last fiscal year — a figure that is continuing a strong showing through the first quarter of this fiscal year.
Jeffrey Amanti reelected to lead Westfield Technical Academy’s advisory board
WESTFIELD — Jeffrey Amanti, production manager of Advance Manufacturing, was reelected as General Advisory Board chair at the Westfield Technical Academy annual meeting on Nov. 15. At the meeting, Amanti thanked everyone for their support in being reelected. He spoke to the current job market and the high demand...
Southwick health director announces resignation after half a year in office
SOUTHWICK — Southwick is seeking a new health director after current Health Director Alex White recently informed the Select Board that he will resign from the position after Dec. 31. White said Wednesday that he is leaving the position to “pursue other opportunities in public health,” but that he...
Bridge deck repairs in Greenfield on Monday
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing bridge deck repairs on Route 2 over Shelburne Road at mile marker 46.8 in Greenfield beginning Monday.
Single-family house in Easthampton sells for $350,000
Gunnar Jonsson bought the property at 49 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Rt Warnock on Nov. 3, 2022. The $350,000 purchase price works out to $280 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 3.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000
Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
amherstbulletin.com
Property taxes in Amherst to jump an average of $375 next year
AMHERST — Tax bills for an average homeowner in Amherst will be going up by about $375 in the coming year, based on revised information following the Town Council’s recent approval of a single tax rate for fiscal year 2023. Councilors at their Nov. 7 meeting supported a...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Requests Proposals for Sale, Development of Denholm Building
WORCESTER - The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has officially opened bidding for the sale and development of the former Denholm building at 484-500 Main St. The bid opened on Nov. 23. The minimum bid for the property is $3 million. The WRA is seeking a qualified Buyer/Developer to redevelop the property...
State DPH offers $75 gift cards for COVID shots in Vaccine Equity Initiative
After two years of encouraging Massachusetts residents to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and its variants, the state Department of Public Health is upping its game and offering $75 gift cards to residents accepting a COVID booster, or in some cases getting their very first vaccine. The DPH, working...
MassLive.com
Condominium in Northampton sells for $100,000
Dac Acquisitions Llc acquired the property at 80 Damon Road, Northampton, from Boylston Street T 370 on Nov. 3, 2022, for $100,000 which works out to $137 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently been purchased close by:. An...
