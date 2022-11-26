ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst receives $75,000 grant to fund more inclusive streetscape

AMHERST — A municipal plan that would guide development in downtown Amherst, including the look of mixed-use and commercial buildings and the future of streets and sidewalks, is being supported by a state grant. Amherst officials announced this month that the town has received $75,000 from the Department of...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst school board OK with cameras at new elementary school

AMHERST — Despite some concern voiced by the public and municipal committees about having security cameras at the new elementary school planned for the site of Fort River School, school officials are giving the architect permission to incorporate some cameras into the designs. The Amherst School Committee voted 4-0...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Grant to help Amherst plan change to trash, recycling services

AMHERST — A possible change in how trash, recyclables and compostables are removed from Amherst households, in hopes of reducing the amount of material that ends up in the regional waste stream, is being supported with a technical assistance grant from the state. Amherst officials announced receipt on Nov....
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Special historic district proposed along Amherst’s North Pleasant Street

AMHERST — A business-specific Local Historic District that might offer more protections to buildings and properties in a mostly commercial section of downtown Amherst is a concept being presented to the Local Historic District Commission. Steve Bloom of Lincoln Avenue recently gave the commission an overview for expanding an...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Key tax revenue streams on the rise in Hadley

HADLEY — Meals, lodging and cannabis excise taxes are becoming an increasingly important revenue stream for the town’s municipal budget, to the tune of nearly $1.5 million last fiscal year — a figure that is continuing a strong showing through the first quarter of this fiscal year.
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Easthampton sells for $350,000

Gunnar Jonsson bought the property at 49 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Rt Warnock on Nov. 3, 2022. The $350,000 purchase price works out to $280 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 3.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000

Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
LONGMEADOW, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Property taxes in Amherst to jump an average of $375 next year

AMHERST — Tax bills for an average homeowner in Amherst will be going up by about $375 in the coming year, based on revised information following the Town Council’s recent approval of a single tax rate for fiscal year 2023. Councilors at their Nov. 7 meeting supported a...
AMHERST, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Requests Proposals for Sale, Development of Denholm Building

WORCESTER - The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has officially opened bidding for the sale and development of the former Denholm building at 484-500 Main St. The bid opened on Nov. 23. The minimum bid for the property is $3 million. The WRA is seeking a qualified Buyer/Developer to redevelop the property...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in Northampton sells for $100,000

Dac Acquisitions Llc acquired the property at 80 Damon Road, Northampton, from Boylston Street T 370 on Nov. 3, 2022, for $100,000 which works out to $137 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently been purchased close by:. An...
NORTHAMPTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy