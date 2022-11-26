Read full article on original website
trumbulltimes.com
Waterbury police find 4,000 bags of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, gun in apartment
WATERBURY — While investigating a water leak at a Silver Street home Monday, police discovered hundreds of bags filled with fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, according to the Waterbury Police Department. The officers found the bags inside the third-floor apartment. After executing a search warrant, the department's Vice and Intelligence...
1 Killed, 3 Injured In Norwalk Crash, Police Say
One person was killed and three others injured during a single-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27 on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just south of Lowe Street. Norwalk Police, fire, and Norwalk Hospital EMS responding to the scene found...
Naugatuck Infant Stabbed, Dismembered Laid To Rest, Search Continues For Father
As investigators continue to work around the clock to apprehend the father of an 11-month-old Connecticut girl he allegedly killed and dismembered, her family laid her to rest in a private ceremony. The homicide occurred in New Haven County in the 100 Block of Millville Ave. in Naugatuck on Friday,...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate after crash involving police cruiser in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials are investigating an incident on South Water Street after a crash between a car and a police cruiser. The crash occurred between a white Kia and the police cruiser next to the Pequonock Yacht Club and close to the Harbor Landing Condos. Channel 3...
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Restaurant Owner Shot at During Armed Robbery
A restaurant owner in Bridgeport was shot at during an armed robbery last week and police have arrested a man in connection to the incident. Dispatchers were notified of someone shot at the Peking Chinese Restaurant on Friday around 5:20 p.m. Officers quickly responded to the scene and said they...
Eyewitness News
Man crashes into police cruisers, arrested on gun and narcotics charges
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Last Friday, Waterbury officers noticed a car parked illegally with multiple motor vehicle violations in the area of 104 Farmcrest Drive. Officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the driver, Jose Corporan, 22, accelerated and reversed into two police cruisers. Corporan was then taken...
Eyewitness News
Teen arrested after violent armed robbery in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Bridgeport Police responded to Peking Chinese Restaurant on Wood Avenue for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered the restaurant had been subject to a violent armed robbery where the owner of the restaurant was shot at twice. The 48-year-old...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot
#Bridgeport CT– On November 26, 2022, at approximately 12:15 pm Bridgeport Police Officers were dispatched to 250 North Bishop Avenue on the report of a shooting that occurred at this location early this morning at approximately 1:15 am. Uniformed police officers located a crime scene outside the building and...
Eyewitness News
Teen arrested for street racing, drags trooper short distance
CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 12:42 in the morning, state troopers say they were investigating a large group of cars speeding and racing on route 9 in Cromwell and Middletown. Troopers located the group at a DOT commuter lot off of Industrial Park Road in Cromwell where they were...
One dead in wrong way DUI crash on I-95 in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died and another has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence following a car crash on I-95 North in Milford. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. James Tedesco, 41, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck the vehicle of Tianzhu […]
darientimes.com
State police investigate person found dead in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD — State police said they are investigating the death of a person on Hopkins Road. Troopers were called to Hopkins Road for a medical call around 7 a.m. Saturday and found the person dead, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said. Jeltema could not immediately provide more details...
Police: Norwalk man charged with insurance fraud
Duke Quarshie faces one count of insurance fraud.
Eyewitness News
Woodbridge Police investigate untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodbridge Police say they are investigating an untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue. According to police, the investigation is taking place near the Best Way Inn. State police say they are on scene assisting Woodbridge Police. This is a breaking story. More updates will be provided...
Naugatuck 11-month-old laid to rest as police still search for killer
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The 11-month-old Naugatuck girl police say was killed by her father was laid to rest on Saturday. Police, who said the toddler was laid to rest in a private ceremony, also released a photo of Camilla Francisquini on behalf of her family. “We recognize that a...
vineyardgazette.com
Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut
Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Searching for Driver Involved in Deadly Hit & Run on I-95
A Bridgeport man has died following an accident early Saturday morning in West Haven. It occurred just after 2:30 in the morning on I-95 South near Exit 42. State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reportedly speeding down the highway when it rear ended a Dodge Challenger that was in the far right lane.
Police probe 2 shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie
Police say both cases involved shots being fired into homes. However, no one was hurt in either incident.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Illegal Cannabis Sales
#Ansoinia CT– On November 21, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department, working in conjunction with the State of Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, served a search warrant on Mo’s Smoke Shop, 213 Pershing Drive. Numerous items containing cannabis were located and seized from the store. Along with the illegal cannabis products the store was in violation of other State regulations. As a result of the violations the store has been temporarily closed. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
News 12
Bridgeport organization raises money for man in need of a prosthetic arm
A Bridgeport man who was training to be a police officer when he lost his right arm in a motorcycle accident spoke out Sunday about the ordeal. Andre Coulter, 33, lost his arm in August after being in an accident near his home at the intersection of Atlantic Street and Iranistan Avenue.
City of New Haven, Officers in Randy Cox case on the defensive
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of New Haven and the officers being sued by the family of Randy Cox filed documents with the court defending themselves and their involvement in the case. Cox’s own actions are being cited as leading to his severe injuries while in custody. Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officers Oscar […]
