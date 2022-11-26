ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

1 Killed, 3 Injured In Norwalk Crash, Police Say

One person was killed and three others injured during a single-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27 on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just south of Lowe Street. Norwalk Police, fire, and Norwalk Hospital EMS responding to the scene found...
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bridgeport Restaurant Owner Shot at During Armed Robbery

A restaurant owner in Bridgeport was shot at during an armed robbery last week and police have arrested a man in connection to the incident. Dispatchers were notified of someone shot at the Peking Chinese Restaurant on Friday around 5:20 p.m. Officers quickly responded to the scene and said they...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Man crashes into police cruisers, arrested on gun and narcotics charges

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Last Friday, Waterbury officers noticed a car parked illegally with multiple motor vehicle violations in the area of 104 Farmcrest Drive. Officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the driver, Jose Corporan, 22, accelerated and reversed into two police cruisers. Corporan was then taken...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen arrested after violent armed robbery in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Bridgeport Police responded to Peking Chinese Restaurant on Wood Avenue for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered the restaurant had been subject to a violent armed robbery where the owner of the restaurant was shot at twice. The 48-year-old...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT– On November 26, 2022, at approximately 12:15 pm Bridgeport Police Officers were dispatched to 250 North Bishop Avenue on the report of a shooting that occurred at this location early this morning at approximately 1:15 am. Uniformed police officers located a crime scene outside the building and...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen arrested for street racing, drags trooper short distance

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 12:42 in the morning, state troopers say they were investigating a large group of cars speeding and racing on route 9 in Cromwell and Middletown. Troopers located the group at a DOT commuter lot off of Industrial Park Road in Cromwell where they were...
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

One dead in wrong way DUI crash on I-95 in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died and another has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence following a car crash on I-95 North in Milford. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. James Tedesco, 41, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck the vehicle of Tianzhu […]
MILFORD, CT
darientimes.com

State police investigate person found dead in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD — State police said they are investigating the death of a person on Hopkins Road. Troopers were called to Hopkins Road for a medical call around 7 a.m. Saturday and found the person dead, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said. Jeltema could not immediately provide more details...
LITCHFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Woodbridge Police investigate untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodbridge Police say they are investigating an untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue. According to police, the investigation is taking place near the Best Way Inn. State police say they are on scene assisting Woodbridge Police. This is a breaking story. More updates will be provided...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
vineyardgazette.com

Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut

Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Searching for Driver Involved in Deadly Hit & Run on I-95

A Bridgeport man has died following an accident early Saturday morning in West Haven. It occurred just after 2:30 in the morning on I-95 South near Exit 42. State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reportedly speeding down the highway when it rear ended a Dodge Challenger that was in the far right lane.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Illegal Cannabis Sales

#Ansoinia CT– On November 21, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department, working in conjunction with the State of Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, served a search warrant on Mo’s Smoke Shop, 213 Pershing Drive. Numerous items containing cannabis were located and seized from the store. Along with the illegal cannabis products the store was in violation of other State regulations. As a result of the violations the store has been temporarily closed. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

City of New Haven, Officers in Randy Cox case on the defensive

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of New Haven and the officers being sued by the family of Randy Cox filed documents with the court defending themselves and their involvement in the case. Cox’s own actions are being cited as leading to his severe injuries while in custody. Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officers Oscar […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

