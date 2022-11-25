Read full article on original website
Bitget partners Bitkeep to aid its futures dApps
Leading crypto derivatives exchange, Bitget has partnered Bitkeep, a decentralized multi-chain crypto wallet. Bitkeep announced the partnership in its Monday Twitter post. According to the announcement, the partnership will enable Bitget to enjoy the support of Bitkeep for its futures dApps. Occasioned by the partnership, Bitkeep has decided to list...
RBI commences retail pilot program for digital rupee
In an announcement today, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it has commenced the pilot program of its central bank digital currency (CBDC). As revealed, the RBI will test the retail application of the digital rupee in four major cities of India namely Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar.
Serum launches Fork OpenBook
Solana-based DEX Serum has officially made Fork OpenBook available for users. The protocol confirmed the development in a series of Twitter posts on Tuesday. As revealed, the development manifested as a result of the collapse of Serum Program n Mainnet. According to the protocol, the collapse of Alameda and FTX...
