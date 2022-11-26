ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD VB advances into Summit League Championship

By Tanner Castora
 2 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (USD) – South Dakota (28-3) received a match-high 15 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a three-set sweep over Denver in the Summit League Tournament semifinals. Game scores went 25-21, 26-24, 25-18.

With the win, the Coyotes will compete for the Summit League Tournament Championship Saturday at 2 p.m. It will be South Dakota’s fifth title game appearance in head coach Leanne Williamson’s nine seasons.

Who Stood Out
South Dakota had a healthy offensive effort tonight with five players clocking kills on the stat sheet. Aimee Adams followed Juhnke’s match-high with eight kills while Kylen Sealock added seven kills and two blocks.

Denver (19-12) was led by two players in double-digit kills as Hailey Green had 12 and Memphis Glasgow had 10 kills. Libero Gianna Bartalo recorded a match-high 17 digs for the Pioneers.

Turning Point
The Coyotes came out hot straight out of the gate, hitting .278 as a squad while holding Denver to just three first set blocks. Set two saw the momentum shift slightly in favor of Denver, as they held a lead over the Coyotes through the majority of a second set that saw seven tie scores and just three lead changes. It was tied at 24-24 as South Dakota and Denver traded points until a block from Adams and Brynn Paumen secured the second set victory. It was all South Dakota from there as they swept Denver in the sixth meeting in the conference tournament.

Notable
Paumen put up a match-high six blocks to compliment her six kills.
This was the Coyotes’ 16th match of the season where they tallied double-digit blocks.
Lolo Weideman tallied 13 digs while Juhnke and Madi Woodin each had nine digs.
Woodin also put up a match-high 34 assists.
The Coyotes outblocked one of the best blocking teams in the nation, 11-7.
South Dakota has won nine of the last ten matchups against Denver.

Quotable
“Every match teaches us something and we really focus on being in present,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “Through the season, we’ve been able to learn a lot through wins and it’s something we are really proud of.”

“I’m just so proud of this team for how they attacked this match,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “We knew it was going to be a tough match, but we stayed composed.”

Up Next
South Dakota will compete for the Summit League Tournament Championship Saturday at 2 p.m. The Coyotes will face the winner of the Omaha vs. North Dakota State match Friday at 7 p.m.

