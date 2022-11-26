CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The case of a man accused of kidnapping a woman from a vehicle in Cabell County at a busy intersection will be presented to a grand jury. Magistrate Mike McCarthy found probable cause Tuesday to send the case against Danny Joe White Jr., 25, to a grand jury. White is charged with kidnapping, domestic battery and domestic assault following an incident Nov. 21 near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center in Barboursville, according to court records.

CABELL COUNTY, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO