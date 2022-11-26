Read full article on original website
West Virginia man arrested for attempted murder
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man has been arrested for attempted murder and a host of other charges. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Tyler May of Mingo County was arrested today by Cpl. M.J. Mounts and Gilbert Chief of Police N. A. Glanden.
Police have suspect in Truman Street shooting
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Police said on Monday, November 28, 2022, that they have a suspect in the death of a Beckley man last week but have not released the identity. Juwan Greer was shot to death at a house on Truman Street in Beckley in the early hours of Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police […]
Alleged public kidnapping case sent to grand jury
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case of a man accused of kidnapping a woman in the middle of a busy intersection near a Barboursville shopping area will be sent to a grand jury. A magistrate found probable cause to send the case against Danny White Jr. to a grand...
Police seek West Virginia woman who walked way from hospital
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital. According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East. The […]
Man facing attempted murder charges after purposely ramming vehicle
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing attempted murder charges after purposely crashing his vehicle into another person’s car, causing extensive damage. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Tyler May was arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted insurance fraud, domestic assault, felony destruction of property and reckless driving after the incident that happened on and near US Route 52 in Mingo County.
Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
Man charged in connection with setting wildfires
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with setting a wildfire in Wayne County, West Virginia, earlier this month. Robert Pelfrey faces two counts of setting fires to lands. Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a wildfire, according...
Dispatchers: Police investigating after body found in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers said the body was reported about 2:45 p.m. near the Dollar General along Norway Avenue. Phil Watkins, chief deputy of the Huntington Police Department, said the body of a woman was...
Arrow found shot into house
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot. “I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said. Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw...
Grand Larceny investigation ongoing in Beckley after travel plaza was robbed
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A robbery of a large sum of money from the Beckley travel plaza this weekend is still under investigation. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at about 9:15 P.M., an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority Beckley Travel Plaza reported a robbery. The employee reported while they were […]
Trial continues for former city councilman charged in shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A second day of testimony continues for the trial of a former Huntington city council member charged in a shooting. A jury was seated and opening statements took place on Nov. 28 in the trial of Tom McCallister. McCallister is charged with malicious wounding and wanton...
Judge grants preliminary injunction sought by city to shut down store where raid conducted
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County judge has granted a preliminary injunction sought by the city of Charleston seeking to have a convenience store shut down on the city’s East End, claiming the business where police conducted a raid hours before is a public nuisance. Kanawha County...
Six people arrested after raid at convenience store on Charleston's East End; store closed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7 p.m., 11/29/2022. Charleston police said six people were arrested Tuesday after a drug raid that centered around an East End convenience store. Numerous law enforcement officers with the Charleston Police Department were at the Par Mar store at the corner of Washington Street...
Greenbrier County man facing murder charge, admits to killing partner
ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man is facing a murder charge after admitting to killing his significant other. On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 9 A.M., the Alderson Police Department was called to 847 Maple Avenue West in Alderson after a woman was found unresponsive on her floor. According to the criminal complaint, […]
Detectives find drugs, child inside hotel room; mother charged
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing child neglect charges after detectives’ report finding her child inside a hotel room with drugs within reach and in plain sight. According to court documents, officers responded to a hotel on Kinetic Drive on Nov. 23, 2022, following a...
West Virginia Police looking for hotel bathroom mirror thief
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole mirrors from the LaQuinta Inn in Summersville. SPD says the man allegedly walked into both the men’s and women’s bathrooms and stole the mirrors off the wall. “Evidently he likes to look at himself … ” SPD says in […]
Man arrested in Wayne County, West Virginia, found with drugs in his pants
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Wayne County. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ceredo area for a suspect wanted in connection to a drug investigation. Deputies say the suspect, identified as Gary “Rob” Muncy, allegedly refused to […]
