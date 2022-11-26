ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Lootpress

West Virginia man arrested for attempted murder

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man has been arrested for attempted murder and a host of other charges. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Tyler May of Mingo County was arrested today by Cpl. M.J. Mounts and Gilbert Chief of Police N. A. Glanden.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Magistrate finds probable cause, sends case of man charged with kidnapping to grand jury

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The case of a man accused of kidnapping a woman from a vehicle in Cabell County at a busy intersection will be presented to a grand jury. Magistrate Mike McCarthy found probable cause Tuesday to send the case against Danny Joe White Jr., 25, to a grand jury. White is charged with kidnapping, domestic battery and domestic assault following an incident Nov. 21 near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center in Barboursville, according to court records.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Police have suspect in Truman Street shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Police said on Monday, November 28, 2022, that they have a suspect in the death of a Beckley man last week but have not released the identity. Juwan Greer was shot to death at a house on Truman Street in Beckley in the early hours of Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Alleged public kidnapping case sent to grand jury

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case of a man accused of kidnapping a woman in the middle of a busy intersection near a Barboursville shopping area will be sent to a grand jury. A magistrate found probable cause to send the case against Danny White Jr. to a grand...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police seek West Virginia woman who walked way from hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital. According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man facing attempted murder charges after purposely ramming vehicle

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing attempted murder charges after purposely crashing his vehicle into another person’s car, causing extensive damage. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Tyler May was arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted insurance fraud, domestic assault, felony destruction of property and reckless driving after the incident that happened on and near US Route 52 in Mingo County.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WSAZ

Man charged in connection with setting wildfires

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with setting a wildfire in Wayne County, West Virginia, earlier this month. Robert Pelfrey faces two counts of setting fires to lands. Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a wildfire, according...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Robbery reported at Beckley Travel Plaza

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police is searching for a man accused of stealing money from an ATM machine at the Beckley Travel Plaza. On Sunday, Nov. 27 around 9:15 p.m. an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority, Beckley Travel Plaza, reported the robbery.
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: Police investigating after body found in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers said the body was reported about 2:45 p.m. near the Dollar General along Norway Avenue. Phil Watkins, chief deputy of the Huntington Police Department, said the body of a woman was...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Arrow found shot into house

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot. “I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said. Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Grand Larceny investigation ongoing in Beckley after travel plaza was robbed

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A robbery of a large sum of money from the Beckley travel plaza this weekend is still under investigation. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at about 9:15 P.M., an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority Beckley Travel Plaza reported a robbery. The employee reported while they were […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Trial continues for former city councilman charged in shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A second day of testimony continues for the trial of a former Huntington city council member charged in a shooting. A jury was seated and opening statements took place on Nov. 28 in the trial of Tom McCallister. McCallister is charged with malicious wounding and wanton...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Town of Alderson shaken up after murder

ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It is with deep regret that the Town of Alderson and the Alderson Police Department report a homicide within town limits. The deceased is Marissa Mann-Bennett. An alleged suspect is in custody. At 9:03 a.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, the Greenbrier County 911 Center...
ALDERSON, WV
WSAZ

Detectives find drugs, child inside hotel room; mother charged

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing child neglect charges after detectives’ report finding her child inside a hotel room with drugs within reach and in plain sight. According to court documents, officers responded to a hotel on Kinetic Drive on Nov. 23, 2022, following a...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Police looking for hotel bathroom mirror thief

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole mirrors from the LaQuinta Inn in Summersville. SPD says the man allegedly walked into both the men’s and women’s bathrooms and stole the mirrors off the wall. “Evidently he likes to look at himself … ” SPD says in […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV

