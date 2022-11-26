ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Guest
2d ago

brother's don't get Shot for absolutely no reason. there's a piece of this puzzle that's missing.

Public Enemy #1
2d ago

The brothers in Bloomfield got killed behind something they started about a year ago. they did something

Eyewitness News

Family holds vigil for two brothers killed in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The family of two brothers killed in Hartford gathered tonight for a vigil to honor their memory. The victims, Cesar Deaza-Escobar and Jonas Deaza-Escobar, are described by family as good souls. Police say this happened close to 1 a.m. Wednesday, during Cesar’s 20th birthday party.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

11-month-old killed in Naugatuck put to rest in private ceremony

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest today in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones. Camilla was killed by her father, Christopher Francisquini, on November 18. She was 11 months old. Police say she died of neck compressions and stab wounds.
NAUGATUCK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Woman Shot

2022-11-27@1:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a shooting on Federal Street near Madison Avenue. A woman was reportedly shot in the leg. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Woodbridge Police investigate untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodbridge Police say they are investigating an untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue. According to police, the investigation is taking place near the Best Way Inn. State police say they are on scene assisting Woodbridge Police. This is a breaking story. More updates will be provided...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
WTNH

City of New Haven, Officers in Randy Cox case on the defensive

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of New Haven and the officers being sued by the family of Randy Cox filed documents with the court defending themselves and their involvement in the case. Cox’s own actions are being cited as leading to his severe injuries while in custody. Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officers Oscar […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen arrested after violent armed robbery in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Bridgeport Police responded to Peking Chinese Restaurant on Wood Avenue for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered the restaurant had been subject to a violent armed robbery where the owner of the restaurant was shot at twice. The 48-year-old...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Killed in Crash on I-95 South in West Haven

A man has died after a crash on Interstate 95 south in West Haven early Saturday morning. State police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling on the highway near exit 42 around 2:30 a.m. when it struck the back of a Dodge Challenger that was in front of it.
WEST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Local Business Owners Team Up to Honor Sandy Hook Victims

Two local business owners are teaming up to honor the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting. Julie Buonanno owns The Mixing Bowl and created sweatshirts with the words “Be Kind” on them. They also have 26 flowers, one for each of the lives lost on December 14, 2012, in Newtown.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bridgeport Restaurant Owner Shot at During Armed Robbery

A restaurant owner in Bridgeport was shot at during an armed robbery last week and police have arrested a man in connection to the incident. Dispatchers were notified of someone shot at the Peking Chinese Restaurant on Friday around 5:20 p.m. Officers quickly responded to the scene and said they...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 3 Injured in Norwalk Crash

One person has died and three others are injured after a crash in Norwalk on Sunday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call about a crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive around 8 a.m. When emergency crews arrived to the scene, authorities said they found a single vehicle crash and...
NORWALK, CT
vineyardgazette.com

Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut

Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Teen charged with hanging noose

HEBRON — A 17-year-old has been charged with hanging a noose in the boys’ locker room at RHAM High School last week. The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with placing a noose on a property and second-degree breach of peace, according to state police.
HEBRON, CT
New Britain Herald

Hartford man pleads not guilty to 2017 homicide in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has pleaded not guilty to charges tied to a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Rodney Ford, 31, pleaded not guilty to two felony charges during a hearing in New Britain Superior Court last week. He has been held on $1 million bond since his arrest last month.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead After New Haven House Fire

One person has died after a house fire in New Haven early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at a home on Laura Lane around 3:11 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming from the front of the first floor and on the roof of the building.
NEW HAVEN, CT

