The United States Department of the Interior recently issued a press release outlining final guidance for Tribes on how to apply for the first $50 million in grand funding available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, BIL, to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells. The BIL provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country – including $150 million for Tribal communities over five years. The final guidance is the result of a 60-day nation-to-nation consultation process.

