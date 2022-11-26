Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Bismarck, Minot shop local on Small Business Saturday
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds of shoppers took over Main Street in Minot to support their favorite local merchants Saturday. The local shopping really began Friday, as the downtown association encouraged people to support local businesses through a downtown open house, leading up to Friday night’s tree lighting. A...
KFYR-TV
Minot gives Miss ND 2022 Sidni Kast warm sendoff ahead of national competition
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot community gathered Saturday to give Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast a proper sendoff as she gets ready to go to the national competition next month. Kast was crowned Miss North Dakota in the state competition in Williston in June, taking over for Reyna Bergstrom.
kxnet.com
Minot Rifle and Pistol Club host annual fall gun show
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Vendors from around the country have come to North Dakota for an event that brings in thousands of people. The Minot Rifle and Pistol Club is hosting their 42 annual fall gun show, over 100 vendors from 5 states have made their way to Minot.
mydakotan.com
Magic City Discovery Center Launches Memberships
MINOT, N.D. – Give the gift of play, exploration, and discovery this holiday season with an annual membership to North Dakota’s world-class Magic City Discovery Center. Gifting STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education provides hands-on learning experiences for the entire year. The Magic City Discovery Center...
mydakotan.com
The Process of Rescue
MINOT – The fire department is preparing for rescues on ice this year, seeing ice danger as a bigger threat than some may realize. Jason Babinchak, Minot Fire Department battalion chief, said people falling through ice is an extreme danger, and the department gets calls for people or animals falling through the ice a few times a year.
KFYR-TV
Man found dead following mobile home fire in Mountrail County
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - One man was found dead following a mobile home fire this week near Tioga, according to the county sheriff. Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said his office was notified at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday that a home in a rural part of the county had burned down and was still on fire.
Indian Country, MHA Nation, and North Dakota Seeing Results From The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Including Spotlight Projects at Fort Berthold
The United States Department of the Interior recently issued a press release outlining final guidance for Tribes on how to apply for the first $50 million in grand funding available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, BIL, to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells. The BIL provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country – including $150 million for Tribal communities over five years. The final guidance is the result of a 60-day nation-to-nation consultation process.
mydakotan.com
Behind the Scenes of Christmas in the Park
MINOT – Sertoma Club’s Christmas in the Park has grown over the years, with people in the community looking forward to viewing the lights at the park and supporting a good cause. For over 25 years, Sertoma has displayed countless light animations for businesses that pay the organization...
KSLTV
Charges in crash that killed 3 should not have been dismissed, Utah appeals court says
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Court of Appeals has sent a case back to the 7th District Court, ruling that the court had made an error in dismissing a case regarding the cause of a head-on crash with three fatalities. Toni Dannelle Glosenger, 53, was charged in May...
