No. 3 UConn rallies past No. 9 Iowa to win Phil Knight
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally No. 3 UConn past No. 9 Iowa 86-79 in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. Fudd had plenty of help, with Aaliyah Edwards scoring 20 points and three other Huskies reaching double-figures. Edwards was named MVP of the tournament. Iowa star Caitlin Clark had 25 points, and Kate Martin added 20. Edwards got UConn off to a strong start, scoring 10 points while the Huskies built a 20-14 edge.
North Carolina rallies from 17-down to beat No. 5 Iowa State
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 29 points to power No. 8 North Carolina to a 17-point comeback over No. 5 Iowa State and win 73-64 in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament Sunday. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 17 points to help the Tar Heels (6-0) complete the comeback and remain undefeated on the season. Alyssa Ustby contributed 14 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Stephanie Soares led the Cyclones (5-1) with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Ashley Joens had 18 points and nine rebounds as Iowa State suffered its first loss of the year.
No. 21 Baylor women edge No. 23 Villanova 75-70
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Caitlin Bickle scored the last five points of the game, finishing with 18 to go with 12 rebounds, and No. 21 Baylor held off No. 23 Villanova 75-70 in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinals. After Villanova’s Lucy Olsen tied the game at 70 with two minutes to go, the teams combined for five misses and three offensive rebounds before Bickle was fouled with 47.5 seconds to play. She made both free throws and, on the Wildcats’ next possession, they missed three more shots before Bickle corralled a rebound with 10.1 seconds to play and made two more free throws. The Wildcats missed their last seven shots in the final 1:17. Maddy Siegrist scored 22 points for Villanova.
Adama Sanogo leads No. 20 UConn past No. 18 Alabama 82-67
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 11 of his 25 points during a decisive run midway through the second half, and No. 20 UConn pulled away for an 82-67 win over No. 18 Alabama in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. While whistles calling fouls was the dominant sound most of the night, the cheers of the UConn crowd took over in the final 10 minutes as Sanogo and the Huskies finally created some separation. Sanogo was averaging nearly 20 points per game and topped the 20-point mark for the fourth time in seven games. Brandon Miller led Alabama with 18 points and Jaden Bradley added 12. But it was a sloppy performance from the Crimson Tide.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby. The U.S. Geological Survey says the eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island. Early Monday, it said lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren’t threatening nearby communities. The agency warned residents at risk from Mauna Loa lava flows should review their eruption preparations. Scientists had been on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the summit of the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Pennsylvania campaign wildcard Fetterman turns to governing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania. It's one that extends from his own personal and very casual dress code to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol. Pennsylvania’s unique lieutenant governor just flipped the state’s open Senate seat to Democrats and may be the only senator ever to be declared an “American taste god” as GQ magazine once did. He'll be the country's tallest senator, and might be its most tattooed as well. But Pennsylvania's sitting Democratic senator, Bob Casey, says he expects Fetterman will navigate the clubbiness of the Senate just fine.
