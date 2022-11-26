Read full article on original website
Donations sought as Plumley Village residents await word on building repairs
WORCESTER — With an update on the status of the large Plumley Village apartment complex shuttered by a Thanksgiving fire not expected until early this week, the building’s owner will begin collecting donations for displaced residents Monday. Donations of packaged snacks, bottled water and gift cards can be...
Bridge deck repairs in Greenfield on Monday
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing bridge deck repairs on Route 2 over Shelburne Road at mile marker 46.8 in Greenfield beginning Monday.
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst receives $75,000 grant to fund more inclusive streetscape
AMHERST — A municipal plan that would guide development in downtown Amherst, including the look of mixed-use and commercial buildings and the future of streets and sidewalks, is being supported by a state grant. Amherst officials announced this month that the town has received $75,000 from the Department of...
City Council to vote on a special permit for a new trampoline park at Springfield Plaza on Monday
SPRINGFIELD — Fall River resident Jun Zhang will go before the City Council on Monday to request a special permit to operate an indoor trampoline park in the Springfield Plaza. Funcity Trampoline Park has locations in Seekonk, New Britain, Connecticut, and Goffstown, New Hampshire. Each site offers trampolines, a...
Landers: Housing affordability crisis threat to city's growth, establishing roots
Worcester has a housing affordability crisis that is threatening the city’s impressive growth over the last decade and limiting the ability of people to establish roots in the community. In trying to deal with this crisis, the city administration has come up with a plan that will address the...
amherstbulletin.com
Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield
DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
Chicopee police and Chicopee Public Schools work together for ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ toy drive
The Chicopee Police Department teamed up with Chicopee Public Schools on Sunday to spread some holiday cheer. During this holiday season local efforts are well underway to make sure no child goes without something to open on Christmas Day.
Mountain View School in Easthampton COVID-19 booster clinic
Preregistration is required to receive a COVID-19 booster being held at the Mountain View School in Easthampton on Wednesday.
Chicopee Schools expanding free preschool after opening classes in September
CHICOPEE – A free preschool program started this year in city schools has proved so popular that the School Department is already expanding it to add another class. “It is wonderful,” said Michelle Pete, the principal of Fairview Veterans Elementary School. “We know we are going to have at least 30 kids who are prepared for kindergarten.”
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000
Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
westernmassnews.com
Families could see price upticks at Christmas tree farms
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As we wrap up the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, many people acknowledge this weekend as the official start to the Christmas season. Which means heading out to get their Christmas tree!. It smells and sounds like Christmas over at Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery in Chicopee. Cars...
Roadwork in Lee, Becket, Blandford, Montgomery, and Russell beginning Monday
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting nighttime bridge and guardrail repairs on 1-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee, Becket, Blandford, Montgomery, and Russell beginning Monday.
Heavy traffic on Sunday due to holiday celebrations ending
The long-holiday weekend is wrapping up on Sunday, which means there's likely to be heavy traffic as travelers head home from their holiday celebrations.
PVTA waiving bus fees through the end of the year
From now until the end of the year you can ride a PVTA bus for free in every Western Massachusetts city and town the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority buses transport passengers.
Holyoke police seek public information about General Cleaners fire
HOLYOKE — Holyoke police investigators are reaching out to city residents seeking information about a fire in the General Cleaners location at 361 South St. early Friday morning. Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said firefighters responded to the South Street scene at about 3 a.m. following a report of smoke...
amherstbulletin.com
A Merry goodbye: Residents pay final respects to iconic Amherst tree
AMHERST — Looking up in awe at the large maple, touching the bark on its trunk and remarking on how sturdy the tree seemed, 7-year-old Xavi Veatch was among those saddened to be saying goodbye to the original Merry Maple. “I just have a lot of memories,” Xavi said....
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst school board OK with cameras at new elementary school
AMHERST — Despite some concern voiced by the public and municipal committees about having security cameras at the new elementary school planned for the site of Fort River School, school officials are giving the architect permission to incorporate some cameras into the designs. The Amherst School Committee voted 4-0...
This little known light show in Greenfield features 40 displays
Greenfield Light up the Fairgrounds kicks off Friday with three weekends of lights at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts
Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Requests Proposals for Sale, Development of Denholm Building
WORCESTER - The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has officially opened bidding for the sale and development of the former Denholm building at 484-500 Main St. The bid opened on Nov. 23. The minimum bid for the property is $3 million. The WRA is seeking a qualified Buyer/Developer to redevelop the property...
