High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 25, 2022
Manheim Township (9-3) at Harrisburg (9-2), 1 p.m.; Parkland (9-4) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (9-1) at Liberty, 1 p.m. Garnet Valley (13-0) vs. Parkland/St. Joseph’s Prep winner; State College (13-0) vs. Manheim Township/Harrisburg winner. Class 5A. Quarterfinals. Friday’s results. Pine-Richland 21, Cathedral Prep 14. Cocalico 34, Exeter...
Leaning on 'Trench Dawgs', Aliquippa imposes will in 34-7 win over Central Valley in WPIAL title game
PITTSBURGH – There wasn’t any snow at Acrisure Stadium on Friday night. But, the plow trucks were still out for Aliquippa. The Quips’ offensive and defensive lines plowed over Central Valley and Aliquippa cruised to a 34-7 win in the WPIAL Class 4A title game. It’s the Quips’ 19th district title.
Six local teams looking to advance in state football playoffs
After Championship Friday at Acrisure Stadium, six local teams are moving on in the PIAA State Championship playoffs. Games will be played throughout the state, with a big matchup with local implications happening right here in the Pittsburgh area.
High School Football winning coaches
After an explosive night of football on Friday night, the WPIAL has named it’s champions. Rob Pratte interviewed all of the winning coaches on this Sunday’s Black and Gold Sunday show
Four WPIAL champions crowned at Acrisure Stadium Friday
Four WPIAL champions were crowned in classes 1A-4A Friday at Acrisure Stadium as double seeded Union upset Bishop Canevin, Steel Valley knocked off Beaver Falls, Belle Vernon took down Avonworth, and Aliquippa crushed Central Valley.
Rod McDowell resigns as Frostproof football coach after three seasons
Rod McDowell submitted his resignation on Monday morning as head football coach at Frostproof High School after three seasons. He had informed the administration in May that this would be his final season. In his resignation announcement, he said he would be able to spend more time with his family and focus on...
Know The Score: November 25, 2022
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.After the games, you can find all the latest scores from around the state right here!SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:PIAA PlayoffsClass 6AGarnet Valley 35, Central Bucks West 7Class 5ACocalico 34, Exeter 14Pine-Richland 21, Erie Cathedral Prep 14Class 4AAllentown Central Catholic 50, Meadville 7Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40, Manheim Central 0Class 3ABelle Vernon 24, Avonworth 7Central Martinsburg 35, Grove City 7Wyomissing 21, Danville 19Class 2ASouthern Columbia 42, Bishop Guilfoyle 14Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14Class 1APort Allegany 42, Reynolds 8Union Area 26, Bishop Canevin 0WPIALClass 4A Championship Aliquippa 34, Central Valley 7Class 3A Championship Belle Vernon 24, Avonworth 7
Southern Columbia defeats Bishop Guilfoyle, 42-14, to advance to Class 2A state semifinals
ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanks to a dominant second half, the Southern Columbia football team advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals on Friday night. The Tigers defeated Bishop Guilfoyle, 42-14, in matchup of defending state champions. Guilfoyle moved up to 2A this season following a victory in 1A championship in 2021. Southern Columbia […]
d9and10sports.com
Westinghouse Stifles Farrell in Class 2A Quarterfinals
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Westinghouse did what no team has been able to do against Farrell’s offense all season – shut them down. The Bulldogs limited the Steelers to 61 yards of total offense, including negative three yards on the ground in a 34-6 win in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals at Cupples Stadium on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford girls shooting for more consistency on offense
Making open shots. That’s one of the biggest things the Penn-Trafford girls basketball team will be working on this season, veteran coach John Giannikas said. “Last year, we were hot and cold from the outside,” he said. “If we shoot better, we’ll be pretty good.”. The...
Trib HSSN 2022-23 WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball preseason breakdown
Fox Chapel and North Hills, last year’s WPIAL finalists in Class 6A, moved into Class 5A in PIAA realignment in the offseason. But they’re not big-school bullies swooping in to steal the lunch money of smaller schools. Far from it. With one notable exception (see: Preseason Player of...
Manheim Central shutout for first time this year by prolific Bishop McDevitt defense in District 3 4A final
Bishop McDevitt proved exactly why the saying ‘defense wins championships’ is a true statement after its 40-0 District 3 4A title game win over Manheim Central on Friday night.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills boys look to use playoff run as springboard
The Penn Hills boys basketball team got a jolt from what it did beyond the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs last season. While the Indians didn’t bring home a PIAA crown, Penn Hills did leave a remarkable wave behind it during the state tournament. The Indians knocked off Lampeter-Strasburg and East Stroudsburg South before falling to New Castle in the quarterfinals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway hopes to carry momentum of playoff run into new season
After an impressive playoff run for the Gateway boys basketball team a season ago, things will look a bit different on the hardwood in Monroeville in 2022-23. The Gators upset third-seeded Mars in the WPIAL quarterfinals, gave eventual runner-up New Castle a game in the semifinals and knocked off WPIAL champion Laurel Highlands in the state quarterfinals. But gone from that team are two collegiate athletes in Ryan Greggerson, a 6-foot-7 forward who is playing at Pitt-Greensburg and Will Kromka, a 6-3 wing player who is now at Pitt-Johnstown.
d9and10sports.com
Late Touchdown Lifts Pine-Richland Past Prep in 5A Quarters; Allentown Central Catholic Topples Meadville in 4A
GIBSONIA, Pa. – Ryan Palmieri’s 8-yard touchdown run with 2:01 remaining in the fourth quarter lifted Pine-Richland to a thrilling 21-14 comeback win over Cathedral Prep in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals. Prep, which went nearly a month between games due to opt-outs, jumped on the WPIAL champion...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Young Penn-Trafford boys roster ready to tackle new challenges
Just because the Penn-Trafford boys basketball team dropped from Class 6A to Class 5A this season, it doesn’t mean things will be easier. In fact, third-year coach Doug Kelly said he knows the Warriors’ new section, which includes McKeesport, Latrobe, Gateway, Franklin Regional and Kiski Area, will be tough.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin girls basketball coach planning to manage team so it peaks at right time
Looking to allow recovery time between the fall season and WPIAL winter season, Norwin’s girls basketball team eased into practice instead of going all out like in previous years. “It’s a different approach,” coach Brian Brozeski said. “We’re a little bit behind. We had more fall involvement than in...
