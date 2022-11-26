ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Related
Yardbarker

Sidney Crosby Becomes All-Time Leader in Goals Against Flyers

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers have arguably one of the most heated rivalries in the NHL. Despite the longstanding heat between the teams, a certain Penguins captain has dominated the Flyers through his entire career. In the first meeting of the 2022-23 season between the two teams, Sidney Crosby...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs stay hot with 4-1 win over Penguins

Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Islanders beat Flyers with 4 unanswered goals

Zach Parise scored twice for the New York Islanders, who collected three third period goals Saturday night to pull away from the visiting Philadelphia Flyers in a 5-2 win in Elmont, N.Y. Adam Pelech scored in the first period before Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored the go-ahead and insurance...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid.
Yardbarker

Ryan Poehling scores twice as hot Pens win 5th straight

Ryan Poehling scored twice Friday as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins swatted the reeling Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 for their fifth straight win. The Flyers, who started 7-3-2, have lost nine straight (0-6-3) and have not won since Nov. 8. Josh Archibald added a goal and an assist, Sidney Crosby also scored...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Devils rebound from rare loss to down Sabres

Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored second-period goals to give the New Jersey Devils all they needed in a 3-1 victory over the host Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Akira Schmid (4-0-0) made 33 saves for the Devils, who were coming off a 2-1 loss to the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday that ended their franchise record-tying, 13-game winning streak.
BUFFALO, NY

