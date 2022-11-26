Read full article on original website
Fans Chant “Fire Fletcher!” As Flyers Lose Ninth Straight
Audible chants of “Fire Fletcher!” broke out at Wells Fargo Center as GM Chuck Fletcher's Philadelphia Flyers loat for the ninth straight game, 4-1 to Pittsburgh on Friday. For more on the game, check out Kevin Durso's story here. Our 97.3 ESPN Flyers insider, Kevin Durso, was in...
Yardbarker
Sidney Crosby Becomes All-Time Leader in Goals Against Flyers
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers have arguably one of the most heated rivalries in the NHL. Despite the longstanding heat between the teams, a certain Penguins captain has dominated the Flyers through his entire career. In the first meeting of the 2022-23 season between the two teams, Sidney Crosby...
Penguins Play Six Straight Healthy Games Ending 22-Year Long Streak
It's well known the Pittsburgh Penguins constantly battle injuries, but things have hit a new high.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs stay hot with 4-1 win over Penguins
Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander...
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Coyotes on Friday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night
The Detroit Red Wings will host the Arizona Coyotes for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (10-5-4; 24 points) and Arizona (7-9-2; 16 points) is set for 8 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
Yardbarker
Islanders beat Flyers with 4 unanswered goals
Zach Parise scored twice for the New York Islanders, who collected three third period goals Saturday night to pull away from the visiting Philadelphia Flyers in a 5-2 win in Elmont, N.Y. Adam Pelech scored in the first period before Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored the go-ahead and insurance...
FOX Sports
Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid.
Yardbarker
Ryan Poehling scores twice as hot Pens win 5th straight
Ryan Poehling scored twice Friday as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins swatted the reeling Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 for their fifth straight win. The Flyers, who started 7-3-2, have lost nine straight (0-6-3) and have not won since Nov. 8. Josh Archibald added a goal and an assist, Sidney Crosby also scored...
Yardbarker
Devils rebound from rare loss to down Sabres
Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored second-period goals to give the New Jersey Devils all they needed in a 3-1 victory over the host Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Akira Schmid (4-0-0) made 33 saves for the Devils, who were coming off a 2-1 loss to the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday that ended their franchise record-tying, 13-game winning streak.
